Valorant Run it Back skins: How to vote, release date - Dexerto

Valorant Run it Back skins: How to vote, release date

Published: 2/Jun/2021 18:11

by Nick Farrell
val run it back
Riot Games

Riot Games has announced a new way for players to try and purchase some of their favorite Valorant skins that they may have missed out on before. Make sure to get your votes in on time.

Valorant, Riot Games tactical FPS has been released for over a year now and the game has seen astronomical heights, especially with the recent Masters 2 held in Iceland.

A large part of the game comes in the form of in-game cosmetic items players are able to purchase from the Valorant store. While some of these are amazing, you may have missed out purchasing ones in the past.

Thankfully, Riot is offering players another chance to purchase these skins in their second go at the Run it Back bundles they will be releasing with the new season. There is an ample amount of options players will be able to choose from.

riot run it back
Riot Games
Valorant has teased a new agent in the leadup to the new season

What is the Run it Back bundle and how do I vote?

Essentially, Riot is offering players the chance to vote for skins they would like to see added into the Run it Back bundle for the release of the new season. The skins with the most votes by players will be featured in an all-in-one bundle within the item shop upon the release of Episode 3.

Players will have from June 2nd-7th to vote for the skins they want to be added back into the game, and you are able to vote through the following steps.

  1. Head to the Riot Games Run it Back bundle blog page
  2. Log into your Valorant account
  3. Vote for the skins you want back into the game

When is the bundle going to be available?

Once voting has concluded Riot has noted the bundle will be in the store from June 22nd–July 8th, and the voting results will be announced on the 16th of June.

prime phantom
Riot Games
The Prime 2.0 bundle was the successor to the original Prime bundle

What skins can I vote for?

Similar to the previous Run it Back bundle, there is going to be some classic skins players will have the choice to vote for.

We are going to run over all the options players will get to vote from down below.

Sidearm

  • Ego Ghost
  • Reaver Sherrif
  • Sakura Classic
  • Gravitational Uranium Neuroblaster Classic
  • Magepunk Ghost

sidearm choice

SMG/Shotgun

  • Celestial Judge
  • Sovereign Stinger
  • Oni Bucky
  • VALORANT GO! Vol. 1 Spectre
  • Sakura Stinger

smg shot gun choice

Rifle

  • Prime Vandal
  • Reaver Vandal
  • Prime 2.0 Phantom
  • Ion Phantom
  • Infantry Guardian

rifle

Sniper/Machine Gun

  • Reaver Operator
  • Ion Operator
  • Wasteland Marshal
  • Sovereign Marshal
  • Prime 2.0 Odin

sniper

We could probably guess which items are going to win the fan vote, but we will leave that part up to you!

