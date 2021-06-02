Valorant Run it Back skins: How to vote, release date - Dexerto

Riot Games has announced a new way for players to try and purchase some of their favorite Valorant skins that they may have missed out on before. Make sure to get your votes in on time.

Valorant, Riot Games tactical FPS has been released for over a year now and the game has seen astronomical heights, especially with the recent Masters 2 held in Iceland.

A large part of the game comes in the form of in-game cosmetic items players are able to purchase from the Valorant store. While some of these are amazing, you may have missed out purchasing ones in the past.

Advertisement

Thankfully, Riot is offering players another chance to purchase these skins in their second go at the Run it Back bundles they will be releasing with the new season. There is an ample amount of options players will be able to choose from.

What is the Run it Back bundle and how do I vote?

Essentially, Riot is offering players the chance to vote for skins they would like to see added into the Run it Back bundle for the release of the new season. The skins with the most votes by players will be featured in an all-in-one bundle within the item shop upon the release of Episode 3.

Read More: Everything we know about Valorant Agent 16

Players will have from June 2nd-7th to vote for the skins they want to be added back into the game, and you are able to vote through the following steps.

Advertisement

Head to the Riot Games Run it Back bundle blog page Log into your Valorant account Vote for the skins you want back into the game

When is the bundle going to be available?

Once voting has concluded Riot has noted the bundle will be in the store from June 22nd–July 8th, and the voting results will be announced on the 16th of June.

What skins can I vote for?

Similar to the previous Run it Back bundle, there is going to be some classic skins players will have the choice to vote for.

Read More: Valorant devs tease new content

We are going to run over all the options players will get to vote from down below.

Sidearm

Ego Ghost

Reaver Sherrif

Sakura Classic

Gravitational Uranium Neuroblaster Classic

Magepunk Ghost

SMG/Shotgun

Celestial Judge

Sovereign Stinger

Oni Bucky

VALORANT GO! Vol. 1 Spectre

Sakura Stinger

Read More: Sentinels win VCT Stage 2 Masters Iceland

Rifle

Prime Vandal

Reaver Vandal

Prime 2.0 Phantom

Ion Phantom

Infantry Guardian

Sniper/Machine Gun

Reaver Operator

Ion Operator

Wasteland Marshal

Sovereign Marshal

Prime 2.0 Odin

We could probably guess which items are going to win the fan vote, but we will leave that part up to you!