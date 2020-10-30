 G2 Mixwell explains how Valorant saved his career - Dexerto
Valorant

G2 Mixwell explains how Valorant saved his career

Published: 30/Oct/2020 17:11

by Nate Searl
Mixwell Valorant

G2 Mixwell

G2 Mixwell has discussed how he went from the top of the CS:GO scene to almost losing his career, and then to becoming a Valorant pro. 

Oscar ‘Mixwell’ Canellas was once a household name in the CS:GO community. The former pro for OpTic Gaming won the ELEAGUE Season 2 Championship back in 2016. Unfortunately, things took a turn for the worst when OpTic tried to rebuild its roster around him.

OpTic would go on to release Mixwell and his career never quite recovered. He attempted playing for multiple teams after this, including Cloud9, but was never able to succeed as he did with OpTic. He took a break from CS:GO in 2020, and that’s when he discovered Valorant.

G2 Mixwell
G2 Esports / Riot Games
Mixwell playing Valorant for G2

Mixwell switches to Valorant

The former CS:GO pro discovered his love for Valorant in the beta. “The game was really fun to me, I could play 10 hours a day like I used to play CS before and I wasn’t tired of playing it, and that’s a thing I couldn’t do in CS anymore,” he said in an interview with theScore esports.

Valorant helped reignite Mixwell’s love for gaming and esports after burning out on CS:GO. So, he decided to make the decision to retire from CS:GO and make the switch to Valorant. “I think I decided pretty early but I didn’t want to say it because I wanted to shock people more.”

It didn’t take long for esports organizations to notice how good Mixwell was. He then helped form the G2 roster, which absolutely dominated the early Valorant professional scene in Europe. G2 swept both Fun Plus Pheonix and NiP to win the Blast Twitch Invitational, with none other than Mixwell at the helm.

In the final match, G2 beat Fun Plus Pheonix again to take the crown. Mixwell had a great 1 v 2 clutch in the final game that helped secure the win for his team. While his Valorant career is just beginning, it looks like he’s going to have a bright future in the game.

One thing is certain, Valorant helped the former CS:GO pro revitalize his career in an exciting fashion, and you can expect to see a lot more jaw-dropping plays from him in the future.

CS:GO

How to watch BLAST Premier Fall 2020: stream, teams, schedule, results

Published: 24/Oct/2020 6:55 Updated: 30/Oct/2020 11:50

by Andrew Amos
Blast Premier Fall 2020 header
BLAST

BLAST Premier G FUEL

The world’s best Counter-Strike is taking place in Europe right now. BLAST Premier Fall 2020 is set to kick off on October 26, featuring 12 top teams from around the world duking it out for $150,000 USD.

BLAST have condensed their Premier Fall series from two regions to one. North America has been left on the sidelines as the world’s best teams move over to Europe to compete.

That doesn’t mean the competition is going to be any less fierce though. 12 top squads from across the globe are converging on the region to duke it out over $150,000, as well as points towards the BLAST Premier Global Finals.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 streams

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 will be streamed live on the Blast Twitch and YouTube channels. The action is expected to kick off on October 26 at 8:30am PT / 11:30am ET / 3:30pm GMT. Most days will have the same start time.

For your convenience, we’ve embedded the stream below.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 teams

12 top teams from across Europe and North America are taking part in BLAST Premier Fall 2020. Most notably is obviously the four-time Major winners Astralis, although the competition will be hot on their heels.

North American champions FURIA have flown across the Atlantic to make their presence known in Europe. The new-look Complexity and MIBR rosters will also be taking to the stage for the first time.

IEM New York winners FaZe Clan are in attendance too, as well as numerous other top 10 teams.

Group A Group B Group C
Natus Vincere Vitality Astralis
Ninjas in Pyjamas Complexity MIBR
Evil Geniuses BIG FURIA
OG FaZe Clan G2 Esports

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 brackets

Group A

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group B

Group C

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 schedule & scores

Monday, October 26

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Opening Round Na’Vi 2 – 0 NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Opening Round Evil Geniuses 1 – 2 OG 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, October 27

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Upper Final Na’Vi 0 – 2 OG 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Lower Round 1 NiP 2 – 0 Evil Geniuses 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Wednesday, October 28

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Losers Final Na’Vi 2 – 1 NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Grand Final OG 2 – 1 Na’Vi 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Thursday, October 29

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Opening Round Vitality 2 – 1 Complexity 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Opening Round BIG 2 – 1 FaZe 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Friday, October 30

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Winners Final Vitality vs BIG 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Losers Round 1 Complexity vs FaZe 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Saturday, October 31

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Monday, November 2

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Opening Round Astralis vs MIBR 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Opening Round FURIA vs G2 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, November 3

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm

Wednesday, November 4

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm