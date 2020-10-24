 Valorant dev confirms changes for several Agents: Breach, Cypher, more - Dexerto
Logo
Valorant

Valorant dev confirms changes for several Agents: Breach, Cypher, more

Published: 25/Oct/2020 0:55

by Alan Bernal
Riot Games

Share

A Valorant developer has confirmed that the studio is looking to make changes to the likes of Cypher, Breach, Killjoy, and Brimstone that could be coming in Patch 1.11 and beyond.

Senior Game Designer on Valorant, Max ‘Orcane’ Grossman told Hitscan how Riot wants to change these characters in the future, and while he didn’t go into much detail, he explained what kind of impact they expect these gameplay changes to have.

While some of the changes should fit in the upcoming update, Patch 1.11, Grossman said that others are just getting looked into like possible balance changes to Brimstone.

Riot are even planning some shake ups to how some Agents are used, like making Cypher and Killjoys roles more defined to their “identities.”

Brimstone Killjoy Valorant Skye
Riot Games
Changes for Killjoy and Brimstone could be coming soon.

Breach

Even though the Swedish engineer is already seen as a strong pick, Riot actually thinks there are improvements to be made for him. “I know there’s a community sentiment of Breach feeling really strong right now. Internally, the data does not even remotely backup that sentiment,” Grossman said, clarifying that the buff should be “minor.”

He said that pick and win rates are low for Breach, despite people saying he’s in a good place. The developer thinks it’s because the Agent’s “high teamwork requirement” to make an impact doesn’t necessarily work out well in typical matchmaking.

While players “feel his presence a lot” due to all the flashes and stuns he can dish out, Breach or his team can’t capitalize on these effects so often, according to Grossman.

breach jett valorant
Riot Games
Though Breach has a ton of stuns or blinds, Riot isn’t seeing them result in many kills.

Cypher and Killjoy

Both Sentinels are highly-valued for their utility that can detect opponents while the player is elsewhere on the map, but Grossman says that he wants to see them used more distinctly.

“Killjoy has always been, in our minds, very potent at locking down a single site,” he said. “Whereas Cypher is more about creating this information network across the map. So we’re really trying to drill into those identities.”

This could mean anything from changes to how Killjoy’s turret works or how Cypher operates on a team, but that remains to be seen.

Brimstone

Brim’s incredible array of utility can’t go understated, but Riot are going to look at how to give the Agent a bit more flexibility that would make him an attractive pick as opposed to someone like Omen.

“When we look at Brimstone, there are reasons that I still think he’s really potent but I think he suffers in a couple of key areas with regards to flexibility compared to a character like Omen,” he said.

While the developers have just begun looking at how to make that happen, it’s a conversation they want to engage in since Brim can be really strong on maps like Bind.

As Riot discovers more about how players are using Agents, more changes will surely come about. But there should be some healthy short-term balances for Valorant that come in Patch 1.11, which is expected to drop on October 27.

FIFA

FIFA 21 Rulebreakers Team 1 LIVE: card boosts, SBCs, how it works

Published: 25/Oct/2020 0:40 Updated: 25/Oct/2020 0:49

by Isaac McIntyre
Rulebreakers fifa 21
EA SPORTS

Share

FIFA 21 FIFA Ultimate Team Rulebreakers

EA SPORTS has begun officially unveiling this year’s Halloween promo event for FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, and it looks like we’ll actually be getting something a little out of the ordinary in FIFA 21… “Rulebreakers.” Here’s everything we know so far.

The last few years have seen Ultimate Scream rule the last weeks of October. The Halloween themed promo was trotted out in Ultimate Team for the last three years, but the special event’s ‘reign of terror’ seems to be coming to an end.

Instead, a new “Rulebreakers” promo is coming soon.  EA SPORTS teased the event on Twitter on Oct. 21, with only three letters ⁠— two Rs and an S ⁠— and a fragmented FUT card. Soon after, Dexerto data miner FutWatch confirmed the hidden word would eventually spell out ‘Rulebreakers.’

As has been the case for most promos since the start of FIFA 20, this one consists of two separate squads of players, the first of which was officially unveiled on Oct. 23.

FIFA 21 Rulebreakers Team 1

FIFA 21 Rulebreakers
EA SPORTS
The full Team 1 for the Rulebreakers promo in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

The first set of Rulebreakers cards is full of impressive cards, including the likes of Harry Kane, Dries Mertens, Douglas Costa, and more. As explained below, these cards have been reworked in a way where some of their stats have transferred over to other categories.

  • Harry Kane
  • Aymerick Laporte
  • Douglas Costa
  • Dries Mertens
  • Radja Nainggolan
  • Lucas Ocampos
  • Marcos Llorente
  • Manuel Lazzari
  • Boubacar Kamara
  • Denzel Dumfries
  • Andre

FIFA 21 Rulebreakers: how does it work?

Essentially, the idea behind Rulebreakers is to take cards that have a concentration of stats in certain categories and move them around to boost another aspect of that player.

For example, in the players listed above, the likes of Harry Kane, who is known for supreme shooting but not a lot of pace, has seen some of those shooting stats shifted to boost his pace all the way up to 91, which is considerably higher than almost every card he’s ever had in FIFA history.

Similarly, Manchester City centerback Laporte now features a whopping 81 pace, a chunk of which was taken from his defending.

FIFA 21 Rulebreakers: Team 1 SBCs & Objectives

No FIFA promo is complete without a full set of untradeable Squad Building Challenges, and Rulebreakers is no exception.

The first team features several SBCs, all of which we’ve listed below along with links to full guides that include the requirements, cheapest solutions, in-game stats, total cost, and everything else you need to unlock them.

Inaki Williams SBC guide

Nordi Mukiele Objectives

Pierre Kunde Malong SBC guide

FIFA 21 Rulebreakers: Team 2 predictions

We’re very much in the FIFA predictions business, and with the second Rulebreakers squad on its way, why not shake our crystal ball and see who may (or may not) end up in Team 2.

  • Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)
  • Diego Costa (Atlético Madrid)
  • Pepe (Arsenal)
  • Richarlison (Everton)
  • Erik Lamela (Tottenham)
  • David Luiz (Arsenal)
  • Luis Suarez (Atlético Madrid)
  • Harry Maguire (Manchester United)
  • Arturo Vidal (Juventus)
  • Nigel de Jong (Al-Shahania)
  • Hatem Ben Arfa (Bordeaux)

So there you have it ⁠— everything we know about FIFA 21’s new Rulebreakers Halloween promo so far. Make sure if you’ve got a few spare FUT coins you keep them in your back pocket; there could be some cracking cards on the way!

As always, stick with us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK, for all the latest FIFA news, updates, and content.