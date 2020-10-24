 Two OP Cypher cam spots on Bind in Valorant let you see everything - Dexerto
Valorant

Two OP Cypher cam spots on Bind in Valorant let you see everything

Published: 24/Oct/2020 13:03 Updated: 24/Oct/2020 13:54

by Luke Edwards
While he’s not the flashiest, Cypher is arguably one of Valorant’s most OP agents – if you know how to use him. A newly discovered camera placement on Bind B site just shows the potential power he has in grabbing info for your team to turn into an advantage.

He doesn’t provide much on attack, but on defense, Cypher is a beast. Through his camera and tripwires, he can gain valuable info on enemies’ positions without the risk of peeking into an Operator.

One of the challenges for Cypher mains is finding camera spots that maximize information gained on enemy players, while ensuring the camera is obscured enough that it doesn’t get instantly picked off.

Reddit user u/zagort420 has spotted a neat new spot on the top-right corner of B site garden that covers both B long, and the bombsite itself.

 

When to use this Cypher setup

This is a pretty neat option for Cypher players who watch B long. It opens up an opportunity to place the camera, then go and hang out by elbow to wait for unsuspecting attackers to enter B from long. It’s also not in a super obvious spot, making it hard for opponents to pick off without giving away their location.

It also has the flexibility for an attacking Cypher holding B site. If you’re left to protect the spike in a 1v2 situation, you can keep an eye on multiple entry points to give yourself the vision advantage.

If you want to start using this camera spot yourself, it’s probably best not to do it all the time. It’s definitely a neat trick to keep up your sleeve, but if you use it too often, it will become far too predictable.

u/ZachAttack6089 followed up this post with a better-known but similarly useful camera spot.

Hopping into a custom game to practice these placements is also crucial if you want to perfect your defensive side setup.

The key to playing Cypher effectively is to mix up your camera and tripwire placements as much as possible, and these are useful options to add to your portfolio.

FIFA

FIFA 21 Rulebreakers: How to complete Mukiele objectives

Published: 24/Oct/2020 13:30

by Connor Bennett
Nordi Mukiele rulebreakers graphic
Red Bull Leipzig right-back Nordi Mukiele has got a pretty nice Rulebreakers card in FIFA 21, and you get your hands on it by completing five objectives. 

After a few loading screen teasers, the Rulebreakers promo has gone live in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, and though its not as wild as some players speculated it would be, it has brought some interesting changes.

The Harry Kane card is, obviously, the pick of the bunch given his increased pace, but you’ll need some serious pack luck to get him.

However, one player you don’t need luck to get is Red Bull Leipzig right-back Nordi Mukiele. The French defender’s Rulebreakers card is available, for free, via the objectives page, and we’ll run you through it with his in-game stats and the challenges you’ve got to complete. 

Screenshot of the in-game stats for Rulebreakers Nordi Mukiele.
FUTBIN
Rulebreakers Mukiele in-game stats.

Rulebreakers Mukiele in-game stats

Compared to his normal card, the Rulebreaker version of Mukiele has increased speed, passing, dribbling, and physical. However, his defending stats have been reduced ever so slightly.

If you’re looking for a different option to say, Kevin Mbabu, the Leipzig full-back is a stellar choice, and it makes all the much better this new card is free thanks to the objectives. 

All you have to do, to get your hands on him, is complete the objectives that are listed below. You’ll also receive some packs and XP bonuses too for each objective that you tick off. 

Rulebreakers Mukiele objectives

  • Crossing Charms: Assist 4 goals with Crosses using Bundesliga players in the Live FUT Friendly: Rulebreakers Classic
  • Defensive Delivery: Assist 5 goals with French Defenders in the Live FUT Friendly: Rulebreakers Classic
  • French Finishing: Score in 6 separate matches using French players in the Live FUT Friendly: Rulebreakers Classic
  • Goal Glut: Score 12 goals using Bundesliga players in the Live FUT Friendly: Rulebreakers Classic
  • Bundesliga Base: Win 6 matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Rulebreakers Classic
in-game screenshot of the list of objectives for Nordi Mukiele
Screenshot via EA Sports
The list of objectives needed to get the Rulebreaker Mukiele card.

As you can see, all of these challenges have to be completed inside of the Live FUT Friendly: Rulebreakers Classic. To get into said friendly, you have to go through the play menu inside FIFA Ultimate Team and scroll all the way to Friendlies. 

In there, you go to Play Online, and you’ll then have the option to select the Rulebreakers Classic friendly – provided your team has at least five Bundesliga players and one French player. If you meet the requirements, you’ve got until November 3rd to get the card.