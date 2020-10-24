Two OP Cypher cam spots on Bind in Valorant let you see everything - Dexerto

While he’s not the flashiest, Cypher is arguably one of Valorant’s most OP agents – if you know how to use him. A newly discovered camera placement on Bind B site just shows the potential power he has in grabbing info for your team to turn into an advantage.

He doesn’t provide much on attack, but on defense, Cypher is a beast. Through his camera and tripwires, he can gain valuable info on enemies’ positions without the risk of peeking into an Operator.

One of the challenges for Cypher mains is finding camera spots that maximize information gained on enemy players, while ensuring the camera is obscured enough that it doesn’t get instantly picked off.

Reddit user u/zagort420 has spotted a neat new spot on the top-right corner of B site garden that covers both B long, and the bombsite itself.

When to use this Cypher setup

This is a pretty neat option for Cypher players who watch B long. It opens up an opportunity to place the camera, then go and hang out by elbow to wait for unsuspecting attackers to enter B from long. It’s also not in a super obvious spot, making it hard for opponents to pick off without giving away their location.

It also has the flexibility for an attacking Cypher holding B site. If you’re left to protect the spike in a 1v2 situation, you can keep an eye on multiple entry points to give yourself the vision advantage.

If you want to start using this camera spot yourself, it’s probably best not to do it all the time. It’s definitely a neat trick to keep up your sleeve, but if you use it too often, it will become far too predictable.

u/ZachAttack6089 followed up this post with a better-known but similarly useful camera spot.

Hopping into a custom game to practice these placements is also crucial if you want to perfect your defensive side setup.

The key to playing Cypher effectively is to mix up your camera and tripwire placements as much as possible, and these are useful options to add to your portfolio.