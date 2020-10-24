 Valorant players call for big changes to Rank system in Act III - Dexerto
Valorant

Valorant players call for big changes to Rank system in Act III

Published: 24/Oct/2020 18:31

by Luke Edwards
Riot Games

Ranked Play

Valorant players are asking for changes to the competitive system in Act III. Riot reduced the “ranked window” from six tiers to three, citing “tighter matchmaking,” but this has reduced the capacity for friends to queue up together.

The changes in Act III mean that, for example, Iron I players can no longer team up with their Bronze II friends in competitive play.

While this makes a positive difference to players at the upper echelons of the ladder – as Plat III players will no longer be subjected to getting slaughtered by people in Immortal II – it’s had a negative impact on some sections of the more casual/lower ranked player base.

One player claimed he can no longer play with his friends as their ranks are too far spread for them to team up.

a list of the valorant ranks
Riot Games
The current Valorant competitive tier list.

Some players also argue it also encourages smurfing, as high-ranked players create new accounts so they can play with friends. Riot has recently explained their plans to reduce smurfing.

While unrated play exists, this player believes “there is less to play for,” implying Riot may need to find a balance between competitive edge and casual inclusion.

What Valorant developers can do to fix the problem

Riot has a couple of options in fixing this. They could apply some aspects of the ranked system in League of Legends by introducing a dedicated team play ladder, separate from the ranked ladder.

Riot Games
Valorant has attracted a large casual player base.

One person suggested creating an exception for those who team up as a premade five. This would increase queue times for those players, but it’s likely a sacrifice casual players would be willing to make in order to play with friends.

It would be easily balanced, too, if premade 5s could only face other premade 5s.

No option is perfect but, as a game in its infancy, Valorant cannot afford to drive away any part of its player base.

Apex Legends

What does Branthium mean in Apex Legends? Horizon & Ash Season 7 teasers

Published: 24/Oct/2020 17:35 Updated: 24/Oct/2020 18:06

by Calum Patterson
Branthium and Horizon in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 7

Amid all the teasers for Apex Legends Season 7, one word has been on the lips of a number of characters: Branthium. But, what is this? A location, material, or something else entirely? Here, we’ll put together all the clues to get to the bottom of this mystery.

The first time we heard the word Branthium in Apex Legends, it came from Ash, at the end of the Season 5 Broken Ghost quest.

Ash is the villain from Titanfall 2, who was recruited by Kuben Blisk, before she “died” at the hands of Jack Cooper, was put back together again, her memory wiped, and then her head split into parts and spread throughout Kings Canyon.

Once the Legends put her head back together, she spoke to them, and, as part of an unintelligible message, said: “all roads lead to Branthium.”

Ash saying Branthium in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
Ash was the first time we heard ‘Branthium’ in Apex Legends.

What is Branthium in Apex Legends?

After the mention from Ash, in the first Twitter teaser for Season 7, Horizon (expected to be the next playable Legend), repeated the word “Branthium” in among all the static.

It later became clear that Horizon was repeating what Ash said – or, perhaps Ash was repeating Horizon.

Is Branthium a place?

The saying, “all roads lead to Branthium”, is undoubtedly a play on the common phrase “all roads lead to Rome.” Typically, this saying refers to “all paths or activities lead to the center of things” – it comes from Ancient Rome in the literal sense, when all roads started from the capital city.

So, at first, most theories believed Branthium was a place, possibly related to the planet Psamathe and its city, Olympus. Ash finished her monologue by saying “Welcome to Olympus.”

But, a spanner was thrown in the works of this theory by Horizon. In the latest Twitter teaser, Horizon says: “Just got to figure out how he can fuse the Branthium (or Brantium?) without critical mass.”

So, is Branthium actually some kind of element, or fuel, or material? This remains unclear, but it wouldn’t make sense for Ash (and Horizon) to say “All roads lead to Branthium,” if it was simply some kind of element.

This theory could line up though with the involvement of Hammon Robotics. The Planet Harvester which launched in Season 4 is being used by Hammond “to gather precious metals from the core of the planet for reasons unknown.” Is this metal Branthium/Brantium?

Perhaps, Branthium is both a place and an element, with the latter named after the former. Brantium could be a metal discovered on the planet Branthium? For now, we simply don’t know, but we’ll keep this post updated as more teasers emerge about this mysterious word, and what it could mean.

Season 7 is set to start on November 4 – a week earlier than initially planned – so we should learn a lot more then.