 Valorant 1.11 patch delayed: Riot announce new release date details - Dexerto
Valorant

Valorant 1.11 patch delayed: Riot announce new release date details

Published: 27/Oct/2020 20:27 Updated: 27/Oct/2020 21:30

by Alan Bernal
Riot Games

Riot Games are taking back the 1.11 Valorant patch after a “technical nightmare” in the latest update brought with it a few more problems than it was meant to fix.

It’s a pretty big update too. After pushing up the release for a new map and hyping up the latest Agent, Skye, there’s been a lot of anticipation for this patch. Unfortunately, not all worked out how the studio wanted, leading them to make a major decision that affects all players.

“In 30 minutes, we’ll be rolling back the patch for North America, Brazil, and LATAM (one at a time). We’re also delaying all other regions until we get a fix,” the company announced.

Although they didn’t give a specific date, Riot said they are expecting the re-release window for the 1.11 patch to come “later in the week.”

It should be noted that the Valorant First Strike x NSG Qualifiers and the 1.11 patch were on a collision course before the update’s roll back.

There were plenty of people, both pros and casuals alike, who were noticing problems with the latest offering almost immediately after downloading it.

Valorant 1.11 bug issues

While there were still old bugs like Viper’s ultimate or Brim’s smokes improperly reducing vision from within them, new – and slightly disturbing – bugs were also introduced to the game.

One of the biggest offenders was a glitch that randomly showed Sage’s character assets on the screen while navigating around smokes like Omen’s Dark Cover.

A lot of people managed to find it, even 100 Thieves teammates HiKo and steel on separate occasions during a game.

It’s a ‘blink and you miss it’ type of bug. But it can be really distracting when it appears then reappears numerous times while pushing up on a smoke.

There were other glaring issues like more stuttering when getting a headshot or if an opponent appears on the screen, but the devs should be on the case.

The delay now puts the refurbished 1.11 patch due at the end of the month on October 31, if the Valorant developers find and fix all that needs to be addressed in time.

CS:GO

How to watch BLAST Premier Fall 2020: stream, teams, schedule, results

Published: 24/Oct/2020 6:55 Updated: 26/Oct/2020 23:06

by Andrew Amos
Blast Premier Fall 2020 header
BLAST

BLAST Premier G FUEL

The world’s best Counter-Strike is taking place in Europe right now. BLAST Premier Fall 2020 is set to kick off on October 26, featuring 12 top teams from around the world duking it out for $150,000 USD.

BLAST have condensed their Premier Fall series from two regions to one. North America has been left on the sidelines as the world’s best teams move over to Europe to compete.

That doesn’t mean the competition is going to be any less fierce though. 12 top squads from across the globe are converging on the region to duke it out over $150,000, as well as points towards the BLAST Premier Global Finals.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 streams

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 will be streamed live on the Blast Twitch and YouTube channels. The action is expected to kick off on October 26 at 8:30am PT / 11:30am ET / 3:30pm GMT. Most days will have the same start time.

For your convenience, we’ve embedded the stream below.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 teams

12 top teams from across Europe and North America are taking part in BLAST Premier Fall 2020. Most notably is obviously the four-time Major winners Astralis, although the competition will be hot on their heels.

North American champions FURIA have flown across the Atlantic to make their presence known in Europe. The new-look Complexity and MIBR rosters will also be taking to the stage for the first time.

IEM New York winners FaZe Clan are in attendance too, as well as numerous other top 10 teams.

Group A Group B Group C
Natus Vincere Vitality Astralis
Ninjas in Pyjamas Complexity MIBR
Evil Geniuses BIG FURIA
OG FaZe Clan G2 Esports

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 brackets

Group A

Group B

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group C

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 schedule & scores

Monday, October 26

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Opening Round Na’Vi 2 – 0 NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Opening Round Evil Geniuses 1 – 2 OG 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, October 27

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Upper Final Na’Vi vs OG 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Lower Round 1 NiP vs Evil Geniuses 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Wednesday, October 28

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Thursday, October 29

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Opening Round Vitality vs Complexity 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Opening Round BIG vs FaZe 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Friday, October 30

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Saturday, October 31

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Monday, November 2

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Opening Round Astralis vs MIBR 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Opening Round FURIA vs G2 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, November 3

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm

Wednesday, November 4

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm