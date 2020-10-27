Valorant 1.11 patch delayed: Riot announce new release date details - Dexerto

Riot Games are taking back the 1.11 Valorant patch after a “technical nightmare” in the latest update brought with it a few more problems than it was meant to fix.

It’s a pretty big update too. After pushing up the release for a new map and hyping up the latest Agent, Skye, there’s been a lot of anticipation for this patch. Unfortunately, not all worked out how the studio wanted, leading them to make a major decision that affects all players.

“In 30 minutes, we’ll be rolling back the patch for North America, Brazil, and LATAM (one at a time). We’re also delaying all other regions until we get a fix,” the company announced.

Although they didn’t give a specific date, Riot said they are expecting the re-release window for the 1.11 patch to come “later in the week.”

We'll redeploy later in the week once we can figure out a less disruptive time for the VALORANT First Strike Qualifiers (and have a solution, obviously). If you started the Skye character contract, you won't be able to progress until we patch again. [2/2] — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) October 27, 2020

It should be noted that the Valorant First Strike x NSG Qualifiers and the 1.11 patch were on a collision course before the update’s roll back.

There were plenty of people, both pros and casuals alike, who were noticing problems with the latest offering almost immediately after downloading it.

Valorant 1.11 bug issues

While there were still old bugs like Viper’s ultimate or Brim’s smokes improperly reducing vision from within them, new – and slightly disturbing – bugs were also introduced to the game.

One of the biggest offenders was a glitch that randomly showed Sage’s character assets on the screen while navigating around smokes like Omen’s Dark Cover.

A lot of people managed to find it, even 100 Thieves teammates HiKo and steel on separate occasions during a game.

It’s a ‘blink and you miss it’ type of bug. But it can be really distracting when it appears then reappears numerous times while pushing up on a smoke.

There were other glaring issues like more stuttering when getting a headshot or if an opponent appears on the screen, but the devs should be on the case.

The delay now puts the refurbished 1.11 patch due at the end of the month on October 31, if the Valorant developers find and fix all that needs to be addressed in time.