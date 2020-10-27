Valorant update 1.11 patch notes: Skye added, Economy & Agent changes - Dexerto

SKYE JOINS THE VALORANT ROSTER!
Skye will be available for use in official esports competition (e.g., First Strike) after two weeks in Competitive queue (November 9, barring any issues).
Published: 27/Oct/2020 13:27by Calum Patterson
Valorant’s 1.11 patch notes are here, confirming the addition of the newest Agent Skye, making Icebox a competitive map, plus some major gameplay changes, Agent buffs & nerfs, and more.
1.11’s headline change is of course the new Agent, Skye. Initially planned to release at the start of Act III, Riot added Icebox, the new map, instead, and pushed Skye back to October 27.
For a full breakdown of Skye’s abilities, check out our comprehensive introduction to the new character here. There’s also big news for left-handed players in this update, as the overdue left-handed viewmodel is finally here.
Some gameplay updates feature too, such as no longer adding a death if you die to the Spike, and attackers who lose the round but survive without planting the Spike getting fewer credits. Check out the full patch notes below for details on all the changes.
Skye will be available for use in official esports competition (e.g., First Strike) after two weeks in Competitive queue (November 9, barring any issues).
One of the trends we have observed is that attacking teams can have a really hard time breaking entrenched defenders. Although every piece of the game can influence this type of trend (move speed, weapon tuning, map design, Agent balance), we think there are a few targeted character changes that can help give attackers more opportunities to break entrenched defenders. Each is listed below.—Max Grossman, Lead Character Designer
Flash Tuning: The fade out of the flash debuff remains the same duration but now fades slower at the start
Initiators create concentrated windows of extremely high threat to help their teams break onto sites. To this end, we are slightly increasing the duration of debuffs from some Initiator abilities (mostly flashes). Our goal here is to increase the opportunity window that Initiator’s teammates have to capitalize on their utility and further differentiate Initiators from Duelists.
Full flash time increased from 1.75 >>> 2
Similar to some of the changes we made with Sage, we want to increase the depth of decision making when playing Sentinels while also providing enemies with more counterplay to “trap” abilities. To reduce the total potential impact of these abilities, autonomous traps are now disabled when the deployer dies (e.g., Cypher’s Trapwire disables when Cypher dies). We want to encourage Sentinel players to play more thoughtfully and carefully around their traps while increasing the reward for taking out the Sentinel player.
Trapwire
Spy Camera
Killjoy is most effective when locking down a single site. Killjoy has to stay near her Turret and Alarmbot for them to remain active. Her global recon should be hit pretty hard here but we have slightly boosted her stalling power to counterbalance that nerf. All in all, we hope to keep Killjoy in a very similar place power wise but give her a stronger identity as the premiere on-site defender.
Deactivation Range
Turret
Nanoswarm
Alarmbot
Play Out All Rounds makes it easier to run practice sessions. When enabled the game will no longer end when a team reaches 13 wins; instead the match will continue until both teams have played a full half of 12 rounds on each side. After 24 rounds the team with more rounds will win. In the case of a tie the game will proceed to overtime (dependent on the Overtime option selected in the lobby screen).
Updates to Economy Ruleset
Context: These changes are intended to increase richness in decision making regarding when it is worthwhile to save your gear vs. go for the round win. Additionally, this will allow teams that can secure round wins to more effectively chip away at the economy of opponents that opt to save out expensive weapons on a round loss.
Other Changes
This graphics setting accidentally shipped with the last patch, and we were going to remove it, but your feedback asked us to keep it. So It stays, but with some more tuned defaults. We don’t know when we’ll get to optimizing its performance, or tune it further, so consider it an ongoing Beta.
Published: 27/Oct/2020 14:09by Andrew Highton
One of the PS5’s hot launch titles, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, has had some of its trophies revealed already. In a series of tweets by developer Insomniac Games, they shared some of the trophies from the upcoming game, and revealed trophy news for Spider-Man Remastered too.
The follow-up to 2018’s Marvel’s Spider-Man is turning out to be one of the must-own games for the holiday season. The excitement for a new Spider-Man is already palpable, nevermind being a sequel to one of 2018’s best games.
The game follows the adventure of Miles Morales as he looks to cope with his brand new spidey powers. After learning how to control his powers from his good friend – Peter Parker – Miles learns how to lead a dual-lifestyle of being a dedicated son, and a vigilante of justice. To increase anticipation, the early reveal of 29 of these Spider-Man: Miles Morales trophies should help, and we have them all for you.
Check them out below.
|Be Yourself
|Collect all other Trophies
|Just the Beginning
|Unlock all Skills
|A New Home
|100% Complete All Districts
|Urban Explorers
|Collect all Time Capsules
|Memory Lane
|Collect all Postcards
|Salvager
|Open all Underground Caches
|Under Their Noses
|Shut down all Roxxon Labs
|Underground Undone
|Shut down all Underground Hideouts
|Ready for Anything
|Purchase All Suits
|Never Saw It Coming
|Complete an Enemy Base without being detected
|100x Combo!!!
|Perform a 1000x Combo
|Pete’s First Villain
|Complete the Final Test
|Kitbash
|Craft 10 Upgrades
|Rhino Rodeo
|Ride Rhino through the mall
|Hanging by a Thread
|Keep the bridge together
|Overcharge
|Defeat 100 enemies with Venom attacks
|Up and Over
|Perform a Venom Jump, then a Venom Dash on a single enemy
|From Downtown
|Use Venom Dash to throw an enemy into a group of three or more
|Like a Rhino in a China Shop
|Smash into 15 breakable objects while steering Rhino through the shopping mall
|JJJ Would Be Proud
|Apply a sticker and customize lighting while in Photo Mode
|Five Star Review
|Complete all FNSM app requests
|Mod That Suit
|Craft a Suit Mod
|Look with Better Eyes
|Craft a Visor mod
|Never Give Up
|Pay respects at Jefferson Davis’ Grave in Harlem
|A Gift From Pete
|Receive the Gift Suit
|Crime Master
|Complete Bonus Objectives for every crime type
|Getting Dizzy
|Chain 6 unique Air Tricks before landing
|I’m On A Boat
|Ride the derelict boat in Southern Chinatown
|Socially Acceptable
|Scroll through the entire Social Feed at the end of the story
These are just a selection of the Spider-Man Miles Morales Trophies that Insomniac Games has picked out for us to view. There should hopefully be more to come to complete the list as well.
In addition to this, Insomniac also confirmed that Spider-Man Remastered will have new content too. When asked if Spider-Man Remastered would have a separate platinum trophy from the PS4 version, the Insomniac Twitter page replied: “Yes! There’s also several all-new trophies!”
When the full list of Spider-Man: Miles Morales trophies are eventually revealed, we’ll keep you up to date.
Spider-Man: Miles Morales launches on PS4 and PS5 on November 12.