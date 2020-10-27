Valorant update 1.11 patch notes: Skye added, Economy & Agent changes - Dexerto

Valorant’s 1.11 patch notes are here, confirming the addition of the newest Agent Skye, making Icebox a competitive map, plus some major gameplay changes, Agent buffs & nerfs, and more.

1.11’s headline change is of course the new Agent, Skye. Initially planned to release at the start of Act III, Riot added Icebox, the new map, instead, and pushed Skye back to October 27.

For a full breakdown of Skye’s abilities, check out our comprehensive introduction to the new character here. There’s also big news for left-handed players in this update, as the overdue left-handed viewmodel is finally here.

Some gameplay updates feature too, such as no longer adding a death if you die to the Spike, and attackers who lose the round but survive without planting the Spike getting fewer credits. Check out the full patch notes below for details on all the changes.

Valorant 1.11 patch notes

SKYE JOINS THE VALORANT ROSTER! Skye will be available for use in official esports competition (e.g., First Strike) after two weeks in Competitive queue (November 9, barring any issues).

With First Strike on the horizon, the balance team has been hard at work making our last round of major balance changes before teams start duking it out. We want to ensure that the top teams don’t have to constantly adapt to a changing game while they’re playing in the tournament. Minor balance changes may occur during the span of First Strike, but we won’t deploy changes like the ones in this patch that heavily impact a team’s strategies. One of the trends we have observed is that attacking teams can have a really hard time breaking entrenched defenders. Although every piece of the game can influence this type of trend (move speed, weapon tuning, map design, Agent balance), we think there are a few targeted character changes that can help give attackers more opportunities to break entrenched defenders. Each is listed below.—Max Grossman, Lead Character Designer INITIATORS Flash Tuning: The fade out of the flash debuff remains the same duration but now fades slower at the start Initiators create concentrated windows of extremely high threat to help their teams break onto sites. To this end, we are slightly increasing the duration of debuffs from some Initiator abilities (mostly flashes). Our goal here is to increase the opportunity window that Initiator’s teammates have to capitalize on their utility and further differentiate Initiators from Duelists. BREACH Full flash time increased from 1.75 >>> 2 SENTINELS Similar to some of the changes we made with Sage, we want to increase the depth of decision making when playing Sentinels while also providing enemies with more counterplay to “trap” abilities. To reduce the total potential impact of these abilities, autonomous traps are now disabled when the deployer dies (e.g., Cypher’s Trapwire disables when Cypher dies). We want to encourage Sentinel players to play more thoughtfully and carefully around their traps while increasing the reward for taking out the Sentinel player. CYPHER Trapwire Disabled and revealed upon death Spy Camera Disabled and revealed upon death KILLJOY Killjoy is most effective when locking down a single site. Killjoy has to stay near her Turret and Alarmbot for them to remain active. Her global recon should be hit pretty hard here but we have slightly boosted her stalling power to counterbalance that nerf. All in all, we hope to keep Killjoy in a very similar place power wise but give her a stronger identity as the premiere on-site defender.