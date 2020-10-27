Valorant Act 3 Battlepass Epilogue Chapter: Rewards & how to complete - Dexerto

Valorant’s Act 3 Battlepass includes a new Epilogue Chapter where you can earn bonus rewards. Here is a look at the bonus rewards and how you can add them to your collection.

Act 3 in Valorant is in full swing and Riot is giving players more ways to earn rewards with the Act 3 Battlepass. Like with all Battlepass rewards, these items will be exclusive and you won’t be able to get them any other way. Here are the rewards and how you can earn them.

How to get to the Epilogue Chapter

The Battlepass currently consists of 10 chapters with five tiers per chapter. You can begin the Act 3 epilogue chapter after you complete the first 50 tiers of the Battlepass. There are two ways to complete the Battlepass:

Gain tiers by getting experience from playing and completing daily and weekly quests. Pay 300 Valorant Points to gain an individual tier.

If you want to complete the Battlepass and reach the epilogue without paying real money for Valorant Points, you will need to play a lot.

Completing the daily quests every day is extremely important, as you can earn 4,000 extra experience per day doing this. Getting the weekly quests done is absolutely mandatory, as this is where you get a huge bulk of your experience.

The climb doesn't stop at the top. Cap off your Battlepass with the new Epilogue Chapter and earn these exclusive rewards: Gold Discotech Gun Buddy

Gold Versus // Vandal + Phantom Player Card

Rewards

Like the other chapters, the Epilogue Chapter has five tiers, each with an exclusive reward. Here they are:

Discotech Gun Buddy 10 Radianite Points 10 Radianite Points 10 Radianite Points Versus // Vandal + Phantom Card

You will only be able to earn these rewards through experience and you cannot pay Valorant Points for them. This means that you will need to get them started as soon as possible to ensure you have time to finish them up.

You aren’t in too much of a rush yet, however, as Act 3 in Valorant doesn’t end for another 77 days. This should give you plenty of time to get through the Battlepass and get the rewards. Just remember to keep grinding away those games and quests each day to get as much experience as you can.