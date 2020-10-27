 Valorant Act 3 Battlepass Epilogue Chapter: Rewards & how to complete - Dexerto
Valorant Act 3 Battlepass Epilogue Chapter: Rewards & how to complete

Published: 27/Oct/2020 15:57

by Nate Searl
Battlepass Epilogue in Valorant
Riot Games

Valorant’s Act 3 Battlepass includes a new Epilogue Chapter where you can earn bonus rewards. Here is a look at the bonus rewards and how you can add them to your collection. 

Act 3 in Valorant is in full swing and Riot is giving players more ways to earn rewards with the Act 3 Battlepass. Like with all Battlepass rewards, these items will be exclusive and you won’t be able to get them any other way. Here are the rewards and how you can earn them.

How to get to the Epilogue Chapter

The Battlepass currently consists of 10 chapters with five tiers per chapter. You can begin the Act 3 epilogue chapter after you complete the first 50 tiers of the Battlepass. There are two ways to complete the Battlepass:

  1. Gain tiers by getting experience from playing and completing daily and weekly quests.
  2. Pay 300 Valorant Points to gain an individual tier.

If you want to complete the Battlepass and reach the epilogue without paying real money for Valorant Points, you will need to play a lot.

Completing the daily quests every day is extremely important, as you can earn 4,000 extra experience per day doing this. Getting the weekly quests done is absolutely mandatory, as this is where you get a huge bulk of your experience.

Rewards

Like the other chapters, the Epilogue Chapter has five tiers, each with an exclusive reward. Here they are:

  1. Discotech Gun Buddy
  2. 10 Radianite Points
  3. 10 Radianite Points
  4. 10 Radianite Points
  5. Versus // Vandal + Phantom Card
Valorant Act 3 Epilogue Chapter
Riot Games
Epilogue Chapter Rewards

You will only be able to earn these rewards through experience and you cannot pay Valorant Points for them. This means that you will need to get them started as soon as possible to ensure you have time to finish them up.

You aren’t in too much of a rush yet, however, as Act 3 in Valorant doesn’t end for another 77 days. This should give you plenty of time to get through the Battlepass and get the rewards. Just remember to keep grinding away those games and quests each day to get as much experience as you can.

“Broken” Valorant angle gives Jett leg up defending on Bind

Published: 25/May/2020 2:57

by Brad Norton
Riot Games

Jett

Jett-mains have uncovered a ridiculous spot on Bind that could give defending teams the upper hand in Valorant. Here’s what you need to look out for until the next patch.

Holding unorthodox angles is a great way to find some early picks when playing defensively. You force the opposing team to enter unfavorable gunfights and could swing an entire round based on an opening engagement.

As players grow more and more familiar with these angles, however, it can be more challenging to win with the element of surprise. A newly discovered spot on Bind is giving Jett a unique line of sight that no one could ever predict.

Riot Games
Jett is able to reach this new spot thanks to her ‘Updraft’ ability.

If you’re in the midst of a competitive match, the last thing you want to lose to is a cheesy glitch. Fortunately, Reddit user ‘therateater’ has exposed a bizarre spot on Bind that allows Jett to stand on the smallest of ledges.

While defending B-site, Jett is surprisingly able to Updraft herself to a new vantage point right above the opening in ‘hookah.’

Broken defense Jett spot on Bind from VALORANT

Standing on an extremely thin surface, Jett is able to stay above the popular entry-point. From here, she could easily shut down an aggressive push as enemies jump out below. 

Not only that, but she also gains a clear line of sight to both openings from the defending spawn. The clearly unintentional spot gives the Agent an extremely powerful overview of the entire site.

If enemies are pushing through B-long, there’s almost no chance they would ever consider checking above hookah. It’s not a well-known spot and therefore, Jett could easily find a few opening picks before being shut down.

Riot Games
Checking above hookah isn’t a common habit.

Obviously this spot becomes redundant after a few attempts as enemies start to catch on. But it could prove absolutely vital in game-deciding rounds. 

Be sure to keep this broken spot in the back of your mind as you push onto the B-site of Bind in your next session. It’s likely this bug won’t see a fix until Valorant’s full release on June 2.