Valorant First Strike x NSG NA Open Qualifiers: teams, streams, schedule - Dexerto

The Valorant First Strike North American Open Qualifiers start on October 26, with 128 of the best Valorant squads from the continent all battling it out to make into the competition.

First Strike is being called “the first major in VALORANT esports,” at least by Riot Games and their organizing partners Nerd Street Gamers.

There are certainly enough teams to keep track of as the bracket of the first Open Qualifiers get going, so let’s get right into it and take a look at some of the bigger teams competing, streams to catch the action, and the tournament schedule.

Valorant First Strike NA Open Qualifiers schedule

The competition will begin on October 26 at 5 PM EST with the 128-team open. This will whittle down the pool to 16 teams, who will then compete in the first closed qualifier.

From there, the top four teams will advance straight to the First Strike main event which starts on November 4. The next four teams will advance into the second open tournament for another chance to fight for their spot in the competition as well.

Valorant First Strike NA Open Qualifier teams

Like we mentioned before, there are a total of 128 teams participating in the first NA Open Qualifiers. To keep things from going too long, we’ll be listing the top-tier teams below:

Spacestation Gaming

100 Thieves

Immortals

Team Envy

FaZe Clan

Phoenix1.gg

Luminosity

Dignitas

Sentinels

Complexity

T1

NRG

Cloud9 Blue

Cloud9 White

Renegades

TSM

A full list of every single participating team can be found right here, for those that are interested as well.

Valorant First Strike NA Open Qualifier streams

You’ll be able to catch all the action on Nerd Street Gamer’s Twitch channel which is hosting the main stream, but how they will keep track of 64 different matches will be very interesting to see.

If you want to just follow one team in particular, there are a number of casters following along with some major teams on their personal channels. Not every team will be listed below, but we will update the list as more become available.

T1 – CastawaysTV

Dignitas – Door_Casts

TSM – Keith LaFortune

Cloud9 Blue – Keglunneq

Cloud9 White – SUNSfanTV

There you have it, streams, teams (the big ones at least) and the schedule for the Valorant First Strike North American Open Qualifier #1. Be sure to check back as we will have the final results once things wrap up right here on Dexerto.