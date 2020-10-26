 Valorant First Strike x NSG NA Open Qualifiers: teams, streams, schedule - Dexerto
Valorant

Valorant First Strike x NSG NA Open Qualifiers: teams, streams, schedule

Published: 26/Oct/2020 22:16 Updated: 26/Oct/2020 22:19

by Bill Cooney
Valorant First Strike Hub header
Riot Games/NSG

The Valorant First Strike North American Open Qualifiers start on October 26, with 128 of the best Valorant squads from the continent all battling it out to make into the competition.

First Strike is being called “the first major in VALORANT esports,” at least by Riot Games and their organizing partners Nerd Street Gamers.

There are certainly enough teams to keep track of as the bracket of the first Open Qualifiers get going, so let’s get right into it and take a look at some of the bigger teams competing, streams to catch the action, and the tournament schedule.

Valorant First Strike NA Open Qualifiers schedule

The competition will begin on October 26 at 5 PM EST with the 128-team open. This will whittle down the pool to 16 teams, who will then compete in the first closed qualifier.

From there, the top four teams will advance straight to the First Strike main event which starts on November 4. The next four teams will advance into the second open tournament for another chance to fight for their spot in the competition as well.

Valorant First Strike NA Open Qualifier teams

Like we mentioned before, there are a total of 128 teams participating in the first NA Open Qualifiers. To keep things from going too long, we’ll be listing the top-tier teams below:

  • Spacestation Gaming
  • 100 Thieves
  • Immortals
  • Team Envy
  • FaZe Clan
  • Phoenix1.gg
  • Luminosity
  • Dignitas
  • Sentinels
  • Complexity
  • T1
  • NRG
  • Cloud9 Blue
  • Cloud9 White
  • Renegades
  • TSM

A full list of every single participating team can be found right here, for those that are interested as well.

Valorant First Strike NA Open Qualifier streams

You’ll be able to catch all the action on Nerd Street Gamer’s Twitch channel which is hosting the main stream, but how they will keep track of 64 different matches will be very interesting to see.

If you want to just follow one team in particular, there are a number of casters following along with some major teams on their personal channels. Not every team will be listed below, but we will update the list as more become available.

T1 – CastawaysTV

Dignitas – Door_Casts

TSM – Keith LaFortune

Cloud9 Blue – Keglunneq

Cloud9 White – SUNSfanTV

There you have it, streams, teams (the big ones at least) and the schedule for the Valorant First Strike North American Open Qualifier #1. Be sure to check back as we will have the final results once things wrap up right here on Dexerto.

CS:GO

BLAST announces new measures to prevent CSGO coaches from cheating

Published: 26/Oct/2020 19:58 Updated: 26/Oct/2020 20:22

by Marco Rizzo
blast premier csgo
BLAST

BLAST has introduced new changes to their rulebook in order to prevent CSGO coaches from cheating in the upcoming BLAST Premier Fall Series tournament.

This comes directly as a result of the coaching bug scandal which hit the CSGO scene late in the summer after an ESIC found over 30 coaches who abused the exploit.

New rules include the necessity for all coaches to stream their perspective to a Discord channel as well as making it compulsory for all coaches to install and maintain MOss Anti-cheat active during all games.

Robert Mulgan, Esports Operations Manager at BLAST, communicated the changes to the public on twitter.

“Although this isn’t a perfect system, it’s a fantastic step forward in improving the integrity of online games, and will give us more evidence if we need to review cases!” Mulgan wrote.

The changes should prevent coaches from making use of any glitches present in the game or utilizing cheats as their perspective will be under constant supervision.

While this could partially hinder coaches from potentially opening an official stream and see the enemy’s position in a practice called “stream sniping,” individuals would still be able to do so using another device.

The MOss Anti-cheat is a software that constantly monitors the user’s PC, taking random screenshots and reporting any prohibited activities such as the use of macros. It has been active since 2010.

Blast premier csgo
BLAST
New rules at the BLAST Premier Fall Series will try to combat any potential coaching issues.

While Valve patched the spectator bug soon after it became public, it was revealed that it had been present since at least 2016.

Use of the bug compromised several matches, including qualifiers for the major and resulted in several teams having their Regional Major Ranking points removed.

The coaching exploit scandal affected the entire CSGO scene and the initiative taken by BLAST, while not perfect, is the TO’s next step in combating the issue. These new rules will try to help prevent any further incidents throughout the BLAST Premier Fall Series.