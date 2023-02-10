TYLOO unveil 2023 Valorant roster amid Chinese league reports

Chinese giants TYLOO have confirmed their new Valorant roster amid reports that the country will soon have its own league.

On Chinese social media network Weibo, TYLOO posted a video of a photo shoot with the new Valorant roster, which features just two of the players who competed under the organization’s banner in the FGC Valorant Invitational Act 3 in July 2022: ‘Vayne’ and ‘WEIRDO’.

Rounding out TYLOO’s team are former Tales of Eastern duo Pengzhi ‘COLDFISH’ Xiang and Shi ‘K1te’ Yuquan, as well as ‘Yiyee’ and ‘TryTryz’.

The news comes amid reports of an impending Chinese Valorant league, to be launched after the game’s official release in the country. According to a February 8 report from Bloomberg, the league will be operated by Tencent, whose esports subsidiary, TJ Sports, established together with Riot Games in 2019, “has held discussions with top Chinese esports players in recent days about setting up the competition”.

The league could start as early as in the summer, the report added, and is expected to feature most of China’s biggest esports organizations. EDward Gaming and FunPlus Phoenix will compete at the upcoming VCT LOCK//IN tournament in São Paulo after being invited by Riot Games.

TYLOO’s rich Counter-Strike history

For over a decade now, TYLOO have been one of the biggest forces in Asian Counter-Strike, making their mark on the scene even before the release of CS:GO.

TYLOO qualified for four Majors in a row between 2018 and 2021, though it only managed to make it past the first stage once, at FACEIT Major London.

João Ferreira for PGL TYLOO have long been a staple of Asian Counter-Strike

Success has been hard to come by for TYLOO in the last year, though, with Mongolian side IHC emerging as Asia’s best team and securing, together with Australian team Renegades/Grayhound, APAC’s slot at PGL Major Antwerp and IEM Rio.

TYLOO Valorant roster: