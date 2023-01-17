Chinese Valorant duo invited to VCT 2023 LOCK//IN Brazil

Riot Games has announced that it has invited two Chinese Valorant teams to participate in the upcoming VCT 2023 LOCK//IN Brazil event.

EDward Gaming and FunPlus Phoenix have secured direct entry into VCT 2023 LOCK//IN Brazil, bringing the list of participants for the event to 32 teams as they will join the VCT partners from the Americas, EMEA and Pacific regions.

This will be the second international event for EDG’s team, which attended Valorant Champions 2022 after coming through East Asia last-chance qualifier. EDG went out last in their group but earned praise for their spirited performances, especially in the three-map series against Paper Rex.

Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games EDG’s team attended Valorant Champions 2022

Snubbed for a spot in the EMEA international league, FunPlus Phoenix let go of their European roster and switched their focus to ZHUQUE, their Chinese academy squad. That is the team that will represent FunPlus Phoenix’s Valorant division moving forward.

EDG and ZHUQUE faced off in December in the grand final of FGC Valorant Invitational 2022 Epilogue, with FunPlus Phoenix’s team running out 3-1 winners.

The attendance of EDG and FunPlus Phoenix at VCT 2023 LOCK//IN Brazil is yet another positive news for the Chinese Valorant community. Last month, it was revealed that Valorant was finally set for an official launch in the country after being approved by the Chinese government.

The game, which was referred to as ‘Fearless Covenant’ by the Chinese government’s National Press and Publication Administration (NPPA), will be available to download via Tencent’s game launcher.

VCT 2023 LOCK//IN Brazil will take place between February 13 and March 4 in São Paulo. EDG will face 100 Thieves in the first round of the single-elimination bracket, while FunPlus Phoenix will square off with Karmine Corp.