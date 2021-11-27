The Next TenZ?! Top 5 Must Watch Players at Valorant Champions

From strategic legends in the making to individual X-Factors that can swing the tides of a game, there’s a lot of players to watch at Valorant Champions. We’ve got a list of the Top 5 ⁠— including who could potentially be the next Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo.

All eyes will be on the best players in the world at Valorant Champions 2021. However, some players are going to make a name for themselves in Berlin at the game’s biggest event so far.

From discovering the next TenZ, to tactical geniuses, caster and Curveball host Mitch ‘MitchMan’ McBride has got a list of the top 5 must watch players at Valorant Champions.

