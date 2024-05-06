Sentinels miss VCT Americas playoffs & chance at Masters Shanghai

Masters Madrid winners Sentinels have missed the VCT Americas playoffs, meaning that they now won’t qualify for Masters Shanghai.

Sentinels were considered one of the best teams in the world after making the run to qualify for Masters Madrid alongside LOUD, going on to win the entire event. However, after lifting the trophy in March, Sentinels returned home where they found they were unable to replicate their success.

Instead, the team finished Americas Stage 1 with a 3-3 in the Alpha group and tied with NRG Esports for the two bottom teams. Despite having a 3-3 record, Sentinels did have a slim chance of making it to playoffs if the other teams met certain conditions.

Article continues after ad

To qualify, Sentinels would have to win 2-0 against Furia, NRG had to lose 0-2 to Evil Geniuses and 100 Thieves, and LOUD needed to beat G2 0-2. These specific requirements had many concerned that Sentinels stood no chance, yet it almost happened.

Article continues after ad

In the end, it came down to a round count that would determine the team’s fate. However, when LOUD beat G2 2-0, they managed to amass two more rounds than Sentinels. This meant LOUD would qualify instead, leaving Sentinels and NRG to watch from the sidelines at playoffs.

This also means that a team other than Sentinels will be taking home the crown at Masters Shanghai as they will no longer be in attendance. Once Shanghai concludes, Sentinels still have Stage 2 to compete, which will determine if they make it to Champions at the end of the year.