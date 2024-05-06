EsportsValorant

Sentinels miss VCT Americas playoffs & chance at Masters Shanghai

Daniel Appleford
Sentinels in a team huddle at VCT AmericasTina Jo/Riot Games

Masters Madrid winners Sentinels have missed the VCT Americas playoffs, meaning that they now won’t qualify for Masters Shanghai.

Sentinels were considered one of the best teams in the world after making the run to qualify for Masters Madrid alongside LOUD, going on to win the entire event. However, after lifting the trophy in March, Sentinels returned home where they found they were unable to replicate their success.

Instead, the team finished Americas Stage 1 with a 3-3 in the Alpha group and tied with NRG Esports for the two bottom teams. Despite having a 3-3 record, Sentinels did have a slim chance of making it to playoffs if the other teams met certain conditions.

To qualify, Sentinels would have to win 2-0 against Furia, NRG had to lose 0-2 to Evil Geniuses and 100 Thieves, and LOUD needed to beat G2 0-2. These specific requirements had many concerned that Sentinels stood no chance, yet it almost happened.

In the end, it came down to a round count that would determine the team’s fate. However, when LOUD beat G2 2-0, they managed to amass two more rounds than Sentinels. This meant LOUD would qualify instead, leaving Sentinels and NRG to watch from the sidelines at playoffs.

This also means that a team other than Sentinels will be taking home the crown at Masters Shanghai as they will no longer be in attendance. Once Shanghai concludes, Sentinels still have Stage 2 to compete, which will determine if they make it to Champions at the end of the year.

Related Topics

Sentinels

About The Author

Daniel Appleford

Daniel is a streaming, gaming and esports Writer at Dexerto. His main areas of expertise are Call of Duty and Valorant, but he knows his way around countless games, and is big on streamers and pro players too. You can contact Daniel at daniel.appleford@dexerto.com

keep reading
Valorant
Sentinels’ Zellsis slams VCT refs for forcing team to play through tech issues
Declan Mclaughlin
Sentinels-crush-LOUD-VCT-Americas-Kickoff
Valorant
Valorant’s Sentinels crush 100 Thieves despite lacking practice
Daniel Appleford
Valorant
Sentinels TenZ slams Icebox and Breeze in current Valorant map rotation
Daniel Appleford
LOUD vs Sentinels VCT
Valorant
Sentinels and LOUD Valorant players stuck in visa limbo ahead of VCT Americas start
Daniel Appleford

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.