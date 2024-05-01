Mystbloom Valorant skin gives players unintended wallhacks

Valorant players have discovered the new skin line, Mystbloom, gives them unintended wallhacks, with some calling the mechanic pay-to-win.

Mystbloom was released in Valorant on April 30 for 8,700 VP and included four gun skins, the Phantom, Sheriff, Judge, and Operator. The cosmetic bundle was popular even before its release with the introduction of Episode 8 Act 3, as it has a pink theme that players have been asking the developers to introduce.

Hours after the content’s launch, players discovered what seems to be a bug that causes Mystbloom skin owners to see enemies through walls while inspecting their weapons.

The unintended wallhacks were first uncovered and revealed on TikTok, thanks to a video showing Chinese players using the weapon inspection to see enemies around corners with the Operator and Sheriff.

Valorant content creator Jonas ‘AverageJonas’ Navarsete tested out the new skin line on May 1 and replicated the weapon’s inspection wallhack with ease.

“I thought people were memeing about the new skin being wallhack but it’s actually real LMAO. Mostly on the Operator from my testing,” he said in a social media post.

Using the Mystbloom Operator skin on Acsent, AverageJonas was able to see through the boxes on the B site and accurately shoot an enemy through them.

The skin’s ability to see through walls was not advertised by Riot Games when announcing the cosmetic bundle. Some players have jokingly called the bundle “pay to win.”

Riot is aware of the bug and is working to fix it, according to Preeti Khanolkar the Lead Producer for Valorant cosmetic content.

“you know we wanna make cool skins but pay-to-win isn’t acceptable or intentional.We didn’t catch this, but appreciate the community helped us find this,” Khanolkar said on social media.