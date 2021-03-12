ThriveFantasy giving Valorant its own fantasy contests for VCT Masters - Dexerto

Fantasy esports platform ThriveFantasy has announced a brand new way for fans to follow along and play with their favorite players during the Valorant Champions Tour.
Following the site’s partnership with esports organization Envy back in December 2020, ThriveFantasy announced their player prop games have come to Valorant just in time for the Champions Tour.
The fantasy site already allows users to bet over/under figures on kills, deaths, assists, headshots, and more in games like CSGO, League of Legends, and Dota 2, and soon Valorant will be joining that club as well on March 11.
Thrive will continue to feature Envy front and center with exclusive contests for the club, who take on FaZe Clan in the upper bracket semis on Saturday, March 13.
This will be the first time Thrive has offered player prop lines on Valorant, and it came just in time for the North American Stage 1 Masters tournament.
“There are plenty of sites to go to for fantasy sports, but ThriveFantasy is a first-mover when it comes to Esports,” Adam Weinstein, Founder and CEO of ThriveFantasy said. “Valorant is an emerging Esport and we are extremely excited to offer it for fans wanting to up their fun.”
FREE $1,000 @Envy Valorant Contest this Sunday!
Pick 5 Over/Unders to build your lineup and compete.
Sign Up and #PropUp Today!
➡️ https://t.co/61CFKAVCvS pic.twitter.com/Cr8ybEFlXq
— ThriveFantasy Esports (@ThriveFantasyGG) March 12, 2021
The fantasy experts have also begun serving as a secondary engagement platform for Envy’s fans on social media, and streaming the team’s matches across multiple titles. The esports organization also announced their own membership program, EnvyUS, in November 2020 in an attempt to appeal to supporters who are willing to pay $29 annually.
“We are excited for our activation with ThriveFantasy around our Valorant team and are looking forward to providing a new, engaging experience for our fans,” Mark Coughlin, Envy’s Chief Revenue Officer said.
What are player props?
A player prop bet is a wager on whether an individual player will over-perform or underperform depending on a line set by the bookmaker or sportsbook.
Say, for example, a certain player has the line of 36 total kills during the match. You could either put money on the over (where the player gets more kills than predicted) or the under (the player gets fewer kills than predicted). Whether or not you picked right determines if you get paid.