ThriveFantasy giving Valorant its own fantasy contests for VCT Masters - Dexerto

Fantasy esports platform ThriveFantasy has announced a brand new way for fans to follow along and play with their favorite players during the Valorant Champions Tour.

Following the site’s partnership with esports organization Envy back in December 2020, ThriveFantasy announced their player prop games have come to Valorant just in time for the Champions Tour.

The fantasy site already allows users to bet over/under figures on kills, deaths, assists, headshots, and more in games like CSGO, League of Legends, and Dota 2, and soon Valorant will be joining that club as well on March 11.