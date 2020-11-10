 Team Envy starts new membership program to reward diehard fans - Dexerto
Team Envy starts new membership program to reward diehard fans

Published: 10/Nov/2020 11:33 Updated: 10/Nov/2020 11:37

by Adam Fitch
Envy Gaming EnvyUS Platform
Envy

dallas empire Dallas Fuel

Envy Gaming have unveiled a membership program that yields unique perks for their more emphatic fans.

The company — which house Team Envy, Overwatch franchise Dallas Fuel, and Call of Duty franchise Dallas Empire — will reward supporters who join the EnvyUS platform.

Perks of the program include exclusive merchandise, team news, giveaways from commercial partners, and opportunities to meet Envy’s players.

The initiative has a free option and a premium tier worth $29 on an annual basis.

Envy Gaming Merchandise
Envy
Envy just released their latest merch line, Home Series Drop 001.

While EnvyUS launched on November 9, it was made that clear that it is “in early development and will expand in the coming months” following feedback from early members.

Fans will earn points and rewards through engaging with club activities through the platform. The premium tier yields access to merchandise discounts and early access to the organization’s upcoming fall line of apparel.

“Our fans are at the center of everything we do,” said Envy’s chief gaming officer Mike ‘Hastro’ Rufail. “The fans are why we go out and compete for championships. Our fans have been passionate and loyal for over a decade, and have been asking for opportunities to be an even bigger part of what we do on a daily basis.

“Delivering on that is what the membership club is all about: we want to give people options to engage with players and teams in the digital age in ways that traditional sports or entertainers never have before, and we want to bring our fans along for the ride as we build out this platform.”

Envy Gaming are following in the footsteps of Team Liquid, who launched their own fan engagement platform in August 2020.

The initiatives are similar in approach, rewarding supporters with points and perks when they engage in online events, watching streams, and other loyalty-proving activities.

Coffee brand Lavazza enter esports with interactive Fnatic partnership

Published: 10/Nov/2020 10:45

by Adam Fitch
Fnatic Lavazza Partnership
Fnatic

Fnatic

Italian coffee brand Lavazza have brewed up a partnership with Fnatic, marking their entry into esports.

The alliance will launch with the “Icons of Italy” campaign, which includes a custom map in popular Battle Royale game Fortnite.

Giorgio ‘POW3R’ Calandrelli, an Italian streamer and player for Fnatic, is featured in the collaboration — the map is a time trial and the course starts at his in-game mansion.

The map is described as a “true experiential journey through Italian culture” that features Lavazza’s headquarters in Turin and “symbols of Italian cultural heritage such as the Colosseum.”

Fnatic POW3R
Fnatic
POW3R is the focus of the Lavazza’s first esports campaign.

Players are encouraged to submit their best runs on the map and post the video on Twitter or Instagram, providing plenty of potential advertisement for the coffee brand.

The player who achieves the fastest time on the map will be rewarded with co-branded products from Fnatic and Lavazza and a Zoom meet-and-greet with POW3R. Those who finish in second and third place will also receive products.

The partnership will wrap up with a two-part documentary following POW3R’s path to becoming a professional gamer that will debut on December 16.

“Fnatic and Lavazza share the same values including a strong sense of heritage, a passion for work ethic and an unrelenting drive to be the best,” said Craig Santicchia, Fnatic’s partner development director.

“This partnership is a taste of what’s to come from our two brands as we continue pushing boundaries and activating inside the most relevant platforms for Gen Z. Helping Lavazza enter the industry in a fun, disruptive way via these digital experiences shows that the only limitation is our imagination.”

This may be the first instance of Lavazza advertising through esports, but the industry has previously welcomed coffee brands such as Madrinas, Dare Iced Coffee, and Chek Hup Coffee.