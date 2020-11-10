Team Envy starts new membership program to reward diehard fans - Dexerto

Envy Gaming have unveiled a membership program that yields unique perks for their more emphatic fans.

The company — which house Team Envy, Overwatch franchise Dallas Fuel, and Call of Duty franchise Dallas Empire — will reward supporters who join the EnvyUS platform.

Perks of the program include exclusive merchandise, team news, giveaways from commercial partners, and opportunities to meet Envy’s players.

The initiative has a free option and a premium tier worth $29 on an annual basis.

While EnvyUS launched on November 9, it was made that clear that it is “in early development and will expand in the coming months” following feedback from early members.

Fans will earn points and rewards through engaging with club activities through the platform. The premium tier yields access to merchandise discounts and early access to the organization’s upcoming fall line of apparel.

“Our fans are at the center of everything we do,” said Envy’s chief gaming officer Mike ‘Hastro’ Rufail. “The fans are why we go out and compete for championships. Our fans have been passionate and loyal for over a decade, and have been asking for opportunities to be an even bigger part of what we do on a daily basis.

“Delivering on that is what the membership club is all about: we want to give people options to engage with players and teams in the digital age in ways that traditional sports or entertainers never have before, and we want to bring our fans along for the ride as we build out this platform.”

Welcome home. Welcome to EnvyUS. Join for 10% off the new merch and more: https://t.co/HpbxqbXD9J pic.twitter.com/qzXm5pZj2C — Envy (@Envy) November 9, 2020

Envy Gaming are following in the footsteps of Team Liquid, who launched their own fan engagement platform in August 2020.

The initiatives are similar in approach, rewarding supporters with points and perks when they engage in online events, watching streams, and other loyalty-proving activities.