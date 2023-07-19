Sentinels’ VCT season reaches end following LCQ elimination

Sentinels finish their Valorant Champions Tour season in VCT Americas LCQ after losing to Leviatán 2-0.

Sentinels are done with VCT competition in the 2023 season following their loss to Leviatán. The North American organization came into the season with high expectations thanks to picking up two world championship winners in Gustavo ‘Sacy’ Rossi and Bryan ‘pANcada’ Luna during the offseason.

The team also bolstered its roster around Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo by picking up IGL Rory ‘dephh’ Jackson and fellow young Duelist Zachary ‘zekken’ Patrone to support him.

Article continues after ad

This lineup, however, didn’t make much noise this season. The squad bombed out of VCT LOCK//IN in the first round and failed to make VCT Americas playoffs afterward.

Robert Paul/Riot Games Sentinels huddled on the VCT Americas stage with their newest lineup.

The squad’s only hope for an international tournament appearance after missing the playoffs was through the LCQ tournament. Sentinels started out promising with a 2-1 win over 100 Thieves, but quickly faltered in the next round to Cloud9 2-1 and now to Leviatán 2-0 in the lower bracket.

Article continues after ad

Sentinels out of VCT competition after LCQ loss

Sentinels have also had to deal with behind-the-scenes issues as a squad. The team’s substitute player, Hunter ‘SicK’ Mims dealt with mental issues and ended up in jail twice over the course of the VCT Americas split.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The team also went through staff and roster changes throughout the eight-week VCT Americas split. Sentinels also parted ways with its head coach Donald ‘SyykoNT’ Muir early on in the split and later dropped dephh.

The team did bring in another substitute player, Jimmy ‘Marved’ Nguyen, who joined the squad on stage shortly after he was signed to play in the place of TenZ. The Sentinels star was dealing with a finger injury at the time.

Article continues after ad

The team is now done with the season and will only have offseason tournaments, which have yet to be announced, and the free-agency period to look forward to.