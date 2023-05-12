dephh removed from Sentinels’ VCT roster

Rory ‘dephh’ Jackson is no longer part of Sentinels’ Valorant roster for the VCT Americas league, according to Riot Games’ contract database.

The British in-game leader is no longer listed as a Sentinels player in the VCT global contract database, which all but confirms that he has parted ways with the organization, as first reported by George Geddes.

With only two matches left to play in the regular season, Sentinels brought Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo back into the starting lineup after he missed three weeks of action due to illness and a finger injury. In a brief update on Twitter, the North American organization made no mention of dephh as it listed its other five active players.

Neither Sentinels nor dephh has so far confirmed the decision to part ways with one another. Still, the player has removed the Sentinels banner from his Twitter profile and the word “SEN” from his name on the social media platform. Moreover, his Twitter bio no longer mentions that he plays for the team.

dephh has been with Sentinels since October 2022, when he was announced as the “final piece of the puzzle” for the 2023 VCT season. He signed a contract until the end of 2024, reuniting with his XSET teammate Zachary ‘zekken’ Patrone and head coach Donald ‘SyykoNT’ Muir.

dephh enjoyed a successful 2022 season with XSET, who attended VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen and Valorant Champions 2022. But he struggled to replicate that with Sentinels, went out of VCT LOCK//IN in 17th-32nd place and are almost out of the running for a playoff spot in VCT Americas.

No backup for VCT Americas league

With dephh out of the roster, Sentinels are now down to five active players. Hunter ‘SicK’ Mims is still listed as a player, but questions remain about his status on the team. On March 6, Dot Esports reported that Sentinels had decided to suspend the player pending the completion of training following his arrest for criminal trespassing two days earlier.

Sentinels CEO Rob Moore later said that the organization hoped to “support [SicK] during this difficult moment” as it began the process of finding a new sixth player. Shortly afterward, Sentinels signed Jimmy ‘Marved’ Nguyen, a former member of the OpTic Gaming squad that finished second at Valorant Champions 2022.

Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games After three weeks out, TenZ returns to Sentinels’ starting lineup

Earlier this week, SicK was arrested for the same offense and released a day later. Several community figures, including former teammate Shahzeb ‘ShahZaM’ Khan, have expressed concern for SicK’s mental well-being due to his erratic behavior on social media and on Twitch in recent days.

Sentinels will face KRÜ Esports and FURIA in their final two matches in the VCT Americas league, with the team having only a 7% chance of reaching the playoffs, according to a prediction model created by Sam Rosenberg.