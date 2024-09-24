aspas set to leave Leviatán after reportedly butting heads with management

Valorant star aspas is reportedly set to leave Leviatán, and he’s already in negotiations with other teams, after butting heads with the Argentinian organization’s management.

The Brazilan Duelist and Valorant Champions 2022 winner was “unsatisfied” with Leviatán as he wasn’t involved enough in future and past team decisions around its roster and coaching staff, according to a report from Bruno Povoleri.

The player was reportedly hard to please and was consulted on many roster decisions. The team’s management and aspas allegedly butted heads mid-season during its coaching change.

The Brazilian wanted his former LOUD counterpart, fRoD, for the role, but the org eventually elevated Itopata to head coach and brought in Juv3nile as an assistant.

Lance Skundrich/Riot Games aspas has been at the top of Valorant since his Champions 2022 performance.

There was still a chance aspas could stick with the VCT Americas organization depending on his prospects on the free market, but, according to a report from VSpace, the player is already in talks to join other teams for the 2025 season.

The only thing keeping the player from signing quickly is negotiations around prospective teams paying his contract’s termination clause, as aspas signed for Leviatán through 2025 last offseason. There’s a chance he gets stuck in contract jail regardless of how much he wants to leave the team.

The player is one of the hottest prospects on the market this offseason as he has led multiple teams to deep major runs. He helped Leviatán win VCT Americas Stage 2 and place third at Valorant Champions 2024. He was also voted MVP of the 2024 VCT season.

That said, aspas will not be a cheap acquisition for VCT teams as he can command a high salary thanks to his accomplishments on top of a potential steep termination fee.

No teams have been linked to aspas at the time of writing, but due to the player’s international ambitions, a move out of VCT Americas similar to his former LOUD teammate Saadhak, or yay’s journey to VCT Pacific with Bleed, is not out of the question.