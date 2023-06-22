VCT 2023 Americas & EMEA LCQ: Schedule, bracket, teams and stream
The last-chance qualifiers for Valorant Champions 2023 are about to kick off in EMEA and the Americas. Follow both LCQ tournaments here.
With VCT Masters Tokyo almost wrapped up, fans are turning their attention toward Valorant Champions 2023. This year’s season-ending tournament will take place in Los Angeles, marking the first time that North America receives an international Valorant event.
Nine of the 16 available spots have already been filled by the top teams from the VCT leagues in the Americas, EMEA and the Pacific. In each of these regions, there will be a last-chance qualifier, where the remaining teams will duke it out for a spot at Valorant Champions.
The winner of Masters Tokyo will grant their region an extra spot at Valorant Champions – meaning that one of these qualifiers will have two spots on the line.
Below is everything you need to know about the last-chance qualifiers in EMEA and the Americas.
Contents
- VCT Americas LCQ
- VCT EMEA LCQ
VCT Americas LCQ (July 15 — July 23)
How to watch:
You can watch the action live on Twitch or YouTube. We’ve embedded the Twitch stream below for your convenience.
Format:
- Five teams compete in a single-elimination Play-In stage.
- The top two teams advance to a double-elimination bracket, joining Cloud9 and Leviatán.
- All matches (except the lower final and grand final) are played in a BO3 format.
- Lower final and grand final are played in a BO5 format.
Schedule and results:
(Bracket by Liquipedia)
Day 1: July 15
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Play-In Round 1
|MIBR vs KRÜ Esports
|1 PM
|4 PM
|9 PM
Day 2: July 16
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Play-In Round 2
|FURIA vs TBD
|1 PM
|4 PM
|9 PM
|Play-In Round 2
|Sentinels vs 100 Thieves
|3 PM
|6 PM
|11 PM
Day 3: July 17
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Upper Round 1
|Leviatán vs TBD
|1 PM
|4 PM
|9 PM
|Upper Round 1
|Cloud9 vs TBD
|3 PM
|6 PM
|11 PM
Day 4: July 18
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Upper Round 2
|TBD vs TBD
|1 PM
|4 PM
|9 PM
|Lower Round 1
|TBD vs TBD
|3 PM
|6 PM
|11 PM
Day 5: July 22
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Lower Final
|TBD vs TBD
|1 PM
|4 PM
|9 PM
Day 6: July 23
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Grand Final
|TBD vs TBD
|1 PM
|4 PM
|9 PM
Teams:
|Team
|Players
|100 Thieves
|Asuna, bang, stellar, Derrek, Cryocells
|Cloud9
|leaf, Xeppaa, Zellsis, jakee, runi
|FURIA
|mwzera, dgzin, mazin, qck, Khalil
|KRÜ
|Klaus, Melser, keznit, Daveeys, NagZ
|Leviatán
|kiNgg, Tacolilla, Shyy, Nozwerr, Mazino
|MIBR
|jzz, frz, murizzz, RgLM, TxoziN
|Sentinels
|TenZ, zekken, Sacy, paNcada, Marved
VCT EMEA LCQ (July 19 — July 23)
How to watch:
Format:
To be announced
Schedule:
To be announced
Teams:
|Team
|Players
|BBL Esports
|AsLanM4shadoW, QutionerX, Turko, Brave, SouhcNi
|Giants
|Fit1nho, hoody, nukkye, rhyme, Cloud
|Karmine Corp
|Shin, ScreaM, Nivera, xms, ZE1SH
|KOI
|koldamenta, Sheydos, trexx, Wolfen, starxo
|NAVI
|ANGE1, Shao, Zyppan, SUYGETSU, cNed
|Team Heretics
|keloqz, mixwell, Boo, AvovA, weber
Note: Team Vitality have withdrawn from the qualifier in memory of former player Karel ‘Twisten’ Ašenbrener, who passed away on June 6.