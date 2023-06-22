VCT 2023 Americas & EMEA LCQ: Schedule, bracket, teams and stream

The last-chance qualifiers for Valorant Champions 2023 are about to kick off in EMEA and the Americas. Follow both LCQ tournaments here.

With VCT Masters Tokyo almost wrapped up, fans are turning their attention toward Valorant Champions 2023. This year’s season-ending tournament will take place in Los Angeles, marking the first time that North America receives an international Valorant event.

Nine of the 16 available spots have already been filled by the top teams from the VCT leagues in the Americas, EMEA and the Pacific. In each of these regions, there will be a last-chance qualifier, where the remaining teams will duke it out for a spot at Valorant Champions.

Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games The VCT Americas LCQ will start on July 15

The winner of Masters Tokyo will grant their region an extra spot at Valorant Champions – meaning that one of these qualifiers will have two spots on the line.

Below is everything you need to know about the last-chance qualifiers in EMEA and the Americas.

Contents

VCT Americas LCQ (July 15 — July 23)

How to watch:

You can watch the action live on Twitch or YouTube. We’ve embedded the Twitch stream below for your convenience.

Format:

Five teams compete in a single-elimination Play-In stage.

The top two teams advance to a double-elimination bracket, joining Cloud9 and Leviatán.

All matches (except the lower final and grand final) are played in a BO3 format.

Lower final and grand final are played in a BO5 format.

Schedule and results:

(Bracket by Liquipedia)

Day 1: July 15

Stage Match PT ET GMT Play-In Round 1 MIBR vs KRÜ Esports 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM

Day 2: July 16

Stage Match PT ET GMT Play-In Round 2 FURIA vs TBD 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM Play-In Round 2 Sentinels vs 100 Thieves 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM

Day 3: July 17

Stage Match PT ET GMT Upper Round 1 Leviatán vs TBD 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM Upper Round 1 Cloud9 vs TBD 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM

Day 4: July 18

Stage Match PT ET GMT Upper Round 2 TBD vs TBD 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM Lower Round 1 TBD vs TBD 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM

Day 5: July 22

Stage Match PT ET GMT Lower Final TBD vs TBD 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM

Day 6: July 23

Stage Match PT ET GMT Grand Final TBD vs TBD 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM

Teams:

Team Players 100 Thieves Asuna, bang, stellar, Derrek, Cryocells Cloud9 leaf, Xeppaa, Zellsis, jakee, runi FURIA mwzera, dgzin, mazin, qck, Khalil KRÜ Klaus, Melser, keznit, Daveeys, NagZ Leviatán kiNgg, Tacolilla, Shyy, Nozwerr, Mazino MIBR jzz, frz, murizzz, RgLM, TxoziN Sentinels TenZ, zekken, Sacy, paNcada, Marved

VCT EMEA LCQ (July 19 — July 23)

How to watch:

Format:

To be announced

Schedule:

To be announced

Teams:

Team Players BBL Esports AsLanM4shadoW, QutionerX, Turko, Brave, SouhcNi Giants Fit1nho, hoody, nukkye, rhyme, Cloud Karmine Corp Shin, ScreaM, Nivera, xms, ZE1SH KOI koldamenta, Sheydos, trexx, Wolfen, starxo NAVI ANGE1, Shao, Zyppan, SUYGETSU, cNed Team Heretics keloqz, mixwell, Boo, AvovA, weber

Note: Team Vitality have withdrawn from the qualifier in memory of former player Karel ‘Twisten’ Ašenbrener, who passed away on June 6.