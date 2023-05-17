Why was Sentinels Valorant pro SicK arrested and suspended?

Hunter ‘SicK’ Mims is a former starter for Sentinels’ Valorant team who was internally suspended by the organization after his March 4 arrest. The Valorant pro has not played for the team since May 21, 2022.

SicK is a former CS:GO player who enjoyed great success with Sentinels following his switch to Valorant in early 2020. He was part of the team as it dominated North America during Valorant’s first year and then won the first international event in the game’s history, VCT 2021 Stage 2 Masters Reykjavík.

In May 2022, he went on an extended break from competition to focus on his mental health and re-signed with Sentinels as the team’s sixth man after the organization was selected to join the VCT Americas league.

Colin Young-Wolff, Riot Game Sick helped Sentinels win VCT Stage 2 Masters: Reykjavik in 2021

SicK was not a part of the starting squad for VCT LOCK//IN but still traveled to Brazil with the team. In São Paulo, Sentinels were eliminated in the first round by Fnatic. Shortly after the players returned home and began preparing for VCT Americas, SicK made headlines for the wrong reasons as he was arrested for criminal trespassing.

Here is what we know about his situation:

Why was Valorant pro SicK arrested?

On March 4, 2023, SicK was arrested for criminal trespassing following an incident at a Ferrari car dealership in Texas and charged with a Class B Misdemeanor. Shortly afterward, he was internally suspended by Sentinels pending the completion of training, according to a Dot Esports report.

On March 5, after 11 days in confinement at the Collin County jail, SicK was released from jail after Sentinels posted his bond, set at $5,000. Dot Esports reported that Sentinels also paid for his sister’s flight to Dallas to assist with his release.

CEO Rob Moore finally addressed the situation on March 8, saying the organization is hoping to help SicK “during this difficult moment.”

Due to SicK’s unavailability, Sentinels were forced to sign a new substitute player for VCT Americas, eventually landing Jimmy ‘Marved’ Nguyen. The former OpTic Gaming player has since become a starter for the squad.

SicK gets arrested a second time

The North American player was arrested again on May 8 on the same charges and released a day later. The arrest came amid concerns about his mental well-being after he displayed erratic behavior on social media and on his stream. Several community figures, including former teammate Shahzeb ‘ShahZaM’ Khan, have called for understanding during this difficult moment.

On May 12, SicK was banned on Twitch, presumably for a week. The reasoning for his ban is unclear, but screenshots show him engaging in hateful conduct, which goes against the platform’s community guidelines.

His erratic behavior continued on social media, prompting calls for the Valorant community to simply ignore his posts.