TenZ returns to Sentinels starting Valorant lineup

TenZ is one of the most highly-coveted FPS players in the world.

Sentinels have announced the return of Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo to its starting Valorant lineup after the player missed time due to illness and an injured finger.

TenZ missed out on the team’s last four games in VCT Americas due to illness and a finger injury. In that time, Sentinels fielded their substitute player in Jimmy ‘Marved’ Nguyen as the team changed some of its roles to accommodate the change.

The former OpTic Gaming player helped Sentinels to its first win in the league since its opening match, but the squad did not do much beyond that and currently has a 2-5 record.

Sentinels are in danger of missing out on the VCT Americas playoffs and will need to win their next two matches to have a chance at making the next stage of the competition.

TenZ returns for Sentinels final two matches in VCT Americas

In a short 15-second video, Sentinels head coach Adam ‘kaplan’ Kaplan addressed Sentinels fans to confirm that their star player would be returning to the starting lineup.

Sentinels will also continue to field Marved and instead sub out their IGL Rory “dephh” Jackson for TenZ, according to George Geddes. The former XSET IGL has parted ways with Sentinels according to the report.

Fans will get to see TenZ return to the starting lineup as Sentinels take on KRÜ Esports on May 14 in their Week 7 matchup.

The Sentinels roster is as follows: