Sentinels star dapr confirms TenZ wants to stay with the team for pro Valorant - Dexerto

After their Valorant Champions Tour Masters victory with Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo in the driver’s seat, Michael ‘dapr’ Gulino has stated TenZ wants to continue his VCT journey with Sentinels.

Sentinels’ 3 – 0 victory over a very strong FaZe Clan at VCT North America’s Stage 1 Masters certainly made a statement.

A lot of this came down to the efforts of TenZ, the Cloud9 streamer who was brought in as a late substitute for Jay ‘Sinatraa’ Won, who is currently undergoing investigation after allegations of sexual assault.

The Canadian powerhouse brought Sentinels back from the brink of collapse, and it’s apparent that his teammates want him to keep wearing the squad’s jersey.

TenZ wants to stay with Sentinels

Having retired from professional play earlier this year to stream full time, this dominant performance has reignited TenZ competitive spirit.

On a post-VCT stream, dapr admitted that “TenZ does want to play with us, and he likes playing with us. But, who the f**k wouldn’t? We just won the biggest event in NA so obviously he’s going to say he wants to play with us.”

He jokes that “I don’t think my ego could f**king take it if I won the biggest event and this guy said ‘nah I’m good. I don’t really like playing with you guys.’ I don’t think my ego could take it.”

While said in jest, a lot of Sentinels fans would be gutted to see TenZ either return to streaming, or return to Cloud9.

It might be as simple as what TenZ wants though. The Sinatraa issue is uncharted territory in Valorant esports’ minimal history, and therefore Riot, Sentinels and Cloud9 will need to tread carefully until things get resolved.

Until then, though, fans of North American Valorant’s newest Masters will be crossing everything they can in to make sure that TenZ stays right where he is.