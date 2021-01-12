Logo
TenZ steps down from pro Valorant to become Cloud9 streamer

Published: 12/Jan/2021 23:22 Updated: 13/Jan/2021 1:23

by Brad Norton
Cloud9 superstar Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo has announced his decision to step back from competitive play, just nine months into his professional Valorant career, in order to pursue a future in Twitch streaming and content creation.

Two weeks into Valorant’s first full year of competitive play, and one of its biggest names has already revealed his shock decision to step back from the scene.

“I’m going to be stepping down from the Cloud9 Blue team to pursue content creation,” TenZ revealed in a surprise January 12 announcement.

“For 2020, the year was amazing for me, it was the year I was able to blow up,” he said. “Towards the end of 2020,” though, Cloud9 “had some decline as a team. We started playing not as great and not to our expectations.”

As a result, TenZ has parted ways with the team, while staying under the C9 banners.

“Stepping down from the team is a personal choice of mine,” he confirmed. “I’m just going to be doing content creation until [the ongoing global crisis] is up. I’ll re-decide what I want to do when there are LANs.”

Due to the current situation, the switch to online play was a major factor in the decision, TenZ soon added while live on Twitch.

“I’d say for me, [it’s] one of the things that’s making it hard for me to stay playing a professional player online. Just because I play with 60 ping and everyone else has sub 30 or sub 40.”

While competitive play helped TenZ grow his fan base across all platforms, the lack of in-person events seems to have impacted his motivation. When compounded with internal struggles on the C9 Blue roster, TenZ opted to go “all-in” on content. 

“I have so much support from the fans for my stream, for my YouTube and everything. I’ll be putting in 100% to make the best content.”

Despite a focus on creating content for now, the door remains open for a return to competitive play. “Right now for me, I’m just taking a break,” he added. “When everything gets better in the world, I’ll probably come back.”

In fact, he’s “still contracted to C9,” and will be keeping a close eye on the pro scene while streaming and making videos. 

“I’m really excited for what the future of this game holds in the competitive scene,” the Twitch star said. 

Following a lengthy Counter-Strike career – one that even saw this same transition from pro to content creator under the C9 banners – Tenz swapping to Valorant was one of the biggest transitions early on. The 19-year-old was the first member announced for C9 Blue’s Valorant roster back in April 2020.

Multiple Top 3 finishes and $23,000 in prizes later, and the lineup is now in need of two pickups; Josh ‘shinobi’ Abastado’s also parted ways with C9 last month.

How to watch LCS Lock In 2021: Stream, teams & schedule

Published: 12/Jan/2021 21:15 Updated: 12/Jan/2021 21:18

by Andrew Amos
The LCS is kicking off 2021 not with the Spring Split, but with a new tournament called Lock In. Similar to the KeSPA Cup or Demacia Cup, NA’s top teams will duke it out in a pre-season event right before the main season. Here’s what you need to know.

  • LCS Lock In 2021 is a new pre-season tournament for all 10 teams.
  • $150,000 in prize money is up for grabs for the winner.
  • Games start on January 15.

LCS Lock In: Stream

The LCS Lock In tournament is the 2021 starter for League of Legends in North America. All 10 LCS teams will take part in the two-week competition that gives fans a taster of the year to come.

They’re not playing for pittance either. The winning team will take home $150,000 USD, and a lot of confidence heading into the start of Spring 2021 in February. The action kicks off on January 15 over on the LCS Twitch channel, which we’ve embedded below.

LCS Lock In 2021: Teams & groups

As we mentioned earlier, all 10 of the LCS teams will be taking part in the Lock In tournament. Some teams may choose to field their academy rosters instead of their main rosters, but with $150,000 on the line, there’ll definitely be some teams gunning for the flag.

Among them, Summer 2020 champions TSM would be favorites. Having made a number of moves in the off-season, only keeping jungler Mingyi ‘Spica’ Lu, the new squad will have a hard task in front of them. Team Liquid, CLG, and Cloud9 also made some big moves in the off-season to catch back up.

The 10 teams will be split into groups of two, with the top four from each group making it to the single-elimination playoffs.

Group A Group B
TSM FlyQuest
100 Thieves Cloud9
CLG Dignitas
Golden Guardians Evil Geniuses
Team Liquid Immortals

LCS Lock In 2021: Schedule

Groups Day 1: Friday, January 15

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A 100 Thieves vs TSM 3pm 6pm 11pm
CLG vs Liquid 4pm 7pm 12am (Jan 16)
Group B Cloud9 vs Evil Geniuses 5pm 8pm 1am (Jan 16)
Dignitas vs FlyQuest 6pm 9pm 2am (Jan 16)
Group A Golden Guardians vs CLG 7pm 10pm 3am (Jan 16)

Groups Day 2: Saturday, January 16

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Immortals vs Evil Geniuses 1pm 4pm 9pm
Group A Golden Guardians vs TSM 2pm 5pm 10pm
Group B
Group B		 Cloud9 vs FlyQuest 3pm 6pm 11pm
Immortals vs Dignitas 4pm 7pm 12am (Jan 17)
Group A CLG vs 100 Thieves 5pm 8pm 1am (Jan 17)

Groups Day 3: Sunday, January 17

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Immortals vs Cloud9 1pm 4pm 9pm
Group A Liquid vs 100 Thieves 2pm 5pm 10pm
Group B Dignitas vs Evil Geniuses 3pm 6pm 11pm
Group A CLG vs TSM 4pm 7pm 12am (Jan 18)
Golden Guardians vs Liquid 5pm 8pm 1am (Jan 18)

Groups Day 4: Friday, January 22

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Dignitas vs Cloud9 3pm 6pm 11pm
Group A Golden Guardians vs 100 Thieves 4pm 7pm 12am (Jan 23)
Group B Evil Geniuses vs FlyQuest 5pm 8pm 1am (Jan 23)
Group A Liquid vs TSM 6pm 9pm 2am (Jan 23)
Group B Immortals vs FlyQuest 7pm 10pm 3am (Jan 23)

Quarterfinals Day 1: Saturday, January 23

Match PT ET GMT
TBD vs TBD 1pm 4pm 9pm
TBD vs TBD 5pm 8pm 1am (Jan 24)

Quarterfinals Day 2: Sunday, January 24

Match PT ET GMT
TBD vs TBD 1pm 4pm 9pm
TBD vs TBD 5pm 8pm 1am (Jan 24)

Semifinals Day 1: Friday, January 29

Match PT ET GMT
TBD vs TBD 3pm 6pm 11pm

Semifinals Day 2: Saturday, January 30

Match PT ET GMT
TBD vs TBD 1pm 4pm 9pm

Grand Finals: Sunday, January 31

Match PT ET GMT
TBD vs TBD 1pm 4pm 9pm