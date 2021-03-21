TSM drop female Valorant pro LunarKats after just three days - Dexerto

TSM has dropped Valorant pro Katherine ‘LunarKats’ So just days after signing her to their all-female squad. The dismissal was allegedly over a harassment claim dating back to August 2020.

LunarKats was one of five members who joined TSM on March 17 as part of their all-women roster.

The squad was competing in the VCT Game Changers tournament, and had qualified for next weekend’s major event. However, just three days after signing the team, TSM are on the hunt for a new fifth after dropping LunarKats.

TSM announced the roster change on March 20.

“Today we’ve agreed to mutually part ways with LunarKats. We’re currently looking for a sub to avoid having to pull out of the VCT Game Changers Series,” they said in a tweet.

Advertisement

Today we've agreed to mutually part ways with LunarKats. We're currently looking for a sub to avoid having to pull out of the VCT Game Changers Series. — TSM (@TSM) March 21, 2021

The circumstances around LunarKats’ dismissal has raised suspicions in the community. So was streaming when the announcement went live, and abruptly ended the broadcast.

“Guys, I have to go do something real quick. I will be back maybe later, but I have to cut my stream off short,” she said just 45 minutes into her March 20 stream.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

LunarKats’ departure from TSM has allegedly been linked to a claim of harassment that was leveled against her back in August 2020.

Then, Twitch partner ‘Haleigh’ accused LunarKats of harassing her and lying about her to her fans. It was over accusations of viewbotting and “sucking d*ck” to join SoaR Gaming, which Haleigh denied. She also posted screenshots of LunarKats harassing her in Twitch chat.

Advertisement

“‪Imagine how f**king jealous and nasty you have to be to go around telling people that I viewbot and ‘sucked d*ck’ to get into SoaR,” she said.

Clearing my name since @LunarKats wants to lie about me 🙂 Read: https://t.co/4pWNSSmYBy — SoaR haleigh🖤 (@HaleighRaeanna) August 17, 2020

“I started streaming on Twitch as an outlet for what was going on in my personal life and my mental health. I never ever started just to make money or get a lot of viewers and ‘clout.’ I genuinely had pure intentions and still do and I always will.

“The fact that you try to credit my success to ‘viewbotting’ and ‘sucking d*ck’ just screams jealousy.”

TSM have been contacted for comment.