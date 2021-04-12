Sentinels confirm TenZ will continue playing under Valorant lineup - Dexerto

North American top dogs Sentinels have confirmed that Valorant superstar Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo will continue playing as part of their lineup for the immediate future.

Shutting down weeks of speculation, Sentinels have finally confirmed the future of TenZ as part of their Valorant roster. For now, at least, the former Counter-Strike professional will continue his run with the Stage 1 Masters champions.

“We are pleased to announce that TenZ will be competing with Sentinels through the end of Challengers Finals,” Sentinels shared on April 12.

Despite being under contract with Cloud 9, TenZ has been on loan from the organization since March 11. Replacing Jay ‘Sinatraa’ Won, the Jett-main was integral in Sentinels’ biggest victory yet.

Advertisement

After an impressive run through the upper bracket of the Stage 1 Masters playoffs, taking down Luminosity and 100 Thieves, Sentinels won five maps in a row against FaZe to secure the first Valorant trophy of 2021.

We are pleased to announce that @TenZOfficial will be competing with Sentinels through the end of Challengers Finals. — Sentinels (@Sentinels) April 12, 2021

While TenZ helped bring Sentinels its first piece of silverware in the scene, the roster hasn’t quite been able to lock in for good. With the Canadian sniper still representing Cloud 9, his position on the roster has been turbulent to say the least.

Earlier reports of a $5 million buyout were shut down by C9’s CEO. However, a long-term deal is still yet to be struck among the esports juggernauts.

Advertisement

With the loan to Sentinels now extended, TenZ will be eligible to compete through every Challengers 2 matchup. Should Sentinels qualify and push through to the Stage 2 Challengers Finals, TenZ will be part of the lineup until May 2.

If they finish among the top two, a spot in Iceland for the Stage 2 Masters will be theirs. However, TenZ may not be able to join them overseas.

Depending on his loan, another extension may be necessary. If not, Sentinels will be looking at a hefty buyout or a different player to fill out their team.