Cloud9 CEO denies TenZ buyout rumors as high as $5 million - Dexerto

Cloud9 CEO Jack Etienne dismissed reports of a $5 million buyout attached to Sentinels’ bid for Valorant star Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo.

Sentinels are looking for an extended loan on TenZ.

If a deal is made, Sentinels would have an option to buy TenZ outright.

C9 Jack has denied a reported $5 million buyout tag for TenZ.

C9 Jack dismisses TenZ’s $5 million buyout rumors

Cloud9 and Sentinels have reportedly engaged in talks for an extended loan deal for TenZ that would also include a $5 million buyout option to keep the player, a source told Upcomer’s George Geddes.

After the report was published, Etienne told RushB that the figure was “garbage” and that no deal had been made as of yet. TenZ’s reported $5 million price tag would be a bump from the $2 million buyout that was last known to be attached to the 19-year-old Canadian.

For @RushBMediaGG, I reached out to @JackEtienne regarding the TenZ report by DailyEsports concerning the buyout figures of $2.0m and $5.0m. Mr. Etienne replied “LMAO…those numbers are garbage. No deal is done.” — Ryan (@RyanAtRBM) April 10, 2021

Sentinels are weighing their options as their last ace, Jay ‘Sinatraa’ Won, is still under multiple investigations by Riot and Sentinels for sexual abuse allegations from a former girlfriend.

Even with a stand-in, TenZ was the difference-maker for Sentinels in the first VCT Masters, where the org were eventually crowned champions.

Since then, they were eliminated in the Stage 2 Challengers 1 open qualifiers and are looking forward to Challengers 2 to qualify for Masters in Reykjavík, Iceland.

Sentinels Valorant Roster