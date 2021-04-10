Cloud9 CEO denies TenZ buyout rumors as high as $5 million - Dexerto

Cloud9 CEO Jack Etienne dismissed reports of a $5 million buyout attached to Sentinels’ bid for Valorant star Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo.
C9 Jack dismisses TenZ’s $5 million buyout rumors
Cloud9 and Sentinels have reportedly engaged in talks for an extended loan deal for TenZ that would also include a $5 million buyout option to keep the player, a source told Upcomer’s George Geddes.
After the report was published, Etienne told RushB that the figure was “garbage” and that no deal had been made as of yet. TenZ’s reported $5 million price tag would be a bump from the $2 million buyout that was last known to be attached to the 19-year-old Canadian.
For @RushBMediaGG, I reached out to @JackEtienne regarding the TenZ report by DailyEsports concerning the buyout figures of $2.0m and $5.0m.
Mr. Etienne replied “LMAO…those numbers are garbage. No deal is done.”
— Ryan (@RyanAtRBM) April 10, 2021
Sentinels are weighing their options as their last ace, Jay ‘Sinatraa’ Won, is still under multiple investigations by Riot and Sentinels for sexual abuse allegations from a former girlfriend.
Even with a stand-in, TenZ was the difference-maker for Sentinels in the first VCT Masters, where the org were eventually crowned champions.
Since then, they were eliminated in the Stage 2 Challengers 1 open qualifiers and are looking forward to Challengers 2 to qualify for Masters in Reykjavík, Iceland.
Sentinels Valorant Roster
|Player
|Previous Team
|Position
|Jared ‘zombs‘ Gitlin
|N/A
|Controller/Flex
|Hunter ‘SicK‘ Mims
|N/A
|Duelist/Entry
|Shahzeeb ‘ShahZaM‘ Khan
|N/A
|IGL
|Michael ‘dapr‘ Gulino
|N/A
|Sentinel
|Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo
|Cloud9
|Duelist