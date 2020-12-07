 ScreaM reveals what he wants changed & nerfed in Valorant's next patch - Dexerto
Valorant

ScreaM reveals what he wants changed & nerfed in Valorant’s next patch

Published: 7/Dec/2020 20:21

by Alan Bernal
Riot Games / Team Liquid

ScreaM

Valorant is off to a great start in its short lifespan, but Team Liquid pro Adil ‘ScreaM’ Benrlitom thinks that the game needs meaningful changes to the default Classic pistol, shotguns, the surprising amount of moving accuracy, and more.

There are multiple facets to the game that Riot are constantly looking at to improve their tactical shooter, often looking to the community to find out what players are having problems with the most.

One of the more reputable members of the Valorant community is ScreaM, the 26-year-old Belgian pro who has found a series of things the studio needs to “nerf today, not tomorrow.”

While there are the obvious bug fixes and quality of life changes that can be made to the game, Valorant could benefit from some changes to their formula, which the Team Liquid star is hoping happens soon.

Classic and Shotguns

Riot Games
Even as the default pistol, the Classic can make quick work of opponents in Valorant.

ScreaM identified that both the Classic and shotguns, in general, need to be scaled back. Specifically, he wants to see an added delay between right-click bursts. Though left-clicking doesn’t inspire much confidence, the Classic can actually land an impactful three-shot burst at close range.

Shotguns taking that sort of potency to yet another level. While the Judge can drown you in damage at a moment’s notice, the Bucky comes in a little weaker but can land pivotal shots at a decent range.

There’s a ton of room to tinker with the guns if you’re Riot, so hopefully, there’ll be something on this front in the future.

Moving accuracy

The moving accuracy from guns like the Phantom or Vandal is pretty wild in Valorant. While most people are closely comparing how weapons behave in this game vs the likes of CS:GO, there’s a stark contrast to how forgiving Riot’s title can be when running and gunning.

Pros like Cloud9 Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo and Skyler ‘Relyks’ Weaver have found consistent results that make shooting-while-moving fairly viable in a pinch. This is an aspect that ScreaM thinks needs to be addressed, and it could be something that Riot looks to touch on soon.

Last but not least, the Belgian wants to see more changes to the ‘tagging’ in Valorant. This, of course, has to do with the slow effect that people feel when they get shot, and the pro player has been vocal about this before.

Even after the June patch’s updates to tagging, ScreaM said he “would love the tagging to be reduced a bit, (since) having the advantage of holding an angle is already too strong since the movements are slow.”

phantom riot valorant
Riot Games
Valorant’s moving accuracy is pretty forgiving, making run-and-gun tactics viable at times.

Any of these would be a great way to shift the balance of power in some of Valorant’s more problematic features, and if it’ll improve the game’s state, then Riot could take a closer look as feedback continues to file in.

As for when the next major patch update will be, Riot have not announced any information on that front yet, so ScreaM and the rest of the community will have to wait and see what changes the devs have in store.

Pokemon

Pokemon players reveal most “unfair” ways they’ve won battles

Published: 7/Dec/2020 20:02

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of battles in Pokemon Sword & Shield.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company

Following a debate as to whether Pokemon villains should be able to fight unfairly in battles, fans have hilariously revealed ways in which they’ve won by having an advantage over foes.

Pokemon battles have almost always stuck to the same format since the game’s release way back in 1996: pick a monster, use a move or an item, and try and knock the opponent’s ‘mon out first.

It’s not always that straightforward though, and the rules have been bent before, especially on the player’s side. Members of the Pokemon community have revealed examples of this happening in their own games, and it’s hilarious.

Screenshot of Team Rocket from the Pokemon anime.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
Not everybody plays fair in Pokemon.

Pokemon players reveal how they’ve won fights “unfairly”

On December 6, Reddit user ‘TheLego27’ went viral on the r/Pokemon subreddit after they shared an example of how they’d cheesed a battle in the 2004 released title Emerald. 

“For me, i was in the Battle Factory in Emerald, and i had only one Pokemon left, a Swampert,” they started off. “There was a Gengar that i couldn’t hit, because i had Rest, Curse, Earthquake, and Counter on Swampert. i KO’d it with a Curse boosted Struggle.”

After explaining the absurd way they managed to scrape a victory in the Gen III RPG, the player then asked fellow fans if they had similar experiences. The post kicked off a discussion where Trainers opened up about the most ridiculous ways they had won battles.

what is the most unfair way that you’ve won a battle? from pokemon

“Battling Cynthia in Gen IV, I had a Vespiquen with Destiny Bond. Her heavy hitters were no match when I would just revive and repeat,” one person replied. “This was at release, and I started with Gen I. I’ve never fought her legitimately, even to this day. So I fully admit I’m a scrub.”

“If I’m being completely objective here, every battle I’ve done against a gym leader or elite four member where I came with like fifty potions and revives has been pretty unfair,” another fan wrote.

“This is why I no longer allow myself to use healing items in battle. I’d rather have to retry a fight once or twice than just use infinite moneys to make myself nigh unkillable,” someone said in reply to the previous commenter.

Pokemon players share their unfair victories.
Reddit
Fans shared their stories.

Players have always had an advantage of sorts over NPC enemies. As another user appropriately said in the replies: “You can’t become champion of the elite four without spamming full restores!”

Pokemon fans have a lot to be excited for in 2021 as it’s the series’ 25th anniversary. While nothing’s been revealed yet, who knows, maybe there will be a new game for players to battle in.