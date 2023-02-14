EsportsValorant

s0m’s Valorant settings: Keybinds, crosshair, mouse settings & more

NRG Esports
s0m Valorant NRG EsportsColin Young-Wolff/Riot Games

NRG Esports Valorant pro Sam ‘s0m’ Oh is considered one of the best up-and-coming stars in Valorant and made his international debut at VCT LOCK//IN. Here’s everything you need to know about s0m’s Valorant settings, including his keybinds, mouse settings, crosshair, and more.

s0m has been around the North American Valorant scene for a while and managed to secure a spot on NRG Esports ahead of the VCT Americas international league. The young talent, who previously competed in CS:GO, is showcasing his skills on the international stage for the first time at VCT LOCK//IN and managed to impress the community with his confident play in the team’s 2-0 victory against KOI.

For those looking to improve at Valorant and who might be wondering what s0m’s settings are, we’ve got you covered. Here is a breakdown of how he likes to play.

Contents

s0m NRG Esports ValorantColin Young-Wolff/Riot Games
s0m has been with NRG Esports since 2020.

s0m’s mouse settings

The NRG Esports pro plays on a 0.8 sensitivity and an eDPI of 320. He competes using a Logitech G Pro X Superlight White mouse.

Setting Value
DPI 400
Sensitivity 0.8
Zoom Sensitivity 1.1
eDPI 320
Hz 1000
Windows Sensitivity 6
Raw Input Off
Mouse acceleration Off

s0m’s Valorant crosshair

s0m, like many pros, uses a small crosshair for precise aiming. He opts for a white version of the reticle. You can copy the pro by manually choosing his settings, or you can import his crosshair with his unique code listed below.

  • 0;P;h;0;f;0;0l;4;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

Primary

Setting Value
Color White
Outlines On
Outline Opacity 1
Outline Thickness 1
Centre Dot Off
Center Dot Opacity N/A
Center Dot Thickness N/A

Inner Lines

Setting Value
Show Inner Lines On
Inner Lines Opacity 1.00
Inner Line Length 2.00
Inner Lines Thickness 1.00
Inner Line Offset 2.00
Movement Error Off
Firing Error Off

Outer Lines

Setting Value
Show Outer Lines Off
Outer Lines Opacity N/A
Outer Line Length N/A
Outer Lines Thickness N/A
Outer Line Offset N/A
Movement Error Off
Firing Error Off

s0m’s Valorant keybinds

Setting Value
Walk L-Shift
Crouch L-Ctrl
Jump Space Bar/ Mouse Wheel Down
Use Object F
Equip Primary Weapon 1
Equip Secondary Weapon 2
Equip Melee 3
Equip Spike 4
Ability: 1 E
Ability: 2 Q
Ability: 3 C
Ability: Ultimate X

s0m’s monitor and resolution

s0m currently uses the Zowie XL2546 gaming monitor and he competes in the native 16:9 aspect ratio.

Below are his full monitor settings.

Setting Value
Resolution 1920×1080
Aspect Ratio 16:9
Scaling Native
Refresh Rate 240hz
Response Time 1ms
Display Mode Fullscreen

Like many other professional players, s0m chooses to play with all of his settings set to low.

Setting Value
Multithreaded Rendering On
Material Quality Low
Texture Quality Low
Detail Quality Low
UI Quality Low
Vignette Off
VSync Off
Anti-Aliasing None
Anisotropic Filtering 8x
Improve Clarity Off
Experimental Sharpening N/A
Bloom Off
Distortion Off
Cast Shadows Off

s0m’s equipment

Equipment ropz
Mouse Logitech G Pro X Superlight White
Monitor  Zowie XL2546
Keyboard Logitech G915
Headset ROG Delta S Core

That is all the settings and gear that you need to emulate s0m’s setup. You can check out other pro Valorant player settings, including s0m’s teammates, on Dexerto.

