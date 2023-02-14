s0m’s Valorant settings: Keybinds, crosshair, mouse settings & more

NRG Esports Valorant pro Sam ‘s0m’ Oh is considered one of the best up-and-coming stars in Valorant and made his international debut at VCT LOCK//IN. Here’s everything you need to know about s0m’s Valorant settings, including his keybinds, mouse settings, crosshair, and more.

s0m has been around the North American Valorant scene for a while and managed to secure a spot on NRG Esports ahead of the VCT Americas international league. The young talent, who previously competed in CS:GO, is showcasing his skills on the international stage for the first time at VCT LOCK//IN and managed to impress the community with his confident play in the team’s 2-0 victory against KOI.

For those looking to improve at Valorant and who might be wondering what s0m’s settings are, we’ve got you covered. Here is a breakdown of how he likes to play.

Contents

Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games s0m has been with NRG Esports since 2020.

s0m’s mouse settings

The NRG Esports pro plays on a 0.8 sensitivity and an eDPI of 320. He competes using a Logitech G Pro X Superlight White mouse.

Setting Value DPI 400 Sensitivity 0.8 Zoom Sensitivity 1.1 eDPI 320 Hz 1000 Windows Sensitivity 6 Raw Input Off Mouse acceleration Off

s0m’s Valorant crosshair

s0m, like many pros, uses a small crosshair for precise aiming. He opts for a white version of the reticle. You can copy the pro by manually choosing his settings, or you can import his crosshair with his unique code listed below.

0;P;h;0;f;0;0l;4;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

Primary

Setting Value Color White Outlines On Outline Opacity 1 Outline Thickness 1 Centre Dot Off Center Dot Opacity N/A Center Dot Thickness N/A

Inner Lines

Setting Value Show Inner Lines On Inner Lines Opacity 1.00 Inner Line Length 2.00 Inner Lines Thickness 1.00 Inner Line Offset 2.00 Movement Error Off Firing Error Off

Outer Lines

Setting Value Show Outer Lines Off Outer Lines Opacity N/A Outer Line Length N/A Outer Lines Thickness N/A Outer Line Offset N/A Movement Error Off Firing Error Off

s0m’s Valorant keybinds

Setting Value Walk L-Shift Crouch L-Ctrl Jump Space Bar/ Mouse Wheel Down Use Object F Equip Primary Weapon 1 Equip Secondary Weapon 2 Equip Melee 3 Equip Spike 4 Ability: 1 E Ability: 2 Q Ability: 3 C Ability: Ultimate X

s0m’s monitor and resolution

s0m currently uses the Zowie XL2546 gaming monitor and he competes in the native 16:9 aspect ratio.

Below are his full monitor settings.

Setting Value Resolution 1920×1080 Aspect Ratio 16:9 Scaling Native Refresh Rate 240hz Response Time 1ms Display Mode Fullscreen

Like many other professional players, s0m chooses to play with all of his settings set to low.

Setting Value Multithreaded Rendering On Material Quality Low Texture Quality Low Detail Quality Low UI Quality Low Vignette Off VSync Off Anti-Aliasing None Anisotropic Filtering 8x Improve Clarity Off Experimental Sharpening N/A Bloom Off Distortion Off Cast Shadows Off

s0m’s equipment

Equipment ropz Mouse Logitech G Pro X Superlight White Monitor Zowie XL2546 Keyboard Logitech G915 Headset ROG Delta S Core

That is all the settings and gear that you need to emulate s0m’s setup. You can check out other pro Valorant player settings, including s0m’s teammates, on Dexerto.