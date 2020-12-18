Logo
Riot will start building Valorant’s “exciting” Agent lore in Episode 2

Published: 18/Dec/2020 0:18

by Alan Bernal
Riot Games

Riot Games are going to reveal a lot more about Valorant’s mysterious backstories in 2021, finally giving players the lore they’ve been craving ever since the tactical shooter came out.

Valorant has been a massive hit for millions of players, and many of them have noticed recurring themes across maps as well as obscure references between multiple Agents hinting at a larger story within the game.

As to what that story could be is anyone’s guess outside of Riot. Luckily, the studio is planning to pull back the curtain on a lot of the game’s mysteries in the new year.

Creative Director David Nottingham gave more insights on how the company is planning to reveal more aspects of the game that have so far eluded the player base and how that could play into new maps and Agents in Episode 2.

omen cypher valorant
Riot Games
Expect to learn more about some of Valorant’s bigger mysteries like Omen’s origins.

“Next year, we are going to start to delve more into the world of Valorant,” Nottingham said.

“We will start to confirm some (but not all) of the theories around the epic conflict between Valorant and [REDACTED].”

This means getting more developments on characters like Omen and Phoenix, among others, while possibly teasing things to come in the future.

“We’ll start to explore deeper into Kingdom: What is this corporation? What’s with all the secretive bases and stuff?” Nottingham said. “… All along we will continue to bring you new maps (with epic backstories), new Agents (from places far flung….and closer to home), and other exciting new content that builds out and expands on the lore.”

haven valorant
Riot Games
We’ll soon learn more about Radianite and the Radiants / Agents that came as a result of it.

This will be a big step for the game. Like with League of Legends, Riot is known for its expansive backstories to their characters and the worlds they come from.

While a lot of players aren’t exactly invested in the intricate narratives behind Valorant, advancements in the plotlines could reveal more about what’s to come later down the road.

We already know Riot likes to tease Agents in their Battle Pass, and with more facets of the game opening up to speculation, there’s going to be a lot more to unpack for eagle-eyed players.

How to beat Smash Ultimate’s Sephiroth Challenge and unlock fighter early

Published: 18/Dec/2020 0:15

by Michael Gwilliam
Sephiroth victory screen
Nintendo

Fighters Pass Volume 2

Nintendo has announced a special Super Smash Bros Ultimate challenge mode for the game’s newest fighter, Final Fantasy VII’s antagonist Sephiroth.

While the fighter is technically only available on December 22, players can get their hands on the newest character and stage, Northern Cave, if they complete the challenge on any difficulty.

In order for the challenge to be active, however, players must first update their game to its latest version and have either pre-ordered the Sephiroth DLC pack itself or Fighters Pass Volume 2.

Once your game is updated and you have the DLC purchased, the special challenge mode will become available – and we have to say, it’s rather easy to beat and unlock the One-Winged Angel.

By accessing the mode you will be able to choose between three difficulties: Easy, Normal or Very Hard. Regardless of the difficulty you pick, however, if you win, you will unlock Sephiroth before his official release.

During the Sakurai Presents Sephiroth stream, the Smash Ultimate creator explained that initially, players who couldn’t win on the difficulty they had selected wouldn’t be able to use the fighter until December 22.

Luckily, that idea was scrapped, even though it would have made the fight extra difficult for some players who desire a good challenge with the Very Hard setting.

Basically, the mode is a simple HP battle; but depending on your difficulty, the amount of health Sephiroth and you have will change. Not to mention, there is better AI on the harder modes.

Still, if you want to unlock Sephiroth as quick as possible, picking Easy should be a breeze for anyone who has ever played a Smash game before.

Perhaps the best part of the whole package, however, is the addition of two One-Winged Angel tracks with the original and the Advent Children theme.

Sephiroth attacks Falcon
Nintendo
Sephiroth packs a punch in Smash Ultimate.

The Sephiroth Challenge will run from now until December 22 at 5PM PST, so you should have plenty of time to unlock him and play the new fighter early.

Other updates such as the Geno, Tifa, Barret, and Aerith Mii outfits will still be coming out on the 22nd, potentially with a balance update.

This is the first time Nintendo has implemented a special challenge mode like this for Smash Ultimate and with three DLC packs remaining in Fighters Pass Volume 2, hopefully, we end up seeing more of these early access events.