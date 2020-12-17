 Riot devs impressed with Valorant player's new Agent concept "Bandit" - Dexerto
Riot devs impressed with Valorant player’s new Agent concept “Bandit”

Published: 17/Dec/2020 17:23

by Michael Gwilliam
Concepts for characters in games like Overwatch, Apex Legends and most recently Valorant are commonplace among fans of each series, but one Agent creation was so impressive, even Riot devs had to chime in.

Valorant is Riot Games’ first venture into the hero shooter genre, borrowing elements from games such as CSGO, Overwatch and Rainbow Six. So far in its short life, it features 13 different Agents, each with their own special abilities.

As such, it’s easy for fans to imagine what techniques and powers Agents of the future could have. One player decided to put pen to paper (or finger to keyboard) to express how they would design an Agent and what they would bring to the table.

In a post on Reddit, user BulgarianBL00D went into detail describing how their Initiator character “Bandit” would work in Valorant.

Valorant players are anxiously awaiting Agent 14.

According to the user, Bandit would be a female character from Bulgaria with an emphasis on stealing and causing chaos for enemies.

The first of her abilities, called Sneaky, would reduce the range in which footsteps could be heard. The second, Camouflage, would make her invisible to cameras or drones, but not Cypher’s Ultimate.

Moving onto her signature ability “Steal,” things get a bit more complicated. “You can steal certain abilities from the enemies, making theirs disappear and becoming your own,” BulgarianBL00D explained.

Initiator AGENT Concept BANDIT from VALORANT

“For example if a Raze throws grenade you can use your ability and steal it, her grenade disappears and you can use it, also if you kill 2 enemies you can use another grenade, just like Raze,” they added, but noted that it wouldn’t work on Ultimates.

Her Ultimate “Distract” would create a copy of herself which would make footstep sounds. “She can give it [a] direction to walk in while casting the ult and it reveals enemies that shoot/kill it.”

The whole kit sounded so impressive that Valorant Game Designer rycoux even commented on it. “Love all the detail you put into the abilities and the thematic is super rad. I’ve definitely always wanted some type of sneaky thief or bandit in the game and the way you set up the abilities to match is really cool,” he said.

Gun play is key, but abilities make Valorant stand out.

“The signature ability to steal is awesome and reminds me of Rubick from Dota2 but being able to steal basic abilities can really change how you think about the game and how to plan around your executes,” rycoux praised.

With Riot looking to “push the boundaries” of Agents in Episode 2, it will be interesting to see if any features from Bandit are incorporated with future characters.

Assassin's Creed

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Yule Season update revealed – patch notes

Published: 17/Dec/2020 17:07

by James Busby
Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Yule Season update kicks off this month, bringing with it plenty of festive new features to the game. Here’s everything you need to know. 

Ubisoft is kicking off its first post-launch update for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, allowing all players to enjoy a host of new content completely free of charge. The Yule Season patch aims to bring plenty of holiday cheer to every battle-hardened Viking, while also giving players opportunities to net themselves some new loot. 

Highlights include the settlement expansion, Yule Festival, new minigames, and a load of new store items. Whether you’re a new or returning player, there is plenty of exciting content to sink your teeth into. To help give you the lowdown on the game’s latest update, we’ve covered all the patch notes below.

Settlement Expansion + Revellers’ Hut

The Revellers’ Hut will bring plenty of fun festivities to join in with.

One of the best parts of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla was upgrading the Ravensthorpe Settlement. It’s here where players can construct various buildings to aid them on their conquest across England. The original settlement included a blacksmith, fishing hut, trading post, barracks, stable, and even a dedicated museum. 

However, the Yule Season will be expanding this area even further with the arrival of the Revellers’ Hut. This new hut will be bringing numerous festivals throughout the year. The first of which is the Yule Festival.

Yule Festival

Ravensthorpe looks a little different this time of year.

The Yule Festival is active from December 17 to January 7, with many festivities to enjoy and rewards to claim. Players can expect to see snow in Ravensthorpe, so you’ll need to wrap up in your warmest attire if you wish to keep the bitter chill out. 

During the Yuletide celebration, you can expect to get entangled with various festivities ranging from drunk brawls (yes, you read that right) to archery challenges and more.

New loot

Partaking in said festivities will reward you with Yule Tokens. This currency can then be used to redeem festive rewards at the Festival Shop. The event will be accessible after having completed one story arc (Grantebridgescire or Ledecestrescire), with rewards only being obtainable during the Yule Festival.

The following items can be obtained: 

  • Modraniht Ceremonial Outfit
  • Traditional Yule Garland
  • Sacrificial Altar
  • Modraniht Tattoo Set
  • Ritual Tree Ornaments
  • Modraniht Ceremonial Shield
  • Cozy Fire Pit
  • Modraniht Ceremonial Seax
  • Yule Beech Tree

Store items

The Hel’s Damnation Theme is now available via the store, while the Niflheim Theme will become available on December 22. Both of these can only be purchased with Helix Credits.

Holiday community contest

Take a nice picture and win a nice prize.

Join the Yule Festival and capture your favorite photo or video for a chance to win The Art of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and 50 Euros-worth of Helix Credits. The contest will run from December 17 through January 1 on both Discord and Twitter.

River Raid update

It wouldn’t be a Viking Christmas without a raid.

Aside from the new skills and abilities that will be unlocked in February 2021, a new game mode called the River Raid will bring three new maps that will be brimming with new gear, silver, runes, Books of Knowledge, and much more. 

The new Jomsviking Hall will also enable you to recruit more Jomsvikings to take with you to the new River Raids.

So there you have it, everything you need to know about Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Yule Season update.