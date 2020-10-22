 4 "god-nade" spots in Valorant that let Raze hit cross-map kills - Dexerto
Valorant

4 “god-nade” spots in Valorant that let Raze hit cross-map kills

Published: 22/Oct/2020 1:29 Updated: 22/Oct/2020 1:51

by Alan Bernal
xLP620 / Riot Games

The absence of a skybox in Valorant lets players get really creative with their lineups for specific Agents, including a few ‘god-nades’ with Raze’s Paint Shells that can get a frag across the map.

Raze is the bane of all Valorant players who get tunnel-vision on trading or pushing up a site. Her grenades aren’t just to clear out an angle or get that last bit of damage to someone holding a corner, they can provide a much needed delay if the other team is rushing.

In this sense, one of the best offensive Agents in the game turns into a valuable tool for supporting the defense.

Since she can’t just leave traps or cameras on a site like Cypher and Killjoy, user ‘xLP620’ found a way to expand the use of Raze’s kit on Bind to give her a way of actually being a team player.

Raze Valorant Bind
xLP620 via Reddit
Using the right lineup you can get Raze to help out at A while she’s on B site.

1) The first lineup requires a Raze on B site to jump on top of the metal box. After doing so, use a basic Blast Pack jump to build momentum.

Then aim to the right of the second panel behind the crane and throw. The Paint Shell will explode in mid-air, but the sub-munitions will ruin anybody planting default on A or going into Lamps.

2) For an A-to-B grenade, xLP620 recommends using both Blast Packs; one to hop onto A site’s shed and then another to get the same sort of jump as before but this time to chuck a grenade to B.

This will broadly cover where teams would position while taking B or setting up their defense. So if you still have your two Blast Packs by the time the B rush comes in, then it could be worth to use them both to get a kill or at least delay the attack.

3) Now let’s say the teammate in Hookah hears people barreling up the alley, or if it’s obvious the Attackers are hard-rotating from A to B, Raze can stop them before even getting to site.

By using a Blast Pack, xLP620 jumped high enough to clear the gap from Defender spawn to outside Hookah, landing the cluster bomb where it blankets the alleyway.

4) For a more expedient nade spot if you’re getting pushed from B long, simply bounce the Paint Shell from the large blue wall that runs down the alley.

xLP620 via Reddit
The Raze lineups can attack all parts of the B site if done correctly.

Depending on the toss, you can smother the Orb with bombs or a bit deeper down the push to soften up anyone clumped together.

Helping your teammates from across the map isn’t really in Raze’s wheelhouse. As a Duelist, she sets her sights on finding a target in front of her rather than lending a hand to thwart a push on another site like Brimstone or Omen.

Even so, there are clever ways to maneuver the game’s boundaries (or lack thereof) to give Raze new uses in Valorant, which players like xLP620 are bound to explore.

Apex Legends

Apex Legends Season 7 start date moved forward one week

Published: 21/Oct/2020 22:40 Updated: 21/Oct/2020 23:55

by Tanner Pierce
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 7

After an initial leak and then a change with the Season 6 Battle Pass, it appears that the start date for Apex Legends’ Season 7 start date has been moved up by a week.

Although not officially announced yet by Respawn Entertainment, all indications seem to be pointing to Season 7 kicking off a week earlier than had been originally scheduled.

According to the in-game Battle Pass menu, S7 was initially set to start on November 10, which made sense given the length of a standard Apex Legends season. Now, prominent data-miner ‘Shrugtal’ leaked updated game code that showed the date being changed to November 4.

Following Shrugtal’s tweet, Apex’s Battle Pass menu was adjusted to show that, as of October 21, there were only 14 days left remaining in S6, rather than the 21 that had been displayed earlier the same day.

This all but confirms the date change, which Respawn have not yet explained, although it could be because S6 had been delayed by a week, so this could be the devs wanting to keep subsequent seasons right on schedule rather than all of them also starting a week later.

While this change fixes that issue and also means Apex fans will be able to access Season 7’s content a week earlier, at the same time, they’ll have a week less than originally anticipated to experience everything that Season 6 has to offer.

It makes more sense now that the annual Fight or Fright Halloween-themed event, which starts October 22, is wrapping up on November 3, just in time for the new season to launch.

This change also helps to explain why Respawn have been so teaser-happy recently, putting out voice recordings almost on a daily basis hinting at what’s coming to their prized battle royale in its seventh chapter.

While we don’t know what these recordings mean just yet, since they all seem to be pieces of a larger puzzle, there’s no doubt that the Apex community is getting excited again over that familiarly awesome feeling of new content on the way.

S7 is set to introduce a brand new legend named Horizon and is also expected to add a new machine gun called Predator, although the latter has yet to be confirmed. Of course, players will also have a new battle pass full of content to jump into.

For more information, leaks, and what else to expect, make sure to check out our Apex Legends Season 7 hub here.

This article was written with contributions from Albert Petrosyan.