Riot reveals why Omen's Valorant patch 2.00 nerfs were needed - Dexerto

Omen is Valorant’s jack of all trades. The Shadow assassin has risen up to become the most picked Agent in the game at all levels. However, he’s getting some harsh nerfs in Valorant patch 2.00, but Riot believes they are entirely necessary to rebalance the game.
If you needed smokes in Valorant, you’d pick Omen. The manipulator of shadows himself had it all in his kit — global map pressure with his teleport, the ability to smoke basically anywhere, and a huge blind. To buy his whole kit cost 400 Creds, the cheapest in the game.
He had it all before Valorant Episode 2. However, Riot are looking to rebalance the controller category. With some Brimstone buffs on their way in Valorant patch 2.00, Omen is also getting some nerfs that’ll drastically change the meta.
The Omen nerfs in Valorant patch 2.0 will certainly shake up the power rankings.
His Paranoia is going up in cost from 200 Creds to 400 Creds, meaning the Ghost-Paranoia pistol round buy is no more. His Dark Cover smokes now move 30% slower too, meaning they’re less instant.
In Riot’s eyes, these were necessary changes to increase Agent diversity. No one Agent should be able to do it all like Omen, and now players have some choice when it comes to controllers.
“Omen’s entire kit was not very economically demanding and his Q [Paranoia] has proven to be incredibly strong on both offense and defense. In making balance changes, we also want to be future-facing and aim to carve out design space for what each controller is meant to provide,” developer Coleman ‘Altombre’ Palm told players on Reddit.
“Omen having global smoke pressure, recharging smokes, a boost and a powerful site taking/stalling tool with low ability costs was just making him a bit too good at everything.”
These changes are set to bring Omen more in line with Brimstone and Viper. Coupled with the Brimstone buffs to his Incendiary and Sky Smokes, the American might actually be worth taking over the Shadow Agent. Riot are mindful of this swing though, and will be monitoring him closely.
With Yoru joining the roster, and triple duelist metas spawning across the world, Riot want to reduce their general impact so other Agents get their time in the spotlight. Details of those updates will come later in Act 1.
Valorant patch 2.00, along with Episode 2 Act 1, is set to go live on January 12.
FIFA 21 Team of the Year will be here before you know it, and, we’ve got all the info on release dates, new cards, and a whole lot more.
The FIFA 21 cycle is starting to get up to speed now we’ve made the jump from FUTMAS – this year, known as Freeze – and moved into the new year.
FUTMAS is typically the precursor for Team of the Year – or TOTY, for short – but that’s changed a touch this year because we’ve had Headliners in the meantime. TOTY is not to be confused with Team of the Season, which releases in the springtime, this promo is all about fans voting for the best players in the game.
The promo typically produces some of the best, non-icon cards in FIFA, but, will it be the same this year? Here’s everything that’s been confirmed.
Team of the Year always delivers in FIFA – and FIFA 20’s squad was insane.
When is TOTY in FIFA 21?
As noted, FIFA 20’s FUTMAS event held the key to TOTY cards in the form of nominees and voting. Fans got to vote for a squad of 11 players from a pool of 55 nominees – with EA tallying the votes.
EA have taken a different approach this season, opening the voting for Team of the Year on Thursday, January 7 after announcing it the day prior.
With voting starting on Jan 7, we still don’t yet know when cards will start entering packs, though we would guess it could occur around Monday, January 18, giving players time to vote on who they want to see in TOTY.
Just like last year, the voting process is pretty simple, and it’s just a case of heading to the Team of the Year website. On the website, you will see an empty 4-3-3 template, in which you can fill in your preferred goalkeeper, defenders, midfielders, and attackers.
FIFA 21 TOTY card design
We already know what the TOTY Nominee card design looks like, as revealed in the promotional content above, but what about the Team of the Year cards themselves?
Unfortunately, the official TOTY card design has not been revealed as EA are likely waiting for the full team announcement to unveil the item. We’ll be sure to include that in here and also post it on Twitter as soon as it’s revealed.
Whatever it ends up being, it’ll be hard to top last year’s design, which was as majestic and elegant as a FUT card has ever been.
Card designs for TOTY in both FIFA 19 and 20.
FIFA 21 TOTY SBCs & Objectives
Although EA love to give lots of opportunities for players to unlock untradeable cards through SBCs and Objectives, don’t expect there to be many for TOTY, since those cards are so high-rated and powerful.
That said, there should be at least one SBC involving this promotion, maybe not for a specific card outright but a pack that guarantees one of the TOTY players. We’ll have more info for you here once the promo kicks off and EA reveals all the details.
You can also let us know who you want to see given a nod for TOTY by tweeting us over @UltimateTeamUK.