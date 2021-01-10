 Riot reveals why Omen's Valorant patch 2.00 nerfs were needed - Dexerto
Valorant

Riot reveals why Omen nerfs in Valorant patch 2.00 were necessary

Published: 10/Jan/2021 0:08

by Andrew Amos
Omen in Valorant
Riot Games

Omen

Omen is Valorant’s jack of all trades. The Shadow assassin has risen up to become the most picked Agent in the game at all levels. However, he’s getting some harsh nerfs in Valorant patch 2.00, but Riot believes they are entirely necessary to rebalance the game.

If you needed smokes in Valorant, you’d pick Omen. The manipulator of shadows himself had it all in his kit ⁠— global map pressure with his teleport, the ability to smoke basically anywhere, and a huge blind. To buy his whole kit cost 400 Creds, the cheapest in the game.

He had it all before Valorant Episode 2. However, Riot are looking to rebalance the controller category. With some Brimstone buffs on their way in Valorant patch 2.00, Omen is also getting some nerfs that’ll drastically change the meta.

Valorant Omen artwork
Riot Games
The Omen nerfs in Valorant patch 2.0 will certainly shake up the power rankings.

His Paranoia is going up in cost from 200 Creds to 400 Creds, meaning the Ghost-Paranoia pistol round buy is no more. His Dark Cover smokes now move 30% slower too, meaning they’re less instant.

In Riot’s eyes, these were necessary changes to increase Agent diversity. No one Agent should be able to do it all like Omen, and now players have some choice when it comes to controllers.

“Omen’s entire kit was not very economically demanding and his Q [Paranoia] has proven to be incredibly strong on both offense and defense. In making balance changes, we also want to be future-facing and aim to carve out design space for what each controller is meant to provide,” developer Coleman ‘Altombre’ Palm told players on Reddit.

“Omen having global smoke pressure, recharging smokes, a boost and a powerful site taking/stalling tool with low ability costs was just making him a bit too good at everything.”

These changes are set to bring Omen more in line with Brimstone and Viper. Coupled with the Brimstone buffs to his Incendiary and Sky Smokes, the American might actually be worth taking over the Shadow Agent. Riot are mindful of this swing though, and will be monitoring him closely.

Card

“If he ends up being too weak, we’ll buff him back ⁠— but hopefully these changes can help sharpen why you’d want to pick Omen or Brimstone more clearly.”

After cleaning up the controllers in Valorant patch 2.00, Riot are now looking towards duelists in Episode 2.

With Yoru joining the roster, and triple duelist metas spawning across the world, Riot want to reduce their general impact so other Agents get their time in the spotlight. Details of those updates will come later in Act 1.

Valorant patch 2.00, along with Episode 2 Act 1, is set to go live on January 12.

FIFA

FIFA 21 TOTY Live: Team of the Year start date, nominees, voting

Published: 9/Jan/2021 22:40 Updated: 9/Jan/2021 22:43

by Connor Bennett
FIFA 21 Team of the Year TOTY countdown
Graphics: EA SPORTS

FIFA 21 FIFA TOTY FIFA Ultimate Team

FIFA 21 Team of the Year will be here before you know it, and, we’ve got all the info on release dates, new cards, and a whole lot more. 

The FIFA 21 cycle is starting to get up to speed now we’ve made the jump from FUTMAS – this year, known as Freeze – and moved into the new year. 

FUTMAS is typically the precursor for Team of the Year – or TOTY, for short – but that’s changed a touch this year because we’ve had Headliners in the meantime. TOTY is not to be confused with Team of the Season, which releases in the springtime, this promo is all about fans voting for the best players in the game.

The promo typically produces some of the best, non-icon cards in FIFA, but, will it be the same this year? Here’s everything that’s been confirmed.

Team of the Year always delivers in FIFA – and FIFA 20’s squad was insane.

When is TOTY in FIFA 21?

As noted, FIFA 20’s FUTMAS event held the key to TOTY cards in the form of nominees and voting. Fans got to vote for a squad of 11 players from a pool of 55 nominees – with EA tallying the votes. 

EA have taken a different approach this season, opening the voting for Team of the Year on Thursday, January 7 after announcing it the day prior.

With voting starting on Jan 7, we still don’t yet know when cards will start entering packs, though we would guess it could occur around Monday, January 18, giving players time to vote on who they want to see in TOTY.

FIFA 21 TOTY nominees

In terms of who might be in the side itself, it’s going to be some of the world’s best players, so it’s incredibly difficult to pick out a few predictions.

The likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski, Virgil Van Dijk, Kevin De Bruyne, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar should all get nominee nods – but expect a few others as well.

Last year, the inclusions of Frenkie De Jong, Mathias De Ligt, and N’Golo Kante might have raised a few eyebrows, but that’s what players voted for at the end of the day. 

EA SPORTS
The full list of nominees for FIFA 21 Team of the Year (TOTY).

 

FIFA 21 TOTY Goalkeepers

  • GK: Alisson Becker – Liverpool
  • GK: Thibaut Courtois – Real Madrid
  • GK: Moraes Ederson – Manchester City
  • GK: Lucas Hradecky – Bayer Leverkusen
  • GK: Steve Mandanda – Marseille
  • GK: Keylor Navas – PSG
  • GK: Manuel Neuer – Bayern Munich

FIFA 21 TOTY Defenders

  • CB: Francesco Acerbi – Lazio
  • RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold – Liverpool
  • LB: Jordan Amavi – Marseille
  • LB: Angelino – RB Leipzig
  • LB: Alphonso Davies – Bayern Munich
  • CB: Stefan de Vrij – Inter Milan
  • CB: Matthias Ginter – Borussia Mönchengladbach
  • LB: Theo Hernandez –  AC Milan
  • CB: Mats Hummels – Borussia Dortmund
  • RB: Jesus Navas – Sevilla
  • LB: Jordi Alba – Barcelona
  • CB: Presnel Kimpembe – PSG
  • CB: Aymeric Laporte Manchester City
  • CB: Marquinhos – PSG
  • LB: Andy Robertson – Liverpool
  • CB: Sergio Ramos – Real Madrid
  • CB: Thiago Silva – Chelsea
  • CB: Virgil van Dijk – Liverpool FC
  • CM: Houssem Aouar – Lyon

FIFA 21 TOTY Midfielders

  • CAM: Bruno Fernandes – Manchester United
  • CAM: Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City
  • CAM: Nabil Fekir – Real Betis
  • CAM: Alejandro Gomez – Atalanta
  • LM: Robin Gosens – Atalanta
  • LM: Raphael Guerreiro – Borussia Dortmund
  • CDM: Jordan Henderson -Liverpool
  • CDM: Joshua Kimmich – Bayern Munich
  • CM: Mateo Kovacic – Chelsea
  • CDM: Toni Kroos – Real Madrid
  • CAM: Luis Alberto – Lazio
  • CDM: Mikel Moreno – Real Sociedad
  • CDM: Dani Parejo – Villarreal
  • CDM: Renato Sanches – Lille
  • CAM: Marcel Sabitzer – RB Leipzig
  • LM: Son Heung-min – Spurs
  • LM: Lars Stindl – Borussia Mönchengladbach
  • CDM: Thiago Alcantara – Liverpool

FIFA 21 TOTY Attackers

  • ST: Andre Silva – Eintracht Frankfurt
  • ST: Wissam Ben Yedder – AS Monaco
  • ST: Karim Benzema – Real Madrid
  • ST: Cristiano Ronaldo – Juventus
  • RW: Angel Di Maria – PSG
  • CF: Paulo Dybala – Juventus,
  • LW: Jack Grealish – Aston Villa
  • ST: Erling Haaland – Borussia Dortmund
  • ST: Ciro Immobile – Lazio
  • ST: Danny Ings – Southampton
  • LW: Lorenzo Insigne – Napoli
  • CF: Joao Felix – Atletico Madrid
  • ST: Joselu – Alaves
  • ST: Harry Kane – Spurs
  • ST: Andrej Kramaric – Hoffenheim
  • ST: Robert Lewandowski – Bayern Munich
  • ST: Romelu Lukaku – Inter Milan
  • LW: Sadio Mane – Liverpool
  • ST: Kylian Mbappe – PSG
  • RW: Lionel Messi – Barcelona
  • LW: Neymar Junior – PSG
  • RW: Mohamed Salah – Liverpool
  • LW: Raheem Sterling – Manchester City
  • ST: Luis Suarez – Atletico Madrid
  • ST: Jamie Vardy – Leicester City

How to vote for FIFA 21 TOTY

Just like last year, the voting process is pretty simple, and it’s just a case of heading to the Team of the Year website. On the website, you will see an empty 4-3-3 template, in which you can fill in your preferred goalkeeper, defenders, midfielders, and attackers.

FIFA 21 TOTY card design

We already know what the TOTY Nominee card design looks like, as revealed in the promotional content above, but what about the Team of the Year cards themselves?

Unfortunately, the official TOTY card design has not been revealed as EA are likely waiting for the full team announcement to unveil the item. We’ll be sure to include that in here and also post it on Twitter as soon as it’s revealed.

Whatever it ends up being, it’ll be hard to top last year’s design, which was as majestic and elegant as a FUT card has ever been.

EA SPORTS
Card designs for TOTY in both FIFA 19 and 20.

FIFA 21 TOTY SBCs & Objectives

Although EA love to give lots of opportunities for players to unlock untradeable cards through SBCs and Objectives, don’t expect there to be many for TOTY, since those cards are so high-rated and powerful.

That said, there should be at least one SBC involving this promotion, maybe not for a specific card outright but a pack that guarantees one of the TOTY players. We’ll have more info for you here once the promo kicks off and EA reveals all the details.

