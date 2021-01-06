Valorant devs confirm Brimstone buffs coming in Episode 2

Brimstone has been one of the least-picked Agents in Valorant for quite some time, though his luck is turning around as Riot has confirmed new buffs are on the way.

Valorant first launched with nine Agents and just three in the Controller category. Brimstone, Viper, and Omen all come with their fair share of smoke-based abilities to obscure enemy vision. However, only Omen has truly stood out from the pack at all levels of play.

Whether you’re on the competitive ladder or watching professional matches, Brimstone sightings have been few and far between. While the Agent has gone without any drastic changes through Episode 1, things are about to pick up.

The beret-wearing Agent is next in line for some buffs, Riot has confirmed. Meaning we can expect some sizeable changes in the coming days.

In response to a Reddit thread calling for Brimstone buffs, a Valorant developer just so happened to chime in. “We agree,” ‘Altombre’ said on behalf of Riot. “Brimstone buffs are coming very soon!”

With Valorant’s Episode 2 update right around the corner, it’s likely a safe bet for when these changes will arrive. Act 3 of the current Episode is set to wind down on January 12, meaning that we’re fast approaching the next major patch.

It’s clear that Brimstone has long been overdue some adjustments. The Agent barely saw any playtime throughout the First Strike finals, according to stats from TheSpike. In fact, Omen had a 100% pick rate across North America while Brimstone sat with a 0% pick rate.

Read More: Valorant Episode 2 Battle Pass leaked

Similar can be said for the European leg of the tournament. Brimstone saw play in four maps throughout the event while Omen came in as the top dog with 30 maps in total. Evidently, more needs to be done to make the Agent a more viable pick and thankfully, Riot agrees.

There’s no telling just how Brimstone might be tweaked at the time of writing. Riot could shake up the impact of certain abilities or outright rework parts of his kit. We’ll have to wait and see what the developers have in store.

An Episode 2 reveal is set for January 11 at 10 AM PST. If you’re eager to hear what’s next in Valorant, including these Brimstone changes, be sure to keep your eyes peeled.