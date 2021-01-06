Logo
Valorant devs confirm Brimstone buffs coming in Episode 2

Published: 6/Jan/2021 6:48

by Brad Norton
Valorant Brimstone
Riot Games

Brimstone has been one of the least-picked Agents in Valorant for quite some time, though his luck is turning around as Riot has confirmed new buffs are on the way.

Valorant first launched with nine Agents and just three in the Controller category. Brimstone, Viper, and Omen all come with their fair share of smoke-based abilities to obscure enemy vision. However, only Omen has truly stood out from the pack at all levels of play.

Whether you’re on the competitive ladder or watching professional matches, Brimstone sightings have been few and far between. While the Agent has gone without any drastic changes through Episode 1, things are about to pick up.

The beret-wearing Agent is next in line for some buffs, Riot has confirmed. Meaning we can expect some sizeable changes in the coming days.

In response to a Reddit thread calling for Brimstone buffs, a Valorant developer just so happened to chime in. “We agree,” ‘Altombre’ said on behalf of Riot. “Brimstone buffs are coming very soon!”

With Valorant’s Episode 2 update right around the corner, it’s likely a safe bet for when these changes will arrive. Act 3 of the current Episode is set to wind down on January 12, meaning that we’re fast approaching the next major patch.

It’s clear that Brimstone has long been overdue some adjustments. The Agent barely saw any playtime throughout the First Strike finals, according to stats from TheSpike. In fact, Omen had a 100% pick rate across North America while Brimstone sat with a 0% pick rate.

Similar can be said for the European leg of the tournament. Brimstone saw play in four maps throughout the event while Omen came in as the top dog with 30 maps in total. Evidently, more needs to be done to make the Agent a more viable pick and thankfully, Riot agrees.

Valorant gameplay
Riot Games
Brimstone’s kit will be changing for the better in Episode 2.

There’s no telling just how Brimstone might be tweaked at the time of writing. Riot could shake up the impact of certain abilities or outright rework parts of his kit. We’ll have to wait and see what the developers have in store.

An Episode 2 reveal is set for January 11 at 10 AM PST. If you’re eager to hear what’s next in Valorant, including these Brimstone changes, be sure to keep your eyes peeled.

TFT Festival of Beasts battle pass: Set 4.5 rewards, missions, more

Published: 6/Jan/2021 6:39

by Andrew Amos
TFT Fates II pass header
Riot Games

Teamfight Tactics

A new TFT set means new TFT battle pass. Festival of Beasts is here, and the Fates II pass is up for grabs, with dozens of rewards bundled into a package you slowly open as you play the game more. Here’s what you need to know about the Set 4.5 pass.

TFT Festival of Beasts is finally live on PBE, with over 20 champions being added in, a host of new traits, and a heap of changes on the current Fates set.

It also means a new battle pass is primed to grind. If you’re looking to max out your pass as soon as possible, or just seeing if purchasing it is worth it for you, we’ve got all you need to know right here.

TFT Fates Festival of Beasts header
Riot Games
The Festival of Beasts is here, and TFT is getting a huge overhaul.

How much does the battle pass cost?

The TFT Fates II Pass has two tracks ⁠— a free version, and the Pass+. Obviously, the free version doesn’t cost a dime. However, you’ll have limited access to rewards. The free track has a few emotes on offer, but that’s about it.

The Pass+ will set you back 1295 RP, around $10, and you get a ton of content if you grind it all of the way to the end. You can unlock Little Legend eggs, Star Shards, new Arenas and more. You’ll also be given the Dumpling Sprite Little Legend for free just by purchasing the pass.

The Pass+ is available in a bundle as well alongside limited-edition Little Legend eggs and new Arenas, varying in price from 2260 RP ($17.99) to 10,380 RP ($79.99).

How many tiers are there in the TFT Fates II battle pass?

Riot hasn’t confirmed the exact number of tiers in the TFT Fates II pass, but going off of the first battle pass of Set 4, players can expect around 45 tiers of rewards. The XP grind has been equalized out to around 26,000 XP, which can take a few weeks of grinding to get.

However, given the pass is around for a couple of months, if you take your time you’ll be fine. Plus, you’ll be even more set if you complete some of the missions. Riot often sets aside weekly and set-long missions worth a chunk of XP just by playing the game. These haven’t been revealed yet, but we will add them once they are.

What rewards are on offer?

With 45-odd tiers expected, players should get ready to get the same amount in rewards. From Little Legends to Booms to Arena and Star Shards, you can customize your TFT experience as you grind through the battle pass.

All of the rewards have a distinct Chinese New Year flavor to them ⁠— fitting the Festival of Beasts itself and some of the game’s new additions. We will put the full list here once Riot confirms the final order.

When does the TFT Fates II battle pass expire?

The TFT Fates II battle pass will go live with patch 11.2, which is locked in for January 21. You still have a couple of weeks to get ready, complete your first battle pass on live, and test out the units on PBE.

Then, the grind kicks off, and you have until March 4 to do so. When that comes around, it’s likely Set 5 will be in the works and be primed for release, so get in quick!