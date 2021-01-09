Valorant fans have long been awaiting Episode 2: Act 1 and it’s finally dropping on January 12! From new Agent Yoru, to a host of skins — new and old — making their entrance in the battlepass, here’s everything you need to know.

One of the most exciting things about Valorant is its rolling, episodic storyline. Every Act during Episode 1 saw a whole host of cool new features added to the game, so it’s safe to say players are expecting Episode 2 to drop with a bang.

Between a new Agent and a new battlepass, there’s no shortage of new content. Here’s all you need to know about Valorant Episode 2 Act 1.

When does Valorant Episode 2 Act 1 release?

Valorant Episode 2 Act 1 is primed for release on January 12, 2021. All the new content you see below will be available from then. Patch 2.0 — the release update coming with the Episode — will also go live at the same time.

New Agent Yoru

A new Act, a new Agent. Yoru is joining the Valorant roster as the game’s 14th Agent, and the fifth duelist available to players. He’s heavily focused on lurking, with the ability to go invisible and send enemies on the chase with his decoys.

If you want more information on the new Agent,

Valorant Episode 2 Act 1 battlepass with 50 tiers

Sticking to the usual price point of 1000 Valorant Points (VP), the Episode 2 Battlepass offers players a chance to grind through a series of challenges in order to earn gun skins, buddies and other limited edition rewards.

There will be 50 tiers, like all the battlepasses in Episode 1. There will be 12 gun skins, including a set of variants for the Infinity skins players can invest their Radianite Points into, and a host of teasers for what’s coming in Act 2.

The Act 1 Battlepass will only be running from January 12 to March 1 which, while it sounds like a lot of time on paper, will slip away very quickly. Make sure you’re ready to grind and grab all of the special items before it’s too late!

Returning “Run It Back” skin line

With every new Act comes a new skin collection, but this one has a few familiar faces. The Run-It-Back skin bundle is a collection of skins from previous Acts that fans have shown their love for.

The bundle will cost 5,946 VP, and includes five iconic skins from Valorant’s past. There’s the Sovereign Ghost, Oni Phantom, Prime Spectre, Nebula Ares, and Spline Operator.

“We get a lot of messages on social media from players who started playing after those skins were released, who tell us they’re checking their store every day hoping to get that one special skin they want,” producers Sean Marino and Khanolkar noted.

“This was also our way of offering a bundle that included five very different skins, so that players who want a different feeling and theme for each of their weapons can have that variety within a single bundle.”

If you only want to pick up one of the skins individually you can do so. However, you’ll be missing out on the 33% discount by not picking them up together. If you already own a couple of the skins, the price will also be dynamically cut for you so you can get the discount.