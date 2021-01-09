Logo
Yoru officially revealed as Valorant’s 14th Agent: abilities, release date

Published: 9/Jan/2021 16:01 Updated: 9/Jan/2021 16:04

by Andrew Amos
Yoru in Valorant
Riot Games / Dexerto

Valorant Episode 2 Yoru

The leaks were true ⁠— Yoru is joining Valorant’s roster as the 14th Agent in Episode 2 Act 1. The Japanese duelist incorporates invisibility, breaking time and space to warp through the dimensions of Middle Earth and take down his foes.

Valorant’s Episode 2 is kicking off with a bang, as Yoru becomes the 14th Agent to fight on Future Earth. The Japanese duelist is the fifth in his class, although he harnesses a different playstyle to his predecessors.

“Japanese native Yoru rips holes straight through reality to infiltrate enemy lines unseen,” Riot  described the new agent. “Using deception and aggression in equal measure, he gets the drop on each target before they know where to look.”

Despite having a knack for invisibility, Yoru’s reveal has been anything but that. The Agent was leaked back in early December, and there was even a teaser on Icebox featuring his invisible footsteps. However, he’s coming out of the shadows for good when Episode 2 drops.

Yoru in Valorant
Riot Games
Yoru is the new Valorant Agent in Episode 2 Act 1.

Yoru abilities

If the teaser didn’t give enough away, Yoru will be able to wander around your favorite Valorant maps completely invisible. On top of that, you have to make sure he’s actually there when he does pop out.

Yoru can throw out decoys with his Fakeout ability, mimicking fake footsteps to sell a push. He can then traverse the map quickly with his Gatecrash teleport, and get himself onto site with his Blindside flashes that attach to walls.

However, his trump card is his Dimensional Drift ultimate. He can parse between dimensions, becoming invisible as he walks around the map, only to appear behind enemy lines to mow them down. You can find a full breakdown of his kit below.

  • Ability 1 ⁠— Fakeout: EQUIP an echo that mimics footsteps when activated. FIRE to activate and send the echo forward. ALT FIRE to place an echo in place. USE the inactive echo to send it forward.
  • Ability 2 ⁠— Gatecrash: EQUIP to harness a rift tether. FIRE to send the tether out moving forward. ALT FIRE to place a tether in place. ACTIVATE to teleport to the tether’s location.
  • Signature Ability ⁠— Blindside: EQUIP to rip an unstable dimensional fragment from reality. FIRE to throw the fragment, activating a flash that winds up once it collides with a hard surface.
  • Ultimate Ability ⁠— Dimensional Drift: EQUIP a mask that can see between dimensions. FIRE to drift into Yoru’s dimension, unable to be affected or seen by enemies from the outside.
Valorant Episode 2 header with Yoru
Riot Games
Yoru rips through dimensions to tear apart enemies in Valorant.

Riot’s intention with Yoru’s design was “stealthy infiltration,” giving players the tools to “create some really high moments throughout the game.”

“The idea of ‘Stealthy Infiltration’ is something we toyed around with for years, but could never fit in the game. We felt that if we started from the ground up, we could create an Agent that revolved around the idea of ‘Stealthy Infiltration’ in some way,” character lead John Goscicki said.

“We also wanted Yoru to be an Agent that could create some really high moments throughout the game. The kind of rounds where if you pull everything off correctly you feel like the greatest player ever.”

His kit lends itself to lurkers ⁠— a role that has needed some diversity within the Valorant line-up. Riot tried to tie that into his design, giving him a classic rebel feel.

“Oftentimes you find yourself as the Solo player, setting stuff up for your team without them. Given that we took inspiration from the rebel bad boy archetype, the kinda guy you love to hate, something about him makes you want to fix him, but you really shouldn’t,” Goscicki added.

Yoru firing Judge in Valorant
Riot Games
Yoru specializes in tricking enemies and catching them by surprise on the lurk.

Yoru release date

Yoru is set to be released when Episode 2 drops on January 12, 2021. Valorant’s first big update of 2021 won’t feature a new map ⁠— Icebox was pushed forward to Episode 1 Act 3 ⁠— but will have a host of new content, including a new battle pass and the Run-It-Back skin bundle.

Valorant

Everything coming in Valorant Episode 2 Act 1: Agent Yoru, new battlepass, more

Published: 9/Jan/2021 16:00 Updated: 9/Jan/2021 15:15

by Lauren Bergin
Riot Games

Valorant Episode 2

Valorant fans have long been awaiting Episode 2: Act 1 and it’s finally dropping on January 12! From new Agent Yoru, to a host of skins — new and old — making their entrance in the battlepass, here’s everything you need to know.

One of the most exciting things about Valorant is its rolling, episodic storyline. Every Act during Episode 1 saw a whole host of cool new features added to the game, so it’s safe to say players are expecting Episode 2 to drop with a bang.

Between a new Agent and a new battlepass, there’s no shortage of new content. Here’s all you need to know about Valorant Episode 2 Act 1.

When does Valorant Episode 2 Act 1 release?

Valorant Episode 2 Act 1 is primed for release on January 12, 2021. All the new content you see below will be available from then. Patch 2.0 — the release update coming with the Episode — will also go live at the same time.

Yoru firing Judge in Valorant
Riot Games
Yoru is the first Valorant Agent release of 2021.

New Agent Yoru

A new Act, a new Agent. Yoru is joining the Valorant roster as the game’s 14th Agent, and the fifth duelist available to players. He’s heavily focused on lurking, with the ability to go invisible and send enemies on the chase with his decoys.

If you want more information on the new Agent, we’ve got all you need to know right here.

Valorant Episode 2 Act 1 battlepass with 50 tiers

Sticking to the usual price point of 1000 Valorant Points (VP), the Episode 2 Battlepass offers players a chance to grind through a series of challenges in order to earn gun skins, buddies and other limited edition rewards.

There will be 50 tiers, like all the battlepasses in Episode 1. There will be 12 gun skins, including a set of variants for the Infinity skins players can invest their Radianite Points into, and a host of teasers for what’s coming in Act 2.

Valorant Battlepass Episode 2 Act 1 Skins
Riot Games, Dexerto
The Infinity, Outpost and Aerosol skins are this Act’s Battlepass line.

The Act 1 Battlepass will only be running from January 12 to March 1 which, while it sounds like a lot of time on paper, will slip away very quickly. Make sure you’re ready to grind and grab all of the special items before it’s too late!

Returning “Run It Back” skin line

With every new Act comes a new skin collection, but this one has a few familiar faces. The Run-It-Back skin bundle is a collection of skins from previous Acts that fans have shown their love for.

The bundle will cost 5,946 VP, and includes five iconic skins from Valorant’s past. There’s the Sovereign Ghost, Oni Phantom, Prime Spectre, Nebula Ares, and Spline Operator.

R-I-B Skin Bundle Valorant Episode 2 Act 1
Riot Games
Notice a few familiar faces?

“We get a lot of messages on social media from players who started playing after those skins were released, who tell us they’re checking their store every day hoping to get that one special skin they want,” producers Sean Marino and Khanolkar noted.

“This was also our way of offering a bundle that included five very different skins, so that players who want a different feeling and theme for each of their weapons can have that variety within a single bundle.”

If you only want to pick up one of the skins individually you can do so. However, you’ll be missing out on the 33% discount by not picking them up together. If you already own a couple of the skins, the price will also be dynamically cut for you so you can get the discount.