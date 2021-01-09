Valorant Early Patch Notes 2.00: Classic nerf, Brimstone & Omen changes

Some of the changes coming in the Valorant patch 2.00 have revealed the Classic and Omen are set to receive nerfs, with Brimstone getting a rather sizeable buff.

Valorant Episode Two starts January 12, as players eagerly await the release of new Duelist Yoru. But, there’s also the small matter of what balance changes will be made to the current Agents and weapons.

To sate some of that speculation, content creators have been hands on with Episode 2 already, revealing some intriguing changes. Omen is set to receive a slight nerf to his flash and smokes, making the Controller slightly less oppressive. Meanwhile, changes to the Classic mean it’ll be slightly harder to pop heads with a right-click.

On the flip side, Brimstone mains are in luck. Riot has given a buff to each of his three main abilities, making the Controller a much more viable option as we head into the new season.

Valorant Patch 2.00: Early patch notes

Full patch notes can be expected to release on update day. This is just what we know so far from early hands-on play.

AGENT UPDATES

NEW DUELIST: YORU

With a new season comes a new Agent: Yoru! The Japanese Duelist uses stealth and deception to navigate through enemy teams and set up unique angles. You can find out about all of Yoru’s abilities in our ultimate guide.

BRIMSTONE

Incendiary

Cost reduced from 300 >>> 200

Stim Beacon

Equip time removed, making it instantly castable

Sky Smoke

Cast range increased from 4200 >>> 5000

Smoke duration increased from 14.25s >>> 19.25s

OMEN

Paranoia

Cost increased from 200 >>> 400

Dark Cover

Travel speed decreased from 4000 >>> 2800

This video, courtesy of Alex JJ, gives a neat visual representation of what all these Agent changes will look like in-game:

WEAPON UPDATES

CLASSIC

Right-click fire spread drastically increased: see video below for comparison (via @ValorLeaks)

So there you have it! All the changes leaked so far ahead of Valorant patch 2.00, which will be dropping on January 12. Make sure you follow @ValorantUpdates, as we’ll be ready to update you when the full patch notes are released.