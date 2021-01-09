Logo
Valorant Early Patch Notes 2.00: Classic nerf, Brimstone & Omen changes

Published: 9/Jan/2021 18:11 Updated: 9/Jan/2021 18:27

by Luke Edwards
Riot Games

Some of the changes coming in the Valorant patch 2.00 have revealed the Classic and Omen are set to receive nerfs, with Brimstone getting a rather sizeable buff.

Valorant Episode Two starts January 12, as players eagerly await the release of new Duelist Yoru. But, there’s also the small matter of what balance changes will be made to the current Agents and weapons.

To sate some of that speculation, content creators have been hands on with Episode 2 already, revealing some intriguing changes. Omen is set to receive a slight nerf to his flash and smokes, making the Controller slightly less oppressive. Meanwhile, changes to the Classic mean it’ll be slightly harder to pop heads with a right-click.

On the flip side, Brimstone mains are in luck. Riot has given a buff to each of his three main abilities, making the Controller a much more viable option as we head into the new season.

R-I-B Skin Bundle Valorant Episode 2 Act 1
Riot Games
The Run It Back skin bundle will be released at the start of Episode 2.

Valorant Patch 2.00: Early patch notes

Full patch notes can be expected to release on update day. This is just what we know so far from early hands-on play.

AGENT UPDATES

NEW DUELIST: YORU

With a new season comes a new Agent: Yoru! The Japanese Duelist uses stealth and deception to navigate through enemy teams and set up unique angles. You can find out about all of Yoru’s abilities in our ultimate guide.

Yoru in Valorant
Riot Games
Yoru is the new Valorant Agent in Episode 2 Act 1.

BRIMSTONE

Incendiary

  • Cost reduced from 300 >>> 200

Stim Beacon

  • Equip time removed, making it instantly castable

Sky Smoke

  • Cast range increased from 4200 >>> 5000
  • Smoke duration increased from 14.25s >>> 19.25s

OMEN

Paranoia

  • Cost increased from 200 >>> 400

Dark Cover

  • Travel speed decreased from 4000 >>> 2800

This video, courtesy of Alex JJ, gives a neat visual representation of what all these Agent changes will look like in-game:

WEAPON UPDATES

CLASSIC

  • Right-click fire spread drastically increased: see video below for comparison (via @ValorLeaks)

So there you have it! All the changes leaked so far ahead of Valorant patch 2.00, which will be dropping on January 12. Make sure you follow @ValorantUpdates, as we’ll be ready to update you when the full patch notes are released.

16-year-old TommyInnit hits 40K Twitch subs, raking in over $150,000

Published: 9/Jan/2021 17:04

by Connor Bennett
TommyInnit on Twitch talking to his camera
Twitch: TommyInnit

Tommyinnit

Minecraft star Thomas ‘Tommyinnit’ Simons hit the ridiculous mark of 40,000 subscribers on Twitch, which, even with the most conservative estimates, would bag him around $150,000 per month. 

Even though it’s been around since 2009, Minecraft has become incredibly popular with creators in the last 18 months, as many have flocked to the sandbox survival game.

Some have only had a brief stint playing the game, but others like the DreamSMP server players, have stuck around for much longer and had a huge amount of success. 

Their videos and streams rack up millions of views, with 16-year-old Tommyinnit having the most success when it comes to Twitch by amassing over 40,000 paying subscribers on the Amazon-owned platform.

Tommyinnit gasps while filming
twitch.tv/tommyinnit
Tommyinnit has seen an incredible rise to success in the past year.

The 16-year-old British streamer hit the crazy mark during his January 7 stream where he dived into the DreamSMP server for just over an hour’s worth of play. 

The subscriptions quickly rolled in and after starting with just over 39,000 subs,  he eclipsed his goal of 40,000 subs by the halfway point. That, if it held up – and assuming that the streamer gets around $3.50 per $5 sub (the exact split can vary) – would equate to over $150,000 per month.

As his stream came to an end, and presumably so did a number of subscriptions, his total dipped to just under the 40,000 mark – finishing up at 39,674. In total, for that hour-long stream alone though, he got 957 subs. 

Screenshot of Twitch stats for most subscribers
TwitchTracker
Tommy sits in 4th of all Twitch streamers, with xQc having the most.

That total of 39,674 puts him fourth of all Twitch streamers when it comes to subscribers. According to TwitchTracker, Tommy sits just behind xQc, NICKMERCS, and Ibai, and is just ahead of fifth-placed Sykunno. 

It should be noted that Twitch does not publicly disclose subscriber counts, and so we must rely on figures provided by the streamers themselves.

In addition, the Minecrafter also averages around four million views on his DreamSNP YouTube uploads too, so, he’s not going to be strapped for cash anytime soon. Despite all this, he still goes to college – and once had to end his stream suddenly when he remembered he had an essay due the next day.