Riot announces Valorant Masters Stage 3 to take place on LAN in Berlin - Dexerto

The third and final Valorant Masters tournament of 2021 will come to a head in Berlin, Germany as Riot Games has unveiled details surrounding the next major offline event.

When Riot first showcased the competitive calendar for Valorant’s first full year, three Masters events were locked in without any set locations. These regional tournaments provide points towards the end-of-year Champions finale.

While the first iteration was limited to online competition, Stage 2 Masters locked in Iceland for the first international Valorant event. Just weeks out from this high-stakes tournament and we now know what lies ahead for Stage 3.

The world’s best players will be traveling to Berlin, Germany, Riot confirmed on May 5. The Stage 3 LAN gets underway on Thursday, September 9, and runs through until the Grand Finals on Sunday, September 19.

Continuing the globe-trotting trend of the inaugural Champions Tour, Valorant competition will next head to Berlin. Just the second international showcase, Stage 3 Masters will serve as the final opportunity to lock in a Champions spot.

16 teams will make it to Germany from all across the world, a noticeable bump from the 10 spots available in Stage 2. Teams earn their spot through regional Challengers events no different from before. Competition is sure to be tougher than ever though. Riot confirmed “more than 2,000” rosters battled for a spot at Iceland over the past few months.

When action kicks off in Berlin, teams will be competing at the Verti Music Hall, a familiar venue for Riot. This 2,250 seat arena featured throughout the 2019 League of Legends World Championship Group Stage. It’s worth noting, however, there are currently no plans in place for fans to attend.

International squads will be competing in an offline setting for just the second time in Valorant’s short history.

With the bump to 16 teams, there’s currently no telling where the extra spots will be allocated. We’ll keep you up to speed as the competition draws near.

