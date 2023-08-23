Valorant Masters is heading to Madrid in 2024

Riot Games has announced that Madrid will host a VCT Masters event in 2024 with the best Valorant teams in the world descending on the Spanish capital.

The event will mark the first time that an international VCT event will take place in Spain, which has its own Challengers League and is home to three of the ten organizations competing in the VCT EMEA League (Giants, KOI, and Team Heretics).

VCT Masters Madrid will take place in the spring and will be the first global VCT event of the 2024 season. Last month, Riot Games announced that Shanghai will also host a VCT Masters event, to be held later in the spring.

Just like in 2021 and 2022, the 2024 Valorant Champions Tour will feature two Masters events and a world championship. In 2023, the first Masters was replaced by VCT LOCK//IN, a standalone tournament in São Paulo with 30 partner teams and two Chinese sides, as the season featured only one split of regional competition in each international league.

Next year, Riot Games will be introducing a fourth VCT international league, for Chinese teams. The eight teams competing at Masters Madrid will be determined by the Kickoff tournaments, a two-week competition hosted by each league that will mark the start of the 2024 season.

When does VCT Masters Madrid start?

VCT Masters Madrid will take place sometime in March and will feature the best teams from each of the four international leagues (Americas, EMEA, Asia-Pacific and China). The exact dates have not been announced yet.

The Spanish event will mark the return of global VCT competitions to the EMEA region after a year in which international events were held in São Paulo, Tokyo, and Los Angeles.

More details about VCT Masters Madrid and the Kickoff tournaments are expected to be released in the coming weeks. If you want to know more about the history of the Valorant Champions Tour, check out our guide with all the winners of all the global tournaments that have been held so far.