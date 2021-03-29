VCT Stage 2 2021 Global hub: streams, schedule, results - Dexerto

Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Stage 2 2021 kicked off around the globe on March 27. With spots on the line at the first international Valorant LAN, every team in each region will have plenty of play for.

Valorant Champions Tour 2021: format

The Valorant Champions Tour is set to pit teams across the globe against each other for the first time. Vision Strikers vs 100 Thieves, Absolute Jupiter vs G2 Esports ⁠— it’s all possible with the new esports program.

Teams start in domestic Challengers events. They have to play through this bracket to qualify for international play at Masters, which starts this Stage with the LAN in Iceland come May.

Performing well at the three Masters events across the year can net you a spot at the Valorant Champions tournament in December. The World Championship event will be able to definitively crown the best Valorant team in the world, and see where each region stacks up against each other.

For more information, check out our full explainer right here.

Valorant Champions Tour 2021: streams

The Valorant Champions Tour will be streamed on various channels in a bunch of different languages on Twitch.

However, if you’re looking for the one-stop shop, the main Valorant channel will be hosting and streaming most, if not all, of the events.

VCT Stage 2 Europe: Challengers schedule & results

Challengers 1: April 6 to April 9 Top two teams qualify for Challengers Final

April 6 to April 9 Challengers 2: April 15 to April 18 Top two teams qualify for Challengers Final

April 15 to April 18 Challengers Final: April 25 to May 2 Made up of top four Europe teams, top three Turkish teams, and best CIS team Top two teams qualify for Masters 2

April 25 to May 2

VCT Stage 2 NA: Challengers schedule & results

Challengers 1: April 8 to April 11 Top four teams qualify for Challengers Final

April 8 to April 11 Challengers 2: April 22 to April 25 Top four teams qualify for Challengers Final

April 22 to April 25 Challengers Final: April 29 to May 2 Top two teams qualify for Masters 2

April 29 to May 2

VCT Stage 2 Korea: Challengers schedule & results

Dates: April 3 to May 2

April 3 to May 2 32 teams: 8 from Masters 1, 24 from Open Qualifiers

Winner of Challengers qualify for Masters 2

VCT Stage 2 Brazil: Challengers schedule & results

Challengers 1: March 27 to April 4 Top four teams qualify for Challengers 2

March 27 to April 4 Challengers 2: April 10 to April 18 Top four teams qualify for Challengers Final

April 10 to April 18 Challengers 3: April 22 to April 25 Top four teams qualify for Challengers Final

April 22 to April 25 Challengers Final: Date TBD Top two teams qualify for Masters 2

Date TBD

VCT Stage 2 Turkey: Challengers schedule & results

Challengers 1: April 6 to April 9 Top two teams qualify for Challengers Finals Europe

April 6 to April 9 Challengers 2: April 15 to April 18 Winner qualify for Challengers Finals Europe

April 15 to April 18

VCT Stage 2 CIS: Challengers schedule & results

Challengers 1: April 6 to April 9 Top four teams qualify for Challengers 2

April 6 to April 9 Challengers 2: April 15 to April 18 Winner qualify for Challengers Final Europe

April 15 to April 18

VCT Stage 2 Japan: Challengers schedule & results

Challengers 1: April 10 to April 11 Top four teams qualify for Challengers Final

April 10 to April 11 Challengers 2: April 24 to April 25 Top four teams qualify for Challengers Final

April 24 to April 25 Challengers Final: April 29 to May 2 Winner qualify for Masters 2

April 29 to May 2

VCT Stage 2 South East Asia: Challengers schedule & results

Challengers 1: April 1 to April 4

April 1 to April 4 Challengers 2: Dates TBA

Dates TBA Challengers 3: Dates TBA

Dates TBA Challengers Final: April 29 to May 2 10 teams across six SEA regions: Vietnam (2), Philippines (2), Thailand (2), Indonesia (2), Malaysia & Singapore (1), Hong Kong & Taiwan (1) Winner qualify for Masters 2

April 29 to May 2

VCT Stage 2 Latin America: Challengers schedule & results

Latin America North

Challengers 1: April 6 to April 11 Top two teams qualify for Challengers Finals

April 6 to April 11 Challengers 2: April 20 to April 25 Top two teams qualify for Challengers Finals

April 20 to April 25

Latin America South

Challengers 1: April 6 to April 11 Top two teams qualify for Challengers Finals

April 6 to April 11 Challengers 2: April 20 to April 25 Top two teams qualify for Challengers Finals

April 20 to April 25

LATAM Challengers Final

Dates: TBA

TBA 8 teams: Four from LATAM North, four from LATAM South

Winner qualifies for Masters 2

Who has qualified for Valorant Stage 2 Masters LAN?

Below is a list of teams who have qualified for the Valorant Stage 2 Masters LAN. We will update this as more teams lock in their spot in Iceland in May.