ShahZaM: How a CSGO misfit became Valorant's best leader - Dexerto

Sentinels’ Shahzeb ‘ShahZaM’ Khan is leading the top team in NA going into VCT Masters 2 in Iceland, and he’s had a long journey getting to this point.

ShahZaM made a name for himself in CS:GO. While he never stayed on a lineup for too long, he had a reputation for being able to lead a team while taking people down with his AWP.

When Valorant came out, Sentinels chose him to lead a young core of talent. They quickly became one of the most exciting names in the game, and he hasn’t looked back since.

