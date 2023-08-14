All 2023 Valorant offseason tournaments: Americas, EMEA & APAC
Riot Games has announced over 40 Valorant offseason tournaments for 2023 in the Americas, EMEA and APAC. Keep track of the OFF//SEASON event calendar with this guide.
With Valorant Champions 2023 bringing the season to a close, Riot Games has partnered with tournament operators from all over the world to make sure that there will be no shortage of action during the final months of the year.
So far, Riot Games has announced over 40 offseason tournaments across EMEA, APAC, and the Americas, from single-day showmatch events with content creators to big LAN events featuring the best teams in the world.
Below you can find what the offseason will look like across the Valorant world. This article will be updated as Riot Games adds more events to the calendar.
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.
All Valorant offseason tournaments
Americas
- AGS Cup: (September 3–October 16): A three-stage tournament that will feature qualifiers to determine the eight teams that will compete in front of a live crowd in Centro Costa Salguero at the Argentina Game Show (AGS), one of Latin America’s biggest gaming events.
- Neon Dream Women’s VALORANT Invitational (September 6–10): An online tournament organized by NRG and sponsored by Army National Guard that will feature top female teams, who will compete for a $10,000 prize purse.
- Resistance Cup by G-Shock (September 12–15): An invite-only online tournament that will feature eight of the largest Brazilian organizations.
- The Knight’s Forge (September 21–24): A four-day LAN tournament in Pittsburgh hosted by Knights, which organized the NA Challengers League. The tournament will feature 32 North American teams, who will compete for a $15,000 prize pool.
- For Those Who Dare (September 30-November 4): Hosted by SoaR Gaming, the tournament will feature two open qualifiers and LAN Finals in Fremont, California, with $15,000 and ASUS ROG gear prizes on the line.
- Liquid Open (October 2–15): A multi-region tournament with $12,000 on the line that will give teams the opportunity to compete against Team Liquid talent and other up-and-comers.
- Multiplatform Esports Game 2023 (October 5–November 4): A two-stage tournament for Latin American teams that will begin online and culminate in the LAN Finals in Rio de Janeiro.
- ACE Double Down (October 19–28): An invitational online tournament for LATAM North teams with a particular format: teams begin with a fixed prize pool and earn more money with each victory. With every defeat, they lose half of their prize pool.
- Spike Drop: Vegas Heist (October 27–29): A three-day event in Las Vegas that aims to bring agent drafting to a LAN environment with a unique system.
- Plant the Spike for Charity (November 2–5): A charity tournament for LATAM North players where teams will be made up of a mix of pro players, casters, and content creators.
- The Cozy Clash (November 6–December 7): Complexity is hosting a $40,000 tournament that will begin with online qualifiers before a three-day LAN event in Frisco, Texas.
- The OFF//SEASON Showdown (November 10–12): Presented by Sean Gares, this $15,000 tournament will give six qualified teams the chance to compete against VCT, Game Changers, and Challengers sides.
- SUPERDOME (November 10–12): A three-day LAN event in Bogota, Colombia, featuring elite international and LATAM teams.
- VALORANT Cross-Fire (November 15–26): A pair of online tournaments for teams from LATAM North and South, where teams will be made up of Game Changers and Challengers talent. Each tournament will feature eight teams.
- GGWP 2023 (November 25–26): A two-day LAN event that aims to create “positive and memorable experiences” for players and fans alike.
- Geek Lounge VALORANT Invitational (November 28–December 9): An invitational tournament with eight LATAM South teams that will offer “an innovative broadcast and content proposal.”
- Ludwig x Tarik Invitational 2 (TBD)
EMEA
- Challengers DACH Arcade (September 16–November 26): An online tournament featuring eight Challengers DACH teams.
- Coupe De France (September 21–October 1): An online tournament featuring the best teams from France and the Benelux region.
- Crossfire (October 2–November 12): The second edition of Crossfire will feature some of the best teams in EMEA and will see the final played at UBEAT Live, in Barcelona.
- STYRDA VALORANT NORDIC CLASH: (October 2–December 17): A multi-stage tournament for Nordic teams from different skill levels.
- Spike Nations – EMEA (October 24–December 16): A tournament that will “unite six nations” and bring together teams from every tier of the Valorant ecosystem. It will culminate with the LAN Finals and GAMERGY, in Madrid.
- THE POKAL (October–December): A 32-team tournament for teams from the DACH region that will culminate in a LAN event in Cologne with the top four teams.
- SUPERDOME (November 4–December 9): An international championship backed by the Egyptian Ministry of Youth and Sports that will feature top international and MENA teams.
- ESA Open Fire All Stars (November–December): The best teams in Turkey will face off in this tournament, with the playoff matches held at ESA Espor Arena, in Istanbul.
- Challengers Portugal: Drift (TBD–November 26): Eight amateur Portuguese teams will compete against the Challengers Portugal teams in this tournament, which will feature LAN Finals at Lisboa Games Week.
Asia-Pacific
- Mineski VxV 2023 (August 18–November 5): A community tournament in the Philippines that will culminate with the LAN Finals in Manila.
- Official VCT OFF//SEASON Event 2023 (September 2-3): A LAN event in Hyderabad featuring four teams, determined by an online stage with 20 teams.
- The VALORANT Sensational Social Summer Shindig (September 8–10): An online community tournament with guest appearances “from some of Oceania’s biggest talents.”
- Red Bull Home Ground (September 11-November 5): The 2023 edition of the Red Bull Home Ground will take place at one of Tokyo’s most iconic venues and feature some of the best teams in the world.
- The Nerdpunt Invitational (September 15–29): An invitational tournament showcasing the best teams from Oceania.
- Japan Hype Up Tour JAPAN (October 2-November 11) A tournament that will take place across three different cities in Japan (Tokyo, Osaka, and Nagoya) and focus “on the fans and their passion for the game, taking the spectator culture to new heights.”
- XP Esports (October 4-November 22): A grassroots tournament that will pit players from different gaming centers in Queensland against each other.
- TEN_ VALORANT GLOBAL INVITATIONAL (October 7-8): A two-day tournament that will take place at the Busan E-sports Arena, where four teams from around the world will compete for the title.
- FFL RESORT in Okinawa Ver.VALORANT (October 13–15): A fun tournament in Okinawa, Japan, featuring pro players and streamers.
- The Liquid Open (October 9–22) An online tournament featuring players from Australia and New Zealand.
- Penta Pro Series – VALORANT | Season 2 (October 25-December 10): Eight teams will take part in this tournament for South Asian teams, with the playoffs due to take place in Mumbai.
- VALORANT Game Changers OCE (November 11–19): A tournament for women and gender-diverse talent from Oceania, hosted by Summoners’ Society.
- HACG CUP (November 18): Esports students from all over Japan will take part in qualifying rounds for the chance to participate in the finals, where they will compete alongside pro players.
- CEASE//FIRE All Star Showmatch (November 19): An offline showmatch in Manila that will pit Team Secret against “an international All-Star team.”
- VALORANT India Invitational 23 (November 24–26): A three-day LAN in India featuring the country’s best teams, as well as international sides.
- AFREECATV VALORANT LEAGUE (December 5–10): The week-long tournament will take place at the Afreeca Colosseum and will feature eight teams from six countries.
- Asia Pacific Predator League Grand Finals (January 13–14): An offline event in Manila that will include teams from the APAC region, determined by local qualifiers.