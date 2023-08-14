All 2023 Valorant offseason tournaments: Americas, EMEA & APAC

Riot Games has announced over 40 Valorant offseason tournaments for 2023 in the Americas, EMEA and APAC. Keep track of the OFF//SEASON event calendar with this guide.

With Valorant Champions 2023 bringing the season to a close, Riot Games has partnered with tournament operators from all over the world to make sure that there will be no shortage of action during the final months of the year.

So far, Riot Games has announced over 40 offseason tournaments across EMEA, APAC, and the Americas, from single-day showmatch events with content creators to big LAN events featuring the best teams in the world.

Below you can find what the offseason will look like across the Valorant world. This article will be updated as Riot Games adds more events to the calendar.

All Valorant offseason tournaments

Americas

AGS Cup: (September 3–October 16): A three-stage tournament that will feature qualifiers to determine the eight teams that will compete in front of a live crowd in Centro Costa Salguero at the Argentina Game Show (AGS), one of Latin America’s biggest gaming events.

(September 3–October 16): A three-stage tournament that will feature qualifiers to determine the eight teams that will compete in front of a live crowd in Centro Costa Salguero at the Argentina Game Show (AGS), one of Latin America’s biggest gaming events. Neon Dream Women’s VALORANT Invitational (September 6–10): An online tournament organized by NRG and sponsored by Army National Guard that will feature top female teams, who will compete for a $10,000 prize purse.

(September 6–10): An online tournament organized by NRG and sponsored by Army National Guard that will feature top female teams, who will compete for a $10,000 prize purse. Resistance Cup by G-Shock (September 12–15): An invite-only online tournament that will feature eight of the largest Brazilian organizations.

(September 12–15): An invite-only online tournament that will feature eight of the largest Brazilian organizations. The Knight’s Forge (September 21–24): A four-day LAN tournament in Pittsburgh hosted by Knights, which organized the NA Challengers League. The tournament will feature 32 North American teams, who will compete for a $15,000 prize pool.

(September 21–24): A four-day LAN tournament in Pittsburgh hosted by Knights, which organized the NA Challengers League. The tournament will feature 32 North American teams, who will compete for a $15,000 prize pool. For Those Who Dare (September 30-November 4): Hosted by SoaR Gaming, the tournament will feature two open qualifiers and LAN Finals in Fremont, California, with $15,000 and ASUS ROG gear prizes on the line.

(September 30-November 4): Hosted by SoaR Gaming, the tournament will feature two open qualifiers and LAN Finals in Fremont, California, with $15,000 and ASUS ROG gear prizes on the line. Liquid Open (October 2–15) : A multi-region tournament with $12,000 on the line that will give teams the opportunity to compete against Team Liquid talent and other up-and-comers.

(October 2–15) A multi-region tournament with $12,000 on the line that will give teams the opportunity to compete against Team Liquid talent and other up-and-comers. Multiplatform Esports Game 2023 (October 5–November 4): A two-stage tournament for Latin American teams that will begin online and culminate in the LAN Finals in Rio de Janeiro.

(October 5–November 4): A two-stage tournament for Latin American teams that will begin online and culminate in the LAN Finals in Rio de Janeiro. ACE Double Down (October 19–28): An invitational online tournament for LATAM North teams with a particular format: teams begin with a fixed prize pool and earn more money with each victory. With every defeat, they lose half of their prize pool.

(October 19–28): An invitational online tournament for LATAM North teams with a particular format: teams begin with a fixed prize pool and earn more money with each victory. With every defeat, they lose half of their prize pool. Spike Drop: Vegas Heist (October 27–29): A three-day event in Las Vegas that aims to bring agent drafting to a LAN environment with a unique system.

(October 27–29): A three-day event in Las Vegas that aims to bring agent drafting to a LAN environment with a unique system. Plant the Spike for Charity (November 2–5): A charity tournament for LATAM North players where teams will be made up of a mix of pro players, casters, and content creators.

(November 2–5): A charity tournament for LATAM North players where teams will be made up of a mix of pro players, casters, and content creators. The Cozy Clash (November 6–December 7): Complexity is hosting a $40,000 tournament that will begin with online qualifiers before a three-day LAN event in Frisco, Texas.

(November 6–December 7): Complexity is hosting a $40,000 tournament that will begin with online qualifiers before a three-day LAN event in Frisco, Texas. The OFF//SEASON Showdown (November 10–12): Presented by Sean Gares, this $15,000 tournament will give six qualified teams the chance to compete against VCT, Game Changers, and Challengers sides.

(November 10–12): Presented by Sean Gares, this $15,000 tournament will give six qualified teams the chance to compete against VCT, Game Changers, and Challengers sides. SUPERDOME (November 10–12): A three-day LAN event in Bogota, Colombia, featuring elite international and LATAM teams.

(November 10–12): A three-day LAN event in Bogota, Colombia, featuring elite international and LATAM teams. VALORANT Cross-Fire (November 15–26): A pair of online tournaments for teams from LATAM North and South, where teams will be made up of Game Changers and Challengers talent. Each tournament will feature eight teams.

(November 15–26): A pair of online tournaments for teams from LATAM North and South, where teams will be made up of Game Changers and Challengers talent. Each tournament will feature eight teams. GGWP 2023 (November 25–26): A two-day LAN event that aims to create “positive and memorable experiences” for players and fans alike.

(November 25–26): A two-day LAN event that aims to create “positive and memorable experiences” for players and fans alike. Geek Lounge VALORANT Invitational (November 28–December 9): An invitational tournament with eight LATAM South teams that will offer “an innovative broadcast and content proposal.”

(November 28–December 9): An invitational tournament with eight LATAM South teams that will offer “an innovative broadcast and content proposal.” Ludwig x Tarik Invitational 2 (TBD)

EMEA

Challengers DACH Arcade (September 16–November 26): An online tournament featuring eight Challengers DACH teams.

(September 16–November 26): An online tournament featuring eight Challengers DACH teams. Coupe De France (September 21–October 1): An online tournament featuring the best teams from France and the Benelux region.

(September 21–October 1): An online tournament featuring the best teams from France and the Benelux region. Crossfire (October 2–November 12): The second edition of Crossfire will feature some of the best teams in EMEA and will see the final played at UBEAT Live, in Barcelona.

(October 2–November 12): The second edition of Crossfire will feature some of the best teams in EMEA and will see the final played at UBEAT Live, in Barcelona. STYRDA VALORANT NORDIC CLASH: (October 2–December 17): A multi-stage tournament for Nordic teams from different skill levels.

(October 2–December 17): A multi-stage tournament for Nordic teams from different skill levels. Spike Nations – EMEA (October 24–December 16): A tournament that will “unite six nations” and bring together teams from every tier of the Valorant ecosystem. It will culminate with the LAN Finals and GAMERGY, in Madrid.

(October 24–December 16): A tournament that will “unite six nations” and bring together teams from every tier of the Valorant ecosystem. It will culminate with the LAN Finals and GAMERGY, in Madrid. THE POKAL (October–December): A 32-team tournament for teams from the DACH region that will culminate in a LAN event in Cologne with the top four teams.

(October–December): A 32-team tournament for teams from the DACH region that will culminate in a LAN event in Cologne with the top four teams. SUPERDOME (November 4–December 9): An international championship backed by the Egyptian Ministry of Youth and Sports that will feature top international and MENA teams.

(November 4–December 9): An international championship backed by the Egyptian Ministry of Youth and Sports that will feature top international and MENA teams. ESA Open Fire All Stars (November–December): The best teams in Turkey will face off in this tournament, with the playoff matches held at ESA Espor Arena, in Istanbul.

(November–December): The best teams in Turkey will face off in this tournament, with the playoff matches held at ESA Espor Arena, in Istanbul. Challengers Portugal: Drift (TBD–November 26): Eight amateur Portuguese teams will compete against the Challengers Portugal teams in this tournament, which will feature LAN Finals at Lisboa Games Week.

Asia-Pacific