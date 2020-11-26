 Radianite-infused Valorant Agent concept could dominate Episode 2 - Dexerto
Valorant

Radianite-infused Valorant Agent concept could dominate Episode 2

Published: 26/Nov/2020 5:55

by Brad Norton
Valorant Agent concept
Reddit: u/VisiblePerson

Valorant Episode 2

New Agents are always the most exciting thing in Valorant, and this remarkably detailed concept would be a perfect fit for the game’s second Episode coming up soon.

Since the release of Riot’s tactical FPS, we’ve seen one new character added into the mix with each new Act. Sticking to their intended schedule of releases, this means we can expect to see another fresh Agent at the beginning of Episode 2.

While we’re still a ways off, there’s no better time to theorize what the next addition could look like. What abilities would help push the game in a new direction? What kind of style should they have to stand out from the rest of the lineup? Well this incredible Agent concept answers those questions and then some.

Previous designs have captured the imaginations of the community and some have actually been quite close to what the developers were working on. The latest idea brings us ‘Mamuro.’ A Radianite-infused Agent with a shocking samurai aesthetic.

Mamuro: Valorant Initiator Agent concept

Valorant gameplay
Riot Games
One of Mamuro’s abilities makes your weapons deadlier than ever.

“Mamuro summons lightning bolts on the battlefield and smashes enemies without hesitation,” the Agent description reads. Not only do we have a visual of the character, but Reddit user ‘VisiblePerson’ has also provided a complete breakdown of the kit as well.

All of the abilities are unlike anything else in Valorant today. Some assist with movement, others stun, while the Ultimate is all about slaying. One factor is common across the board, however, lightning and thunder are Mamuro’s tools for the job.

Two of the abilities bring out Mamuro’s sword. Thunder Cutter is the first, allowing you to slash and dash through any given map. Similar to Genji from Overwatch, dashing deals 75 damage though it surprisingly lets you phase through walls as well. Rather than taking down foes, however, it might be best used to destroy enemy projectiles. You can take anything out “with one swing” and even negate the first shot fired from an opposing player.

Valorant concept
Reddit: u/VisiblePerson
The full concept from VisiblePerson on Reddit.

Rising Thunder is a 7-cost Ultimate that actually harms you before it can change the course of a round. Upon activating the ability, 50% of your health will be wiped out. In this process, you’re transformed into “an electric demon armed with a blade.” This blade lets you move faster than usual, gives you a whopping 250HP, and lets you slash away at foes with 50 damage per strike.

  • Ability 1 (Q) – Overload: EQUIP a discharge of electricity and upgrade different types of weapons. LMB – Upgrade ally. RMB – Upgrade yourself. (Pistols mark enemies, SMG & AR Damage increased by 10%, Rifles reload faster)
  • Ability 2 (E) – Thunder Cutter: EQUIP a blade of thunder and defeat enemies or destroy a projectile flying at you. LMB – Dash with the blade and deal 75 damage. Makes a loud sound and allows you to move through walls. RMB – Destroy an enemy projectile with one swing of the blade or protect yourself from the first shot of an enemy.
  • Signature Ability (C) – Heaven Roar: EQUIP a paper version of the map you’re playing on. Select where you want to send lightning and press RMB. After a 1.5 second cast time, the lightning strikes, dealing 40 damage and blinding enemies. Blind lasts 1.5 seconds.
  • Ultimate Ability (X) – Rising Thunder: EQUIP a blade of thunder and sacrifice 50% of your health to transform into an electric demon. You’ll be armed with a blade that deals 50 damage per hit and allows you to move 1.5x faster than usual. This also gives you 250 health and increases your damage with each kill. This Ultimate ends after 20 seconds without a kill.
Overwatch gameplay
Blizzard
Similar to Genji from Overwatch, Mamuro can dash in Valorant, though with a serious downside that reveals your position.

With such unique movement and devastating effects, there’s no denying Mamuro would shake up the game. Could this Agent be a little overpowered? There’s no real way of telling without seeing it in the mix. Though as with every new character, the community will find new ways to work around the innovative kit.

Episode 2 is still a little while away, so don’t expect to see another new Agent until then. In the meantime, here’s everything we know about the next major update.

Apex Legends

Apex Legends dev explains why “useless” Wattson won’t get more buffs

Published: 26/Nov/2020 5:27 Updated: 26/Nov/2020 5:29

by Isaac McIntyre
Wattson covers her ears next to Apex Legends logo.
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 7 Wattson

Bad news Wattson fans… Respawn has no plans to buff the Apex Legends engineer again in Season 7, despite the fact much of the battle royale’s player base believes the Static Defender is “useless” in her current state.

Wattson who has been part of the ever-growing Apex Legends roster since mid-2019, was recently handed a buff in Season 7’s ‘Ascension’ patch; her signature ability, “Perimeter Security,” had its damage topped up slightly.

According to the Apex Legends community, however, the French defender is still relatively “useless” in the Season 7 meta. In fact, the view is so widespread that a Reddit thread simply titled “Buff Wattson please” racked up 15.1k upvotes, and more than 125 awards.

In the thread, ‘BaguettePaquette’ declared: “It’s time to radically remake Wattson. Not just +5 to fences, but the whole concept of a ‘defending legend’.”

Unfortunately, when an Apex Legends dev did finally arrive in the thread, it was to deliver bad news: there are no plans to give Wattson more buffs in Season 7, despite the defender’s low pick rate in public playlists and ranked lobbies.

Respawn Entertainment
Wattson has been dubbed “useless” by the wider Apex Legends player base.

Wattson isn’t “useless,” says Apex dev

The reason, game designer Daniel Z. Klein explained, is twofold. The first is that Wattson is “all over the place” in pro play. According to the dev, who “rewound the final game,” four of the final six squads in ALGS finals included a Wattson.

The second was a rebuttal to the Reddit thread’s suggestion Wattson is “useless,” both on new map Olympus, and in all Apex Legends lobbies.

“I’m going to respectfully disagree… on Olympus, or elsewhere. You’re confusing two things; pick rate and effectiveness,” Klein said. “Yes, she’s lowest pick rate, but her win rate is very good. She’s is top 4 across most power metrics.”

The “fun” problem: why no one plays Wattson

The problem, he continued, is that Wattson “isn’t super fun for most people.” Her abilities are based around holding choke points, which Apex Legends players often shy away from.

“[That] means we can’t just put power into her until she’s more widely played, because she’s already very near the top of our power charts; on the other hand, it means that putting power into her won’t address the problem either,” he said.

“It’s not that people pick her and fail to be effective. Clearly the people who do run her have more success than on most other characters. There’s something about the FEELING of playing her that isn’t attractive, and power doesn’t fix that.”

Wattson Apex Legends screenshot
Respawn Entertainment
The French defender is powerful, but fails to be “fun” in public lobbies.

Rework may be one possible solution

So, no more Wattson buffs in Season 7, especially as she continues to hit top scores on many of Respawn’s hidden metrics. A rework though? That’s another story.

“Your suggestion for a rework is most promising,” Klein admitted, but said there are two issues there; the cost ⁠— “reworks are incredibly expensive” ⁠— and two, she already fills an area “very needed” in competitive play: defensive strengths.

“I don’t think she should be 100% or near 100% pick rate in competitive… ideally we find a rework that makes at least part of her kit exciting in the moment, while not losing her identity as a structure giver,” the Apex developer concluded.

Respawn Entertainment
Mirage (pictured) and Lifeline have both got reworks; could Wattson be next?

There was a glimmer of hope for fans of the French defender, however. Klein admitted he “could be convinced to buff her” in an effort to “throw a bone to Wattson mains,” but promised that “wouldn’t change the problems.”

For now, Wattson mains should hold tight. There’s a rework in the pipes that may eventually land, and more buffs are possible; it may just take a bit of begging!