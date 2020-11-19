Valorant devs confirm that dedicated tournament servers are coming - Dexerto

Riot devs have stated in the latest instalment that Ask VALORANT that dedicated Tournament Realms will roll out in the future.
In the most recent article in Riot Games’ Q&A series ‘AskVALORANT’, Valorant’s devs discussed the future of the esports scene in a lot more detail than ever before.
With the chaos that ensued with “nightmare” patch 1.11, as well as the discussion around its impact on the upcoming First Strike tournament, it seems like fans have been eager to get to grips with just how Riot plan to proceed with future tournaments.
Cue AskVALORANT, where VALORANT Esports Strategy manager Riley Yurk describes in detail exactly what Valorant’s esports’ roadmap is.
The popularity of Valorant First Strike has proven that fans want a Valorant esports scene.
Valorant will have ‘tournament realms’ in the future
Just as Riot Games has implemented in League of Legends, Yurk explains that there will be dedicated tournament servers in the future. Dubbed ‘Tournament Realms,’ these closed servers will allow Riot “more control over the environment that esports is played in.”
He goes on to clarify that “we’ll have specific rules around what patches can be used for certain tournaments to help create the best environment for competitive play. We’re extremely focused on competitive integrity and will continue to adapt our plans in collaboration with both devs and players.”
Clearly, Yurk and his esports development team are drawing inspiration from the League of Legends scene. As easily one of the most popular esports titles of all time, following in the footsteps that LoL has already laid out provides Valorant with a great pathway to success.
Valorant has proven to be one of 2020’s biggest hits both casually and professionally, and its future looks exciting.
Valorant, however, has grown to become a huge success and already has a flourishing esports scene despite being less than a year old. So, if it does follow LoL’s trajectory we can expect amazing things.
So get excited! The future of Valorant is bright – maybe even as bright as Skye’s flash.
To celebrate the release of Black Ops Cold War, the Call of Duty League and several of its franchises are hosting launch tournaments featuring big-name pro players and content creators, and we’ve got everything you need to watch & follow along live.
It’s a very important time for Call of Duty right now as everyone is buzzing about the launch of Black Ops Cold War, the series’ highly anticipated 2020 installment.
With competitive CoD more prominent now than it’s ever been, the CDL is getting involved first-hand with the game’s release, putting together seven high-profile tournaments – each hosted by a different franchise.
Not all of these competitions are identical; the formats and participants will vary from one to the other. All of the details about these competitions, including the full schedule and recaps of completed events, can be found below.
The full schedule for the CDL’s Black Ops Cold War launch tournaments.
$25,000 London Royal Ravens Cold War Colosseum
London Royal Ravens are set to host a $25,000 Black Ops Cold War tournament with top pros and content creators alike, the sixth consecutive CDL team to do so.
Check out all the information you’ll need to know, including where you can tune in and who’s going to be competing for the cash.
How to watch London Royal Ravens’ Cold War Colosseum
Cold War Colosseum takes place on Thursday, November 19, with the action kicking off at 12pm ET (9am PT / 5pm GMT). As with the previous tournaments, this will run through most of the day as the bracket plays out.
The event will livestreamed across various channels, including the official Call of Duty League YouTube channel, which we’ve embedded here for your convenience.
Cold War Colosseum players & teams
The Cold War Colosseum sees the members of London Royal Ravens’ CDL team, as well as other top personalities, streamers and pros, face off in the new Call of Duty title.
Here are the four team captains (bolded), as well as some of the players that will be taking part:
Vikkstar
Nicky Romero
Rudy Gobert
Taylor Fritz
Zer0
Seany
Alexx
Dylan
Tommey
DrLupo
London Royal Ravens Cold War Colosseum format & prizing
In terms of format, we know that the captains will be drafting the players they want to play alongside, with a total of four teams participating in the CDL rules, double-elimination tournament.
As for prize pool breakdown, unlike in the previous tournaments, all four teams in attendance will be taking away a cut of the prize pool. Here’s how it works:
1st: $12,000
2nd: $8,000
3rd: $4,000
4th: $1,000
Completed tournaments & upcoming schedule
Atlanta FaZe – Cold War Clash, ft FaZe Clan (Nov 14)
Atlanta FaZe’s opening tournament was won by Simp’s team, taking their share of the $25,000. They beat out Vikkstar’s side in the Grand Finals. The final results are below:
Team Tommey didn’t lose a single game all tournament.
OpTic Chicago Cold War Launch Event (Nov 15)
For the second day in a row, three-time Call of Duty world champion Damon ‘Karma’ Barlow took home the win, taking home the lion’s share of the prize alongside Hitch, Cellium, and Sender. They beat Envoy’s squad in the final for the biggest $20,000 prize.
Team Hitch wins OpTic’s Cold War Launch Event
Minnesota ROKKR – ROKKR Arms Race (Nov 16)
Team Rallied took the win in a closely-contested final matchup against Team Saintt, with both teams making short work of their prior opponents. Team Crowder, on the other hand, were the only ones to bomb out without winning a single map.
The final standings for the ROKKR Arms Race event.
Dallas Empire – Battle of the Throne (Nov 17)
Team iLLeY came out on top in Dallas Empire’s Battle of the Throne, with a nailbiting game 5 win over Team Shotzzy. Team Crimsix dropped out of the tournament without a single map win against either Shotzzy or Huke’s teams.
Florida Mutineers – Release the Kraken: Cold War
The OpTic and FaZe mashup of Scump, Dashy, Simp, and Arcitys met Team Methodz in the final series of the day and ultimately closed things out with a huge win — a result many fans expected when they saw this incredible team coming together.
The Mutineers event was taken out by a mix of OpTic and FaZe players.
London Royal Ravens – Cold War Colosseum
Thursday, November 19: 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET / 5 PM GMT
Toronto Ultra – $25K Coldish War
Friday, November 20: 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET / 8 PM GMT
Make sure to check back here before and after every tournament to get the maximum coverage, including the players and format of each one as well as a recap and final placements once they’re completed.