Marved reportedly unable to play for Sentinels in VCT Americas just yet

With rumors have come out that Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo might step down for a time for the Sentinels roster, some have speculated that the team’s substitute player Jimmy ‘Marved’ Nguyen may take a starting role soon. But according to George Geddes, the player won’t be subbed in any time soon.

Sentinels have not started out the 2023 VCT season hot as the squad has not looked in form and only has one series win to its name so far. Fans of the team have speculated that the team may make changes as the squad recently signed former OpTic Gaming player Marved as a substitute while Hunter “SicK” Mims serves his internal suspension from his arrest in March.

Rumors have also come out that TenZ may not play the entire season for the squad to care for his fiancée, Kyedae ‘Kyedae’ Shymko, who revealed recently that she will undergo treatment for her cancer soon. Because of this, many fans seem to think that Marved’s addition to the Sentinels’ starting team is inevitable.

However, the 2022 Valorant Champions runner-up will probably not take the stage anytime soon. He has yet to complete his work visa to compete in VCT Americas according to George Geddes.

Marved is still working on a visa to compete with Sentinels

Marved is a Canadian player and must obtain a certain work visa to play esports in the United States. While he has competed with OpTic Gaming in North American tournaments before, he was either playing from Canada or competing online in the country.

With Riot Game’s move to a league system, he and other players from Canada and countries outside of the United States have to obtain work visas to compete in the Los Angeles-based studio. Geddes said that Marved is working on his visa, and could have one by the middle of the season.

However, because of the lack of a visa for Marved, Sentinels will field its current lineup as is for the foreseeable future. The squad will continue with its current starting five as they take on Leviatán on April 16.