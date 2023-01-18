Marved reveals what Sentinels Valorant roster could have been if he joined

Jimmy ‘Marved’ Nguyen took questions on stream and told one viewer that if he had joined Sentinels in the Valorant offseason that one more North American star might have come along.

Marved is currently teamless, enjoying some time off from competition after a hectic season with OpTic Gaming in 2022. But the former CS:GO player did have some offseason buzz around his name before he announced his decision to take a break.

In a live stream, Marved was asked by a viewer about what a Sentinels Valorant roster would have looked like with him attached.

“Let’s just say Trent maybe would have been on the team,” Marved said.

Neither Marved nor The Guard’s Trent ‘trent’ Cairns were linked with Sentinels in the offseason, but the organization did overhaul its Valorant division for 2023. Sentinels eventually went with the Brazilian duo of Bryan ‘pANcada’ Luna as a Controller (Marved’s role), and Gustavo ‘Sacy’ Rossi as an Initiator (trent’s role), for 2023.

trent also reportedly re-signed with The Guard, who have been invited to compete in NA Challengers, the second-tier of competition in North America.

Sentinels were one of the ten teams who partnered with Riot Games in the VCT Americas league, while OpTic Gaming, Marved’s team at the time, were not. His former OpTic teammates have gone on to sign with partnered teams in NRG Esports and Cloud9.

Marved is currently unsigned and is competing on UNTAMABLE BEASTS in the North American Challengers Last Chance Qualifier. The team has a star-studded roster with former Sentinels players Jay ‘sinatraa’ Won and Jared ‘zombs’ Gitlin along with content creators Coby ‘Dizzy’ Meadows and Connor ‘PROD’ Moran-

UNTAMABLE BEASTS made it past the single-elimination portion of the qualifier and will now compete in the double-elimination bracket, featuring the final 32 sides. The top two teams will qualify for the first split of the NA Challengers League, joining teams like G2, TSM, and The Guard in the competition.