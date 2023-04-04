Sentinels’ Marved keen to face NRG in VCT Americas

Sentinels substitute Jimmy ‘Marved’ Nguyen took to Twitter to tell the world that he wants to play in his team’s next VCT Americas match against his former teammates on NRG Esports.

Marved has yet to see any VCT Americas action on Sentinels since signing on as the team’s sub on March 13. But, that hasn’t stopped the former OpTic Gaming player from publically asking for a shot to take on his former teammates on NRG Esports in his team’s next matchup.

“I want NRG next week @Sentinels,” Marved said on Twitter.

Marved is looking to face off against his former OpTic teammates that played every international tournament in 2022. Pujan ‘FNS’ Mehta, Austin ‘crashies’ Roberts and Victor ‘Victor’ Wong, who are all on NRG Esports, along with Marved, and the currently teamless Jaccob ‘yay’ Whiteaker, won Masters Reykjavík, placed third at Masters Copenhagen, and second at Valorant Champions 2022.

Marved asks Sentinels for a shot at NRG Esports

While Marved has publically challenged NRG, it is unlikely that he will be subbed in for his team’s next VCT Americas match. Sentinels took a narrow victory over 100 Thieves in their opening match after switching their roles around post-VCT LOCK//IN.

NRG, meanwhile, took a decisive loss in its first match of the VCT Americas league against Leviatán 2-0.

Marved has not played in a top-tier VCT match since Valorant Champions, but he has streamed Valorant for most of his time away from competition and played in the Open Qualifiers for the North American Challengers League. In that qualifier, he played with other Valorant streamers, notably Jay ‘sinatraa’ Won, on a squad called Untamable Beasts that made it to the Round of 32.

Marved put up a 1.11 Kill/Death ratio and a 27% headshot rate for the team during their qualifier run.

Sentinels will play NRG on April 9 in Week 2 of the VCT Americas league.