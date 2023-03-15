Marved explains why he joined Sentinels Valorant team as a backup

Former OpTic Gaming Valorant player Jimmy ‘Marved’ Nguyen has shed some light on his decision to join Sentinels for the VCT Americas league.

The Canadian star has signed with Sentinels as their sixth man for the VCT Americas league following the internal suspension of Hunter ‘SicK’ Mims, who was arrested on March 4 for criminal trespassing.

For Marved, the move marks his return to competition after he took a break from action following an “exhausting” year with OpTic, who ended the 2022 season with a runner-up finish at Valorant Champions.

Questioned by viewers on his stream about the decision to join a team as a sixth player, Marved said: “At least I have a chance to play, maybe, if I want to.”

Article continues after ad

“If NRG needed a sixth, would you? Maybe,” he added. “I think Sentinels offered me the most money for this position. Bag chasing? Not really. The thing is, if they really need me, I’ll play. I’m ready to play some matches if they need me.

Marved added that he doesn’t know if he will move to Los Angeles, where the VCT Americas matches will take place, but said he will travel to California “a couple of times”.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Sentinels will begin their VCT Americas campaign underway on April 1 against 100 Thieves. The top three teams in the league will automatically qualify for VCT Masters Tokyo and Valorant Champions.

Article continues after ad

Marved also revealed that he agreed to a backup role as there is no team he’d rather join as a starter, revealing that he turned down Cloud9, who recently parted ways with Jaccob ‘yay’ Whiteaker and Anthony ‘vanity’ Malaspina.

“I could have played with Cloud9 but I don’t really want to play for them,” he said.

Keep up to date with all the transfer activity in the Valorant scene with our mid-season live tracker.