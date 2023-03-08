VCT 2023 Americas League: Schedule, format and Valorant teams

The VCT Americas league is just around the corner. Here is everything you need to know about the international league, including the official streams, the full schedule and the participating teams.

With VCT LOCK//IN in the rearview mirror, it’s time for the 30 VCT partner teams to compete in the regional leagues set up by Riot Games for this new era of Valorant esports. In 2023, there is only one split, making this a season-defining tournament as it will have spots at VCT Masters Tokyo and Valorant Champions on the line.

Riot Games The LCS Arena has been renamed the Riot Games Arena to welcome the VCT Americas teams

The top 10 teams from North America, LATAM and Brazil will clash at the Riot Games Arena, in Los Angeles, in the inaugural season of VCT Americas, kicking off on April 1.

Here is everything you need to know about the tournament.

VCT 2023 Americas League: Streams

The VCT Americas League will be broadcast in English, Portuguese and Spanish on both Twitch and YouTube. We’ve embedded the official English Twitch stream below for your convenience.

Below you can find all the official streams for the league in different languages:

English:

Portuguese:

Spanish:

In addition to the official streams, there will be watch parties with select content creators from all around the world. Streamers wishing to apply to host a watch party for the VCT Americas League can check out the application process here.

VCT 2023 Americas League: Format and schedule

The VCT Americas League will begin on April 1 with the regular season, where the ten teams will face off in a single round stage, with every match featuring a best-of-three format. Matches will be played on Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays, with the exception of the super week (Thursday through Tuesday) and the final week (Thursday through Saturday).

Only six teams will progress from the regular season to the double-elimination playoffs. In the end, the top three teams of the VCT Americas League will qualify for VCT Masters Tokyo and Valorant Champions 2023. There will also be a last-chance qualifier in July, giving teams one more chance to secure a spot at the Valorant Champions.

Below is the complete schedule for each stage:

Regular Season: April 1-May 20

Playoffs: May 23 – May 28

Last Chance Qualifier: July 15 – July 23

Regular season (April 1 — May 20)

Week 1 schedule (April 1 — April 3)

Day Match PT ET GMT April 1 Sentinels vs 100 Thieves 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM KRÜ vs FURIA 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM April 2 LOUD vs MIBR 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM EG vs Cloud9 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM April 3 Leviatán vs NRG 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM

Week 2 schedule (April 8 — April 10)

Day Match PT ET GMT April 8 Cloud9 vs LOUD 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Leviatán vs FURIA 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM April 9 NRG vs Sentinels 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM MIBR vs KRÜ 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM April 10 EG vs 100 Thieves 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM

Week 3 schedule (April 15 — April 17)

Day Match PT ET GMT April 15 Cloud9 vs 100 Thieves 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM NRG vs MIBR 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM April 16 Leviatán vs Sentinels 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM EG vs KRÜ 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM April 17 LOUD vs FURIA 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM

Super week schedule (April 22 — April 25)

Day Match PT ET GMT April 22 KRÜ vs 100 Thieves 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM EG vs FURIA 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM April 23 NRG vs Cloud9 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM MIBR vs Sentinels 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM April 24 Leviatán vs 100 Thieves 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM EG vs LOUD 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM April 25 Cloud9 vs FURIA 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM NRG vs KRÜ 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM

Week 5 schedule (April 29 — May 1)

Day Match PT ET GMT April 29 NRG vs 100 Thieves 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM MIBR vs FURIA 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM April 30 Cloud9 vs Sentinels 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Leviatán vs EG 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM May 1 LOUD vs KRÜ 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM

Week 6 schedule (May 6 — May 8)

Day Match PT ET GMT May 6 EG vs Sentinels 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Cloud9 vs MIBR 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM May 7 LOUD vs 100 Thieves 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Leviatán vs KRÜ 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM May 8 NRG vs FURIA 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM

Week 7 schedule (May 13 — May 15)

Day Match PT ET GMT May 13 FURIA vs 100 Thieves 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM EG vs MIBR 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM May 14 KRÜ vs Sentinels 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM NRG vs LOUD 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM May 15 Leviatán vs Cloud9 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM

Week 8 schedule (May 18 — May 20)

Day Match PT ET GMT May 18 Sentinels vs FURIA 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM NRG vs EG 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM May 19 Cloud9 vs KRÜ 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Leviatán vs LOUD 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM May 20 MIBR vs 100 Thieves 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM

VCT 2023 Americas League: Standings

Darker Green = Qualified for playoffs’ upper bracket round 2. Light Green = Qualified for playoffs’ upper bracket round 1. Red = Eliminated.

Placement Team Record – 100 Thieves – – Cloud9 – – Evil Geniuses – – FURIA – – KRÜ – – Leviatán – – LOUD – – MIBR – – NRG – – Sentinels –

VCT 2023 Americas League: Teams and players

Below you can find all the teams competing in the VCT Americas league and their respective lineups: