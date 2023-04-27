Marved to replace TenZ on Sentinels for rest of VCT Americas split

Sentinels have announced that Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo will continue to stay on the bench while Jimmy ‘Marved’ Nguyen will play for the rest of the VCT Americas split.

TenZ has stepped down from the Sentinels Valorant roster as the team will continue to play Marved in his stead, the organization has announced. The organization let TenZ rest during Week 4 of VCT Americas to let him recover from a finger injury and a positive test result. After the results of Week 4, which saw Sentinels take LOUD to three maps and sweep MIBR 2-0, the organization has decided to keep Marved on the starting roster.

“After the past weekend’s results, as well as a good talk with TenZ, we’ve made the decision to start Marved for the rest of the league split,” Sentinels head coach Adam ‘kaplan’ Kaplan said in an announcement video.

The head coach continues on to say he is confident that the team can pick up where they left off for Week 5 and that TenZ is “not going anywhere.” He also said the team’s goal is still to make VCT Masters Tokyo and represent the region at the event.

Marved will replace TenZ on Sentinels for rest of VCT Americas

Sentinels have made some major changes to its team following its disappointing start to the VCT Americas split which saw them go 1-2 over the course of the first three weeks. After the team’s loss to Leviatán in Week 3, the team parted ways with head coach Donald ‘SyykoNT’ Muir and promoted assistant coach kaplan to his position.

It was also revealed that TenZ had been dealing with a finger injury and was forced to play through it because Sentinel did not have a substitute player ready to take his spot. While the team had signed Marved, to replace the internally suspended Hunter ‘SicK’ Mims, the player did not have a visa to play in the league until just before Week 4 of VCT Americas.

Sentinels will take on Cloud9 in Week 5 of VCT Americas on April 30 as the squad looks to earn a winning record and make the playoffs.